From Kiss to Hogmanay drones - The best virtual New Year’s Eve events to say good riddance to 2020

While we’ll be denied the usual live in-person entertainment that normally marks celebrations tonight, there’s more than enough on TV and via streams to help us end a difficult 12 months in style

Kiss will stream their live show from Dubai Expand

Ed Power Email

If ever there was a year we were eager to see vanish in the rear-view mirror, it’s 2020. Yet ringing in 2021 will obviously be more complicated than is traditional. Going out and having fun is essentially a public health hazard. This New Year’s Eve will be largely a virtual affair.

Happily, however, there are still plenty of options. Obviously, none will come close to the real thing, but in a year in which scraping by has become a way of life, a virtual New Year’s Eve celebration doesn’t feel like the worst idea ever. Also, many of us secretly — or not so secretly — loathe December 31 anyway. For these individuals, snuggling up on the couch is a more than acceptable ‘plan B’.

The variety of new-year events accessible at the click of a mouse or a shake of a phone is impressive. There are virtual concerts by Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and BTS. You may also tune into virtual raves and perhaps wave a figurative glowstick from your sofa. Or you can take the traditional route by logging into new-year countdowns around the globe, from New York to Edinburgh.

