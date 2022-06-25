| 11.4°C Dublin

From Leo Varadkar to Mark Feehily, five Irish people share their coming-out stories

Five people share their coming-out experience and reflect on their journey to acceptance and happiness

Clockwise from top left: Mark Feehily, Jack Dunne, Leo Varadkar, Sinead Crowe and Luchia Fitzgerald Expand
Katie Byrne Email

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar came out publicly in 2015 on Miriam O’Callaghan’s RTÉ Radio 1 show

On June 25, Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community, our allies, friends and family will celebrate Pride in Dublin for the first time since June 2019. Events will run all week but will culminate over the weekend with the parade and march, parties and cultural events. We’ll see people we haven’t seen for years, including a huge number of people who are coming home from abroad for the weekend.

