From Michelle Obama to Sinéad O’Connor and now Prince Harry, why readers can’t get enough of celebrity memoirs

Sometimes is seems like everyone is writing their memoirs. The newest addition to the high-profile autobiography club is, of course, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The world’s most famous 36-year-old royal has signed a deal with Penguin Random House to publish his “literary memoir” in late 2022. The idea, says Harry, is to write his story “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively,” he explained in a statement Monday evening, “and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Of course, there isn’t a ghost writer and/or top-tier publishing house in the world with the skills or capabilities to convince readers that Prince Harry is just like you and me. But Harry’s likeability is the real selling point here. Earth-shattering Oprah interviews aside, this is a chance for Harry to go deeper on his family’s highly publicised exit from royal life, to lift the lid on his relationship with wife, Meghan, dad, Charles, and to explain, in his own words, the magnitude of the grief he experienced upon losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 12.

The publishers promise us “an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story” (of course they do). Harry himself is excited “for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful” (we can already hear his critics foaming at the mouth). We’ve yet to be informed of the title, the release date or the exact figures involved (the advance for a memoir that is likely to cause upset in the corridors of Buckingham Palace will almost certainly have taken a sizable chunk out of the annual Penguin budget). But what we do know is that proceeds will go directly to charity (now that’s a sound move, Harry).

The Harry book will fly off the shelves. Memoirs have never been more popular, especially the ones in which incredibly famous people let us in on what it’s like to try and live a normal life when you are, well, incredibly famous. These are the kinds of stories that readers love, and that provide a glimpse into a life we couldn’t possibly imagine — whether it’s navigating the seedy underbelly of the pop industry (Sinead O’Connor’s recently published memoir, Rememberings, currently the second best-selling non-fiction book in Ireland) or pulling back the curtain on a Hollywood icon (Sharon Stone’s The Beauty of Living Twice, published in March and now a New York Times bestseller), memoirs continue to entice us to part with our money and to invest in the private worlds of public figures we’ve never met.

It’s not a new trend. Sports memoirs (Andre Agassi’s 2009 bestseller, Open) and juicy celeb epics (Katie Price has published not one, not two, but six autobiographies) have always had their place in the market, usually around Christmas time, when consumers invest in the personal, ghost-written yarns of their favourite famous folk.

Andre Agassi's memoir, Open, was a bestseller



But the names are getting bigger, and the relentless publicity and promotion campaigns more like that of a presidential candidate. When Matthew McConaughey hit the (virtual) road for a Zoom tour of international markets to promote his 2020 memoir, Greenlights, you’d have sworn that the world’s most famous bongo player had, in the process of writing his life story, reinvented the English language. He was everywhere. The book was everywhere. Will Smith has already started to promote his memoir — and very little else — over on his social media channels (it’s released in November). Bono is hard at work on a tome that’ll probably end up being heavier than James Joyce’s Ulysses. But they’re all standing in Michelle Obama’s shadow.

The release of Obama’s Becoming broke all kinds of records in the winter of 2018. Selling upwards of 11.5 million copies in little more than a year and spawning a feature-length Netflix documentary and a globally successful podcast, the most famous memoir in American politics appears to have changed the celebrity biography landscape. No longer is the published life story a way to make money and to garner publicity for one’s career on the side — it is a proper business, a career in itself, and an international platform that, if utilised in the right way, stands to make millions for everyone involved.

Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, sold more than 11.5 million copies in little more than a year



What we’re seeing now with the global ‘launch’ of Prince Harry’s memoir is the beginning of a two-year plan that will likely generate more headlines, more column inches, and more airtime than England’s entire Euro 2020 campaign. But how and why did the high-profile celebrity memoir become so popular?

“The lives of famous people are told to us all the time, via all media,” explains Ivan O’Brien, managing director of the O’Brien Press Ltd. “Arguably even more than ever with the likes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok all speaking to different audiences. The chance to hear someone tell their own story can be compelling. I have read many of them myself.”

Of course, part of the appeal is the story. One of the more entertaining rock ’n’ roll memoirs of recent years is Elton John’s 2019 offering, Me, a funny, moving and remarkably executed account of a life like no other. They don’t all have to read like Elton’s awesome autobiography (the Rocket Man worked with arts journalist Alexis Petridis, which is why it reads so well), but they do need to be interesting. They need to have something to keep us from dozing off.

“The initial sale is usually driven by hype, so the writing is less important,” says O’Brien, “but really good ones have staying power. Andre Agassi’s, for example, is still widely read while Barack Obama’s career was given a huge kickstart following the publication of [his 1995 memoir) Dreams from My Father.”

At a time when so many of us know so much about — and have so much access to — our favourite celebrities, what keeps readers coming back to memoirs, explains O’Brien, is “the lure of the full story, and the potential for dishing the dirt. Memoirs that are too ‘safe’ and don’t tell you anything you didn’t already know can be a big let-down.”

Of course, a basic curiosity to understand the lives of those we look up to is also at play. People are nosey. We dig gossip. We love reading sensational stories about famous lives. For Caoimhe Fox, marketing and publicity manager at New Island publishing, the memoir represents another facet of storytelling. “As an established Irish publisher, we are motivated to share the stories of Irish men and women, some well-known and also the lesser known, through our memoir and autobiography titles,” says Fox. “Storytelling is part of our culture and curiosity is a powerful factor when it comes to consumer behaviour.

“From Nuala O’Faolain’s runaway bestselling memoir Are You Somebody, first published in 1996 and with multiple editions and translations since, to more recent critical successes such as A Very Strange Man: A Memoir of Aidan Higgins by Alannah Hopkin (2021) we are committed to providing a quality platform to voices from all aspects of Irish life,” continues Fox. “While the appetite for celebrity memoirs tends to ebb and flow, we concentrate on delivering accounts of key cultural and personal events that contribute to a valuable and essential record of Irish history. Celebrity culture is certainly here to stay, and the impact and power of social media and our visibility culture will continue to be reflected in the books appearing on our shelves.”

There are no guarantees in the publishing world. A lot can change in a year, and it’s not yet clear whether Prince Harry’s memoir will achieve a similar sort of success to that of Michelle Obama’s. But only a fool would bet against it. All of which begs the question: is there a downside to celebrity memoirs clogging up the publishing charts? Do other titles and genres like literary fiction lose out?

“It can be frustrating,” says O’Brien, “but the book market is pretty small compared to many other goods. Often celebrity biographies do genuinely grow the market and find an audience that would not have bought a different book in their place. Though with so many being published in autumn in time for Christmas, there is a huge amount of focus on what to buy as gifts, and the charts do influence what people see in shops when browsing. Also, while they might clog the general non-fiction charts, kids’ books and fiction are generally unaffected.”