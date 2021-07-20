| 23.4°C Dublin

From Michelle Obama to Sinéad O’Connor and now Prince Harry, why readers can’t get enough of celebrity memoirs

With the Duke of Sussex announcing a deal to publish his autobiography, the high-profile royal joins a long line of celebs keen to tell all in book form. From Michelle Obama’s record-breaking Becoming to Andre Agassi’s Open, what is it about these stories that keep drawing us in?

Chris Wasser

Sometimes is seems like everyone is writing their memoirs. The newest addition to the high-profile autobiography club is, of course, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The world’s most famous 36-year-old royal has signed a deal with Penguin Random House to publish his “literary memoir” in late 2022. The idea, says Harry, is to write his story “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively,” he explained in a statement Monday evening, “and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Of course, there isn’t a ghost writer and/or top-tier publishing house in the world with the skills or capabilities to convince readers that Prince Harry is just like you and me. But Harry’s likeability is the real selling point here. Earth-shattering Oprah interviews aside, this is a chance for Harry to go deeper on his family’s highly publicised exit from royal life, to lift the lid on his relationship with wife, Meghan, dad, Charles, and to explain, in his own words, the magnitude of the grief he experienced upon losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 12.

