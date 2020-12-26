From miracle rescues to Normal People mania: 50 feel-good news stories of 2020

In August, there was cause for celebration following the miraculous rescue of two cousins who spent 15 hours stranded at sea. Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney got into difficulty after going paddleboarding at Furbo Beach in Co Galway. A major search and rescue operation was launched after the young women failed to return to shore and many feared the worst.

1. Galway ‘miracle’ rescue

The next morning, however, the pair were discovered by local fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan. Oliver used his fishing experience to predict where the young women might have drifted and located them some 17 miles from where they had last been seen.

Ellen and Sara survived by tying their boards together and attaching them to lobster-pot buoys. “We said there’s no point in panicking, just stay positive and everything will be fine,” Glynn later told RTÉ Radio 1.

The rescue lifted the spirits of the nation, with President Michael D. Higgins stating he was “absolutely delighted” by the outcome. He singled out Patrick Oliver and his son for praise, saying he was “lost in admiration for the Oliver family, who represent generations of wisdom in relation to the sea”.

2. The North’s first same-sex marriage

While many couples may have had to cancel or postpone weddings this year, Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards managed to not only get married but make history while doing it.

The Belfast couple were the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland when they tied the knot on February 11. By coincidence, the date also marked their sixth-year anniversary as a couple.

Their historic wedding came months after same-sex marriage was legalised in the North. After power sharing in Stormont collapsed, MPs in Westminster moved to pass legislation legalising same-sex marriage. Same-sex couples in civil partnerships have also been permitted to convert their civil partnerships into marriages since.

Speaking on their big day, Edwards said she and Peoples were “humbled”. “We didn’t set out to make history — we just fell in love,” she said.

3. An unlikely lockdown friendship

Back in April, Lauren Casey received a phone call from an 84-year-old man named Jack Ryan. Ryan had been trying to make contact with Carlow Garda Station to ask them if they would drop around a Sunday newspaper to his house, as he couldn’t go to his local shop and didn’t want to disturb his neighbours on the weekend.

But in trying to make contact with the guards, he dialled the wrong number and accidentally called Casey instead.

After having a chat, the 25-year-old Bray woman kindly offered to call the guards in Carlow on his behalf. Later that day, Garda Darren Leahy arrived at Jack’s house with a newspaper and a yoghurt.

Casey shared the heartwarming tale on social media, where it quickly went viral. It was subsequently picked up by RTÉ’s Liveline, who spoke to the pair about their unlikely friendship.

They also arranged for a newspaper to be delivered to Jack’s house every day.

4. Jürgen Klopp’s cute correspondence

In February, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp responded to a little boy from Co Donegal who wrote him a letter as part of a school letter-writing project. Daragh Curley, a Manchester United supporter, wrote a letter of complaint to Klopp, expressing his displeasure with Liverpool’s form.

“If you win nine more games, then you have the best unbeaten run in English football,” he wrote. “Being a United fan, that is very sad.” He then asked Klopp to make Liverpool lose some matches.

The 10-year-old received a letter from the man himself, who joked that he could not grant his request at this time. “Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football,” he wrote. He added that Manchester United were “lucky” to have him as a fan.

Asked why he decided to respond to the little boy, Klopp said that he thought the letter was “cheeky” and “nice”. “It was just that I thought it’s a good idea. Try it. Why not?” A class act.

5. Irish sign language interpreters get their chance to shine

Among the heroes of this year’s pandemic were the team of Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreters tasked with communicating important public health information to Ireland’s Deaf community.

The interpreters were a constant presence at the daily press briefings and were credited with relaying complex information to the Deaf community in real time.

Some were even forced to relay news that directly impacted them, like Lisa Harvey-Coleman, a bride-to-be who had to sign the news that weddings couldn’t go ahead.

Many of the interpreters were recognised for their services during the pandemic, with Vanessa O’Connell selected as the grand marshall of Dublin Pride’s virtual parade.

In a signed speech, O’Connell said that her and her colleagues’ visibility throughout the pandemic had been

“a fantastic endorsement of the Deaf community and their language”.

6. Denise Chaila’s breakout year

It may have been a difficult year for Ireland’s musicians, but some still managed to have a breakout year. Case in point? Denise Chaila.

The Limerick singer was launched on to many of our radars following a performance in the National Gallery of Ireland as part of Courage, a series of concerts presented by Other Voices.

Standing in the luxe surrounds of the The Shaw Room, she delivered a show that could be best described as star-making. Since then, the Zambian-born singer has released her debut album, Go Bravely, and appeared on The Late Late Show.

Her signature tune, the infectiously catchy Chaila, has been hailed as one of the best Irish songs of the year. In it, she spells her name and pokes fun at all the incorrect ways it has been pronounced over the years. “Say my name,” she says. One suspects we will be saying her name a lot in 2021.

7. Top prize for Dublin architects

Architects Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Dublin-based Grafton Architects were named as the recipients of the Pritzker Prize, widely regarded as the most prestigious accolade in architecture. Farrell and McNamara have been in business together since 1978.

They have completed numerous high-profile projects at home and abroad and won several prestigious awards.

Among their noteworthy projects in Ireland are the Department of Finance offices in Dublin and the medical school at the University of Limerick.

In awarding the Pritzker Prize to the Dublin pair, the jury commended them on their “integrity” and “unceasing commitment to excellence in architecture”.

The jury also noted that they were “pioneers” in what remains a male-dominated industry and said they were “beacons to others as they forge their exemplary professional path”.

8. GAA players phone cocooners

In April, former Mayo footballer David Brady received a message from someone asking if he would call his father, who was self-isolating in Co Wicklow. Just to have a quick chat about GAA, nothing more.

Brady kindly obliged and afterwards shared a tweet outlining how they had a “lovely conversation”.

“If you have a Mayo GAA-mad mother, father or heifer, DM me info and I will call them for the chat over the next three weeks,” he wrote.

From there, Brady was inundated with requests and ended up speaking with GAA fans from across the world. On social media, people thanked Brady for taking the time out to chat to their loved ones.

Others followed suit, too. Dublin football legend Alan Brogan called fans, while teams like Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan all offered up county players from past and present.

When the second lockdown was announced this winter, Brady once again offered his services and recruited other players to take part. His message? It’s good to talk.

9. Grandfathers against racism

This year, a group of Dublin granddads went viral when they were spotted outside the US Embassy holding a banner that read, “Grandfathers Against Racism”. Ronan Wilmot, Paddy Barry, Des Dougherty, Sean Mullan, Kevin Cronin, Benny McCabe, Tom Murphy, Mike Alexander and Hugh Gough made headlines when the public caught wind of their weekly anti-racism demonstrations.

It later transpired that the group had first come together during the Repeal the Eighth referendum to show their support for the Yes side.

After the referendum was passed, they decided to turn their attention elsewhere and focus on the issue of racism.

Now they meet up once a week in Dublin city centre to hold a small protest and take a stand against racism.

By and large, they receive support from passersby, with people occasionally bringing them coffee and treats.

“We live in a time of chaos and unpredictability and the question becomes, ‘What kind of a world are we handing on to our grandchildren?’” Benny McCabe told The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

“So for me to be able to take a stand with these men, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

“It’s really very gratifying,” added Kevin Cronin.

10. Normal People mania

Few television series captured the public imagination this year quite like Normal People. Produced by Element Pictures for BBC Three and Hulu, the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name debuted this spring and was watched by everyone from James Corden to Kourtney Kardashian. Indeed, it was BBC iPlayer’s most-streamed series of 2020.

Not only did viewers fall in love with the two main characters, Marianne and Connell, but the series catapulted actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones to global fame.

Thrillingly, it also introduced Irish things like the Leaving Cert, Debs, grinds and Gaelic football to an international audience. (Let’s not forget that it also inspired a frankly iconic episode of Liveline.)

The series was nominated for four Emmy Awards, a landmark achievement for an Irish production. Furthermore, its success affirmed the idea that Irish-set stories can have global appeal. More of this, please.

11. Irish public save Dublin Zoo

In November, Dublin Zoo announced that it was facing a potential closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The zoo said that it had lost millions in potential revenue and was struggling to cover the costs of feeding and caring for the animals, which it said can run up to €500,000 per month.

With that in mind, it launched a fundraising campaign called Save Dublin Zoo.

Instantly, the zoo was met with an outpouring of love and support from the Irish public. Such was the depth of affection that the campaign raised over €1m in 12 hours.

People adopted red pandas, wolves and lions. Children donated their pocket money. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Government would do everything in its power to ensure it wouldn’t close.

The Government later announced that it was creating an emergency fund of €1.6m to assist the zoo sector. Anything to save the animals.

12. Virtual Paddy’s parades

The St Patrick’s Day Parade was one of the first events to be cancelled due to Covid-19. But while festivities may have been hampered, people around Ireland still managed to celebrate it in their own little way.

RTÉ stepped up and encouraged people at home to “create a virtual parade” and to share pictures and videos of their celebration.

Using the hashtag #RTEVirtualParade, people posted photos and videos of themselves marking the national holiday from their living rooms, gardens and kitchens.

Some staged parades with stuffed animals and toy cars. Others had socially distanced singalongs with their neighbours. That’s not to mention the impromptu car parades, the outdoor jigs or drawings of St Patrick.

The result was a wonderfully mad and heartwarming display of patriotic pride and community spirit. And a reminder that Irish people can always make the best out of a bad situation.

Sláinte.

13. Library love

If lockdown gave us one thing, it was a renewed appreciation for our libraries. When the Government imposed restrictions back in March, Libraries Ireland rallied to introduce online services that enabled people to join the library online and immediately access ebooks, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines. Over 30,000 people ended up joining the library in March alone.

Libraries also started a book-delivery service for older people and people who were cocooning. As part of this initiative, people could call their local libraries and answer a series of questions about what sorts of books they liked to read.

From there, a librarian would curate a selection of books suited to their tastes and have them delivered to their home.

Other community initiatives across Ireland included providing copies of the Covid Pandemic Unemployment Payment form to those without printers or a Call To Chat service for older people looking for a chat.

At a time when we needed them most, libraries were very much in our corner.

14. Rosanna’s twins joy

In July, Rosanna Davison announced that she was expecting identical twins, after having previously suffered 14 pregnancy losses and welcomed her daughter Sophia by gestational surrogate.

Announcing the pregnancy on Instagram, she called it a “fertility miracle”.

She wrote that she had been told that she would probably never carry her own baby.

“So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us,” she said.

While doctors couldn’t explain it, she said that she suspected the “slow pace” of lockdown and “time out from the stress of busy everyday life” had enabled her to conceive naturally and carry the pregnancy.

Last month, she gave birth to two baby boys, Oscar and Hugo. “Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and husband Wes Quirke holding their precious babies.

15. U2 makes a PPE push for frontline health workers

In April, U2 donated a whopping €10m to fund the purchase of much-needed personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers in Ireland.

The money was used to buy face masks, gloves, surgical gowns and other essential items.

Supplies were shipped over to Ireland on planes owned by Avolon, an Irish aircraft-leasing company.

Bono was also enlisted by the Government to help in the search for PPE. The singer is reported to have placed calls to Apple’s Tim Cook and Alibaba’s Jack Ma to see if they could assist with sourcing PPE from China.

He also wrote to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to ask for PPE and medical supplies, and said he would pay for them himself.

The band’s kind gestures didn’t end there. The group also generously donated €200,000 to Songs From An Empty Room, a fund set up to help live-music industry professionals whose incomes have been hit by pandemic.

16. The return of art icon Don Conroy

Irish artist and television icon Don Conroy made a comeback this year when he launched a YouTube channel during lockdown called Draw with Don.

Conroy, who was a frequent guest on The Den, uploaded a series of videos instructing viewers how to draw everything from a clown to his signature barn owl.

With schools shut and people stuck at home, people all over Ireland decided to whip out their sketch pads, flex their creative muscles and draw with Don.

Many even shared their artistic creations under the hashtag #DrawWithDon.

Not only did the videos resonate with those who grew up watching Don Conroy in the 1980s and ’90s, but they also helped introduce him to a younger audience.

Many of the videos were viewed tens of thousands of times, proving that Don Conroy’s popularity is timeless.

17. A Kerry kid scores big in American football

Kerry teenager David Shanahan became the first Irish student to land an American football scholarship, after being signed up as a placekicker by Georgia Tech.

The teenager is due to begin his college football career in the United States next year.

Growing up, Shanahan played Gaelic football. As he grew older, however, he developed a grá for American football and started plotting how he might get to play college football.

After noticing that many of the best placekickers were coming from Australia, he set his sights on securing a place in Prokick, a Melbourne-based academy that has produced several college punters.

After recording a video of himself kicking, Shanahan was accepted into the programme and spent months Down Under perfecting his skills.

Eventually Georgia Tech came knocking and the rest is history.

Nathan Chapman, owner of Prokick, has described him as “a great lad” with a “booming kick”. A bright future beckons.

18. Postal workers deliver comfort in pandemic

An Post won praise this year for introducing a whole suite of community measures during Covid-19 to help ensure people around Ireland were “connected and supported”.

At the beginning of the pandemic, they announced that postal workers would check in with older and vulnerable people on their delivery route, particularly those living alone in rural or isolated areas.

Not only that but they introduced a newspaper delivery service and a free mail collection service for the elderly and vulnerable.

They offered free delivery of all mail to and from residents of nursing and care homes as well as discounted postage rates for small businesses.

Finally, they also delivered five million postage-paid postcards so people around Ireland could “send love” to family and friends. Thanks, An Post.

19. Balcony bingo

During lockdown, we saw countless videos of people in Italy singing from their balconies in a bid to lift their spirits and boost morale.

In Ringsend, residents of Canon Mooney Gardens decided to go one better and play balcony bingo.

Local man Michael Larkin teamed up with his daughter and niece to organise a game of socially distanced bingo for residents of the apartment complex.

Those playing stayed on their balconies while Larkin presided over the game from atop a shed in the complex. A video showing the game as it was under way was shared online and went viral.

In June, Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon presented Larkin with a Covid Heroes award in recognition of his work organising the bingo games.

It wasn’t the only time this year that Canon Mooney Gardens went viral.

A video showing residents having a mass dance-along to Saturday Night by Whigfield also garnered international attention.

20. O’Neills pivots to provide PPE

In the wake of Covid-19, many businesses around Ireland had to pivot and adapt to the new normal. O’Neills, one of the country’s leading sportswear companies, was no different.

In March, it announced that it was temporarily suspending operations and laying off 900 workers in Dublin and Strabane.

The company said it was due to the cancellation of sporting activities as a result of Covid-19.

Within weeks, however, the company announced that it was to begin manufacturing PPE for frontline healthcare workers in Northern Ireland.

Since then, the company has also struck a deal to manufacture reusable medical gowns and continues to produce scrubs, masks and face shields.

O’Neills was lauded for helping health authorities meet the demand for personal protective equipment.

Kieran Kennedy, managing director of the company, said that it could “think of no better way to play our part in helping to save lives during the current national emergency”.

21. Sam’s tour triumph

Sam Bennett was the toast of Ireland when he crossed the finish line on the Champs-Élysées at this year’s Tour de France and claimed the tournament’s prestigious green jersey.

It was the first time an Irish cyclist had won the points classification since Sean Kelly did so in 1989.

The Carrick-on-Suir man had won a stage earlier in the Tour de France but said that the final stage win was “so amazing”.

“I never thought I’d ever be able to win this stage,” an elated and exhausted Bennett said in a post-race interview. “To do it in green is so special.

“All the suffering through the mountains was so worth it now. All the years trying to come up, trying to make it. It took me so long to get here. I’m just going to enjoy every moment of it.”

22. Daniel serenades nursing home residents

Daniel O’Donnell won praise for performing a series of nursing home concerts during the lockdown.

With little fuss or fanfare, the country star drove around his native Donegal and performed outside nursing homes and community hospitals armed with nothing but “a wee speaker” and a microphone.

Residents stayed indoors and watched from their windows as O’Donnell performed some of his best-loved hits for them.

In doing so, he lifted their spirits and put a smile on their faces at a time when many were unable to see their families due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While he was hailed for the selfless gesture, O’Donnell was characteristically modest about what he had done.

“Sure, it passes the time for me, takes nothing out of me and gives a wee bit of a change of atmosphere to those people who are in the hospitals and various places,” he later told Ireland AM.

23. Irish repay ‘Famine favour’ to Native American Navajo and Hopi nations

In 1847, the Choctaw Nation donated $170 to help Irish people at the height of the Famine.

The generous donation was never forgotten and was even commemorated with a sculpture in Co Cork in 2017.

When Covid-19 hit, the Native American community was among those most disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

By May, the Navajo Nation had surpassed every state to have the highest infection rate per capita in the United States.

With that in mind, an online fundraiser was set up to help supply food, water, PPE and other essential items to people in the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Reservation.

Following a call to arms on social media, Irish people started donating in their droves.

Many of the donations were accompanied by messages of thanks for the kindness shown by the Native American community to Ireland back in 1847.

Within a few weeks, around 26,500 Irish citizens donated nearly $1m to the fundraiser.

An old favour repaid and a bond strengthened.

24. Matt Damon in Dalkey

Matt Damon became something of an honorary Irishman when he quarantined in Dalkey this spring.

The Oscar-nominated actor was filming historical drama The Last Duel in Ireland when the pandemic hit, and spent much of the lockdown in the salubrious Dublin village with his family.

During his stay, he was spotted frequenting local cafés and, famously, going for a dip at the Vico with a SuperValu bag in tow.

He even recorded a special message for Sixth Year students in Loreto Abbey in Dalkey. News of his stay travelled worldwide, with The New York Times, The Guardian, the BBC and NBC all reporting on it.

In the end, Spin1038 secured an interview with the Hollywood star.

Damon told the station that Dalkey was “one of the most beautiful places” he had ever been and likened his stay there to a “fairy tale”.

As for what was in the fabled SuperValu bag? Towels. “We just grabbed one of our SuperValu bags and stuffed it with stuff,” he said. “We didn’t show up with beach bags so we were just improvising.”

25. RTÉ’s Comic Relief raises millions (and spirits)

In June, 1.4m viewers tuned in to watch RTÉ Does Comic Relief and helped raise over €5.5m for good causes.

Spearheaded by comedian Deirdre O’Kane, the night featured comedy, music and a whole host of celebrity cameo appearances.

Among the memorable moments was a Normal People/Fleabag crossover sketch, which saw Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott breaking into a rendition of Baby Can I Hold You.

Elsewhere, Saoirse Ronan became a Derry Girl for one night only, while former newsreader Anne Doyle delivered a Waterford Whispers news bulletin.

Hozier, meanwhile, performed a poignant rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water from an empty Croke Park.

The night also sparked an unlikely war between Niall Horan fans and Dustin the Turkey, after the latter stated that he preferred the musical stylings of Horan’s former bandmate Harry Styles.

Horan later confirmed that he was “in on the joke” and stated that Dustin was a “national treasure”. Only in Ireland, eh?

26. Paschal Donohoe’s big Euro promotion

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe was elected President of the Eurogroup in July. It followed a secret ballot among the Eurozone’s finance ministers.

Donohoe beat Luxembourg’s Pierre Gramegna and Spain’s Nadia Calviño to secure the post and will hold the position for a spell of two-and-a-half years.

In putting himself forward for the role, Donohoe pledged to be a “bridge builder” and “a strong pro-European voice”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the win was “a very proud achievement for Minister Donohoe”, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar added that it was “very good for Ireland”.

Donohoe himself said that he was “honoured” to be chosen as the next Eurogroup President and added that he would “bring to the table Ireland’s experience as a small Member State that has been a Programme country but which has also seen its economy and society transformed through EU membership”.

27. Ste’s stellar rise

The best rap song this year wasn’t by Drake or Stormzy or Cardi B. It was by Ste Brown, also known as The Brown Lad.

The Dublin teenager became an internet sensation earlier this year when he released Noggin, a joyous ode to his native Sallynoggin and its assorted chippers, supermarkets and barbers.

The tune featured memorable lyrics like, “You would never see a Lambo, come to my gaff if you want a sausie sambo,” and, “Roast dinner on a Sunday, that’s a shout.”

It was viewed over two million times on Twitter and shared tens of thousands of times.

Since then, the 13-year-old has continued releasing music. Last month, he was enlisted by An Garda Síochána to release Let’s Do It for Each Other, a song encouraging teenagers and young people to observe social distancing. His message? “Let’s not act the fool, keep a two-metre rule.” A hero for our times.

28. Wild Mountain Thyme

Few things united people in Ireland this year quite like the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic comedy set in Ireland.

Starring Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm, it went viral for all the wrong reasons, with the actors’ attempts at Irish accents pilloried online and even likened to a “war crime”.

In an otherwise grim year, it was just the comic relief we needed.

“If you hear a legitimate Irish accent here we advise you book a hearing test ASAP,” tweeted Specsavers.

“Public service announcement for all our European passengers: Irish people don’t sound like this,” wrote Ryanair.

The film was released in the United States earlier this month and received less-than-stellar reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter declaring, “Those eager for entertainment with any kind of edge or cultural authenticity should look elsewhere.”

Begorrah bejaysus. Move over, Far and Away, eh?

29. John King and his Magic Wall

Last month, many of us found ourselves glued to CNN’s coverage of the US Presidential election. One of the breakout stars was John King, a longtime broadcaster with the network.

King dazzled viewers with his election-map Magic Wall and ability to calmly reel off reams of facts about the Electoral College.

Eventually, Irish viewers got curious about whether we could claim King as one of our own.

After all, as comedian Dara Ó Briain noted on Twitter, he did have a “Pat Kenny head on him”.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee asked him outright if he was Irish and he gamely responded, “Always.”

In fact, King’s people originally came from Doonloughan in Co Galway. Since then, King has appeared on Sunday with Miriam on RTÉ Radio 1 as well as The Tonight Show on Virgin Media One to discuss his Irish heritage.

Word has it there’s a pint waiting for him in his ancestral home.

30. The late Jack Charlton’s life is celebrated with love

When Jack Charlton passed away in July, there was an outpouring of love and appreciation from soccer fans across the country.

More than 20,000 fans signed an online book of condolences while every radio station in Ireland played Put ’Em Under Pressure to coincide with his funeral service.

Football fans around Ireland were encouraged to pull on the green jersey as a mark of respect to Big Jack.

Many felt it was the least they could do after all the joy Jack Charlton had brought to them over the years.

The gestures didn’t go unnoticed. At his funeral, his granddaughter Emma Wilkinson said he was “a proud honorary Irishman”. “Ireland was a great fit for Grandad,” she said.

“The people, the craic, the salmon fishing, the Guinness, and a bit of football thrown in. We’ve been overwhelmed with the kindness from Ireland.”

31. Morgan Bullock goes viral

In May, Morgan Bullock, an African-American Irish dancer from Virginia, recorded a short TikTok video of herself dancing a jig to Savage (Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé.

The sight of her dancing to a hip hop banger in heavy shoes delighted many, and the clip promptly went viral, even garnering a shout-out from Beyoncé’s mother.

It blew up in Ireland after it was shared by Irish-Nigerian author Emma Dabiri. From there, it caught the attention of then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who commended her “brilliant moves” and invited her to come dance in Ireland for St Patrick’s Day in 2021.

She was also invited to perform with Riverdance and join their Academy, which she described as a “dream come true”.

Since going viral, Bullock has won praise for deftly dealing with racist trolls and proving that Irish dancing is for everyone, regardless of skin colour.

Last month, she joined Minister Colm Brophy and Ambassador Daniel Mulhall to launch Ireland’s new diaspora strategy.

The Embassy of Ireland in the United States called her “an amazing ambassador for Irish arts and dance”.

32. Sanita Puspure rows her way to gold

In what was her only race this season, Sanita Puspure claimed a gold medal for Ireland at this year’s European Rowing Championships.

Puspure went into the race as the reigning World Champion and European Champion, and managed to successfully defend her single sculls title. “It’s pretty awesome,” she said afterwards.

“Every time you go out, there’s more and more expectation to keep that winning streak. Every time you go, you’re just like, ‘Is this going to happen again?’ So it’s quite nice to do it for the fourth time now.”

Puspure, who was born in Latvia, has represented Ireland since 2010. She has won two world titles and a slew of European medals.

The 39-year-old, widely seen as a medal prospect for Tokyo 2021, lives in Ballincollig, Co Cork, with her husband and two children.

33. Ireland wins seat on UN Security Council

In June, Ireland was elected to the United Nations Security Council after a closely fought contest with Norway and Canada.

Ireland ran on a platform of empathy, partnership and independence, and will hold a non-permanent seat on the 15-member body in 2021 and 2022.

The victory was viewed as an important diplomatic win for Ireland. Indeed, it prompted The Economist to describe Ireland as an “unlikely diplomatic superpower”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the victory underpinned Ireland’s place in the world “as a global island with a clear and tangible ambition to play a central role in contributing to international peace and security”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that it was “a clear indication of Ireland’s standing internationally” and thanked the likes of President Michael D. Higgins, Mary Robinson and Bono for assisting with the campaign for election.

34. Lockdown letters

Margaret Lynch, aged 100, captured the hearts of the nation when she penned a letter to her five-week-old great-grandson, Daniel Lynch.

Daniel was born during lockdown, exactly one hundred years and one day after his great-grandmother.

At the time, Margaret had only managed to meet him once through a window.

The Walkinstown woman wrote the letter as part of RTÉ’s Letters from Lockdown series. In it, she told her great-grandson all about her life, lockdown and everything else in between. “I’ve had a great life, Daniel, a long life,” she told him.

“It hasn’t always been easy but you have to take the bad with the good. You have to move on from tragedy. Life has to go on.”

Margaret eventually got to meet her great-grandson properly in July when restrictions were eased. She passed away last month in Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

Her family told RTÉ that they will forever treasure her letter to her great-grandson.

“We can’t wait to show it to Daniel when he’s older,” said her grandson Cian Lynch. “It’s very special to all of us.”

35. Dara McAnulty’s Diary of a Young Naturalist is lauded

Dara McAnulty, a secondary school student from Co Down, made waves this year with his nature book and memoir, Diary of a Young Naturalist.

The book chronicles a year in the life of the young environmental activist and explores everything from moving house to dealing with bullies to his encounters with wildlife.

It was hailed as “intimate, sensitive [and] deeply felt” by The Guardian and he became the youngest-ever winner of the Wainwright Prize for nature writing.

McAnulty, who is autistic, described the win as “quite humbling”. “Knowing my voice can be heard, as a young, autistic person, has delighted me,” he said.

McAnulty was previously the youngest-ever recipient of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds medal in recognition of his services to conservation.

Next up for the youngster? An illustrated book called Wild Child, which is billed as a family-friendly guide to British and Irish nature, will be published next summer.

36. Soul-soothing cello music from a Co Mayo cottage

When Ireland went into lockdown, musician Patrick Dexter started posting videos of himself online playing the cello outside his cottage in Co Mayo.

Filmed against a stunning backdrop, the videos were serene and soothing.

Whether he was playing Vivaldi or The Auld Triangle, they served as a momentary respite from everything else that was going on in the world.

As such, the videos ended up being viewed millions of times.

Among those to share their appreciation was legendary American news anchor Dan Rather, who described it as a “beautiful change of pace on Twitter”.

Dexter told BBC that the response to his open-air performances was “overwhelming, but in a warm-hearted way”.

“I almost expected there to be a negative response, someone telling me, you know, ‘What you’re doing is trivial — we have such important things happening in the world.’ That was not the response at all. It was the exact opposite.”

37. Eileen Flynn first Traveller woman elected to Seanad

This year, Eileen Flynn made history by becoming the first Traveller woman elected to the Oireachtas, after Taoiseach Micheál Martin nominated her to the Seanad.

Born and raised in Labre Park, a halting site in Ballyfermot in Dublin, Flynn is a community worker and activist who has long campaigned on issues around Traveller rights, anti-racism and abortion rights, to name but a few. She lives in Co Donegal with her husband and baby daughter, Billie.

Her election to the Seanad was hailed as “historic” by Pavee Point and she was later included on the BBC’s 100 Women list.

Last month, she was elected chair of the Joint Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community, which will examine issues related to health, housing, education and employment.

In her maiden speech, Senator Flynn said that Travellers had “fought hard” for a seat at the political table and added that she looked forward to being a voice for her community.

“I hope we can all learn from each other and that I will be the person who breaks down the barriers for Traveller people and those at the end of Irish society,” she said.

38. Adam King steals hearts on toy show

If there was a star of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, it was undoubtedly young Adam King. The six-year-old, who was born with a brittle bone condition, won the hearts of the nation when he appeared on stage with his handmade “A Hug For U” sign and his stuffed rabbit, Bubby.

In what was surely the feel-good television moment of the year, he was reunited with his favourite hospital porter, John Doyle. All in all, it was gorgeous.

The magic didn’t stop there, though. After mentioning on the show that he wants to work for NASA one day, the space agency reached out to him on Twitter.

“Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us,” wrote NASA. “There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready.”

A week later, he got the opportunity to talk to Commander Chris Hadfield on The Late Late Show, who said of Adam that he would “end up doing something superb with his life”. Nobody doubts that.

39. Ireland’s Muslims celebrate Eid in Croke Park

In July, around 200 Muslim worshippers gathered in Croke Park to mark Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant dates in the Muslim calendar.

It was the first time such an event had taken place in Croke Park and it was attended by a host of religious leaders and politicians. It was broadcast live on RTÉ News Now.

“Today, this Eid prayer is sending a very strong message out to the whole world, that Ireland is indeed a country of céad míle fáilte,” remarked Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, who led prayers at the event.

Among those to address the crowd was Minister Roderic O’Gorman, who thanked the GAA for allowing the use of Croke Park for the historic celebration.

In a touching speech, Mark Dorman, head of stadium business at Croke Park, said, “Our motto is ‘Where We All Belong’, and we feel that having your celebration here today is living proof that this is a place where you belong, too.”

40. Irish women sing to support domestic violence sufferers

Between March and August, domestic violence services received nearly 34,000 helpline calls.

With that in mind, many of Ireland’s leading female musicians decided to band together to raise much-needed funds for Safe Ireland, which provides support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

They came together as Irish Women in Harmony and released a stunning cover of The Cranberries’ Dreams.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the song was recorded and mixed remotely. Imelda May, Lisa Hannigan, Moya Brennan, Una Healy, Pillow Queens, Erica Cody, Soulé, Loah and Wyvern Lingo were among those to take part.

The song was produced and arranged by Ruth-Anne Cunningham, who was also came up with the idea.

The song was viewed hundreds of thousands of times online and ended up raising an incredible €215,000 for Safe Ireland.

The charity said that the song sent a powerful message to those living with domestic abuse that “they were not alone”.

41. GAA tingles...

With empty stadiums and a winter championship, it’s safe to say the GAA looked very different this year. But it still managed to throw up some hugely memorable moments.

Last month, the organisation marked the 100-year anniversary of the Bloody Sunday killings at Croke Park.

From inside the empty stadium, actor Brendan Gleeson delivered a stirring speech in which he paid tribute to the victims of the atrocity, “the 14 who went to a match and never came home”.

That same weekend saw the completion of the provincial football championships in Munster and Ulster.

In Munster, Tipperary upset Cork to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals, while Cavan came from behind to beat Donegal and prevail in Ulster.

In a twist nobody could have foreseen, their victories meant that the four All-Ireland football semi-finalists were Dublin, Mayo, Cavan and Tipperary — exactly as they had been in 1920.

“It’s historic and very emotional,” remarked RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey.

42. Tahlia Britton breaks barriers

Sub-Lieutenant Tahlia Britton this year became the first-ever woman to join the Naval Service Diving Section.

The 29-year-old Donegal native was presented with her diving logbook in August and was one of just three people this year to successfully complete the demanding 11-week course, which has a 70pc failure rate.

Britton joined the Navy in 2014 and served as Gunnery Officer on LÉ James Joyce. A keen sportsperson, Britton was previously a member of the Irish surfing team. (She is also a cousin of surfer Easkey Britton.)

As a member of the Naval Service Diving Section, she can expect to be tasked with going on search and recovery operations or carrying out underwater surveys.

Speaking to RTÉ about being the first female diver in Navy history, Britton said she was “absolutely thrilled” and credited her “competitive nature” with helping her complete the course.

43. Jedward emerge as social justice activists

After a period out of the limelight, Jedward emerged as unlikely social justice activists and voices of reason this year.

In June, the brothers were photographed attending a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood.

Since then, they have used their social media platform to speak out against racism, transphobia and anti-maskers. They have even got into Twitter scraps with public figures.

In August, they called out Jim Corr for attending an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin and called him the “best background member in the history of Irish music”.

Following Golfgate, they cheekily put themselves forward for Ireland’s vacant EU Commissioner role following Phil Hogan’s resignation.

“We don’t play golf,” they said. “Never have, never will.”

In September, the twins appeared on The Late Late Show to discuss Covid-19 and lockdown as well as their late mother, Susannah Grimes, who passed away last year.

They had this simple advice for those refusing to comply with public health restrictions: “Wear a mask, change your ways, educate yourself.”

44. Ireland gives up lacrosse spot to Iroquois

In what was hailed as a generous act of sportsmanship and solidarity, Ireland’s lacrosse team sacrificed its spot in the World Games so that the Iroquois Nationals could take part in the tournament.

Lacrosse originated among Native American tribes, who now play collectively as the Iroquois Nationals.

But the team were deemed ineligible to compete in the World Games due to the fact that they weren’t a sovereign nation, despite the fact they were ranked higher than the likes of Ireland.

The Iroquois Nationals said their exclusion represented “a loss for all nations, communities and individuals who have embraced their game and helped to make lacrosse into what it is today”.

Eventually, Ireland decided to voluntarily withdraw so that they could compete.

The Iroquois Nationals thanked Ireland for going “above and beyond”, adding, “Your actions have spoken louder than words, showing everyone the true power of sport and the spirit of lacrosse. We will never forget that.”

45. Irish Covid tracker app gets rolled out worldwide

Over a million people downloaded Ireland’s Covid-19 tracker app, designed by Waterford software development firm Nearform.

The digital contact-tracing app uses Bluetooth to tell if someone has been in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The app proved so successful that the HSE announced this summer that the source code was being donated to Linux Foundation Public Health, meaning other countries and jurisdictions could build their own versions of the app using the Irish code as a template.

It was dubbed Covid Green and hailed as an extraordinary achievement for Nearform, which said it was “honoured to be part of such an important initiative”.

The Tramore start-up has since been involved in the creation and development of contact-tracing apps for Scotland, Gibraltar and Northern Ireland as well as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

46. The consistency of Katie Taylor

In a year marked by upheaval and uncertainty, there was something almost reassuring about Katie Taylor’s continued dominance in the ring.

This year saw the Bray boxer outclass Belgian fighter Delfine Persoon in a thrilling rematch. Last month, she successfully defended her undisputed world title against Miriam Gutiérrez on the top of a bill headlined by three women’s boxing matches.

Watched by 2m people across the UK and Ireland, it was seen as a gamechanger for women’s boxing.

And Taylor’s success didn’t end there. She was also named as the best pound-for-pound women’s boxer by boxing bible Ring Magazine and nominated for the BBC World Sport Star of the Year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn described her as “the greatest to ever do it in women’s boxing”.

He added, “No one has ever boxed like Katie Taylor in the female code.”

47. Dairy farmers give to Yemen

Earlier this year, Longford farmer Mike Magan was watching the news when he was struck by a report about the spread of Covid-19 in Yemen.

In it, he saw a father struggling to feed his baby daughter. So he decided to launch a campaign, Together for Yemen, to raise money for the famine-stricken country, embroiled in a civil war since 2014.

The fundraiser encouraged dairy farmers around Ireland to donate the equivalent of one day’s milk from a cow to the Red Cross.

Dairy farmers across the country heeded his call, with many donating €10 from their milk cheques.

By December, the campaign had raised €160,000 from farmers and a further €90,000 from others.

Magan thanked all who donated on Twitter and wrote that he was “so proud” of his industry.

48. Eímear at the oscars

Composer and conductor Eímear Noone became the first woman to lead the orchestra at the Academy Awards, following in the footsteps of legends like John Williams and Henry Mancini.

The Galwegian is best known for composing and conducting scores for video games, including World of Warcraft.

She has led orchestras from around the world and was the first woman to conduct at the National Concert Hall.

On Oscars night, Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot marked Noone’s performance.

“Tonight, especially, we want to celebrate that for the first time in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, a female conductor will be leading the orchestra for this performance,” said Weaver.

“Finally!” exclaimed Gadot.

Noone then conducted the orchestra’s performance of Best Original Score nominees. History made.

49. Cork teen Aaron Hill beats Ronnie O’Sullivan

Back in August, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan caused a stir when he stated that many of the younger snooker players coming through were “not that good, really”.

“Most of them would do well as half-decent amateurs, not even amateurs,” remarked the six-time world champion. “They are so bad.”

Weeks later, O’Sullivan was forced to eat his words when he was sensationally beaten at the European Masters by Cork teenager Aaron Hill.

Hill, who first picked up a cue four years ago and turned professional this year, defeated his childhood hero 5-4.

In doing so, the 18-year-old solidified his status as the most promising Irish snooker player since Ken Doherty. Following his big win, he said he was “speechless” and “stuck for words”.

His proud father, Stephen Hill, told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne that his son had “put [O’Sullivan] back in his box”.

Underestimate young people at your peril…

50. Hazel Chu elected Dublin Lord Mayor

In June, Hazel Chu was elected Lord Mayor of Dublin and became the first person of colour to hold the office.

The daughter of immigrants from Hong Kong, Chu grew up in Dublin and was the first person in her family to attend university.

In 2007, she became the first Irish-born Chinese person to be called to the bar.

After stints working for the likes of Electric Picnic and Diageo, she was elected to Dublin City Council for the Green Party in 2019.

Following her election as Lord Mayor, Chu noted how her mother had “worked day and night washing dishes in a restaurant” so as to provide a better life for her family.

“I wonder if she ever dreamt her daughter would sit here as the ninth-ever female mayor of Dublin?” she mused.

Since taking office, Chu has worked to facilitate open conversations on racism and gender equality.

She has also become well known for her footwear of choice: high-tops.

Weekend Magazine