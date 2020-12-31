From Kiss to Hogmanay drones - The best virtual New Year’s Eve events to say good riddance to 2020

If ever there was a year we were eager to see vanish in the rear-view mirror, it’s 2020. Yet ringing in 2021 will obviously be more complicated than is traditional. Going out and having fun is essentially a public health hazard. This New Year’s Eve will be largely a virtual affair.

Happily, however, there are still plenty of options. Obviously, none will come close to the real thing, but in a year in which scraping by has become a way of life, a virtual New Year’s Eve celebration doesn’t feel like the worst idea ever. Also, many of us secretly — or not so secretly — loathe December 31 anyway. For these individuals, snuggling up on the couch is a more than acceptable ‘plan B’.

The variety of new-year events accessible at the click of a mouse or a shake of a phone is impressive. There are virtual concerts by Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and BTS. You may also tune into virtual raves and perhaps wave a figurative glowstick from your sofa. Or you can take the traditional route by logging into new-year countdowns around the globe, from New York to Edinburgh.

Closest to home will be RTÉ’s New Year’s Eve Special. This comes in two halves. From 9.45pm on RTÉ One, Dublin pop rockers Kodaline will collaborate with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to “create a unique playlist of songs that mean the most to them”.

They will also share with Westlife’s Nicky Byrne the stories behind their greatest hits. And they will duet with guests such as Loah and Jack L.

Sixty minutes later, at 10.45pm, again on RTÉ One, Kathryn Thomas and Deirdre O’ Kane host the NYE Countdown Show from Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre. Musical guests include Sharon Shannon, Jerry Fish, Mary Coughlan and up-and-coming Cork pop singer Lyra.

“When most theatres are closed, it’s nice to be able to open a theatre, albeit without an audience,” says the broadcast’s producer Darren Smith of Kite Entertainment.

The goal is to make the viewer feel as if they are swept along by a busy night out, he says. So the evening — largely recorded live — will open with a performance of Riverdance. This is followed by a reboot of the The Sawdoctors’ N17 with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and Tullamore’s Tolü Makay, and a Waterford Whispers comedy segment with newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna. There will also be interviews with GAA correspondent Marty Morrissey, Senator Lynn Ruane, and RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Sarah McInerney.

“They’ll be talking about their year, their hopes for 2021 and their silver linings from 2020,” says Smith.

If this doesn’t set your bells jingling, there are other options. Gavin James will perform a virtual concert from the Gleneagle INEC Killarney Arena, which can be watched for free on the venue’s YouTube site. And Dublin Castle’s Chapel Royal hosts a Great Music in Irish Houses Festival, with violinist Katherine Hunka, cellist William Butt, clarinettist John Finucane and pianists Finghin Collins, Fionnuala Moynihan and Hugh Tinney.

The choice of material will acknowledge the weird year we have all had. It will feature movements from French composer Olivier Messiaen’s evocative and inspiring Quartet for the End of Time, first performed at a German prisoner of war camp in 1941. The concert streams from 5pm and can be watched free at dicmf.com.

Escapism of a very different sort will be provided by rapper Snoop Dogg, hosting a virtual New Year’s Eve party from his 20,000 square foot Beach City Music Complex in Inglewood, California. Guests will include Rosario Dawson, while Snoop promises to give viewers a tour of his compound. “Attendance” is free — the only sticking point is that it all kicks off at 11pm American east coast time, or 4am Irish time. Best keep a mug of coffee to hand or you risk slipping into a Snoop slumber.

For those who prefer their music loud, vintage rockers Kiss host a Kiss 2020 Goodbye show from Dubai. The event kicks off at 4pm, though you’ll have to pay $39.99 (€32.54) to tune in.

But if you’d rather give Kiss a miss and instead submit to Bieber fever, Justin Bieber also plays a NYE live show. Again the timing’s a little tricky — it begins at 4am Irish time. Oh and tickets cost $25. So you won’t be ringing out 2020 so much as having a sleep-free beginning to 2021. Over on YouTube, meanwhile, you can bop to Dua Lipa on Hello 2020, the streaming site’s big bash that kicks off at 10.30pm Irish time and will include guest turns from Matthew McConaughey and Demi Lovato.

Grooves of a very different nature will be supplied at a virtual rave marking the legacy of Manchester nightclub The Hacienda (unitedwestream.co.uk). Mega boy-band BTS will participate in a K-pop extravaganza from Seoul (weverseshop.io). And Jean Michel Jarre sets up his keyboards at Notre Dame Cathedral from 10.25pm Irish time. The gig can be streamed, for free, from his website (jeanmicheljarre.com).

Not everyone will want to spend the final few minutes of 2020 rocking out in front of their laptop, however. A more conventional New Year’s Eve experience can be enjoyed from New York, where the traditional Waterford Crystal ball drop will mark the end of one year and the beginning of another.

Obviously it won’t be possible to welcome thousands of members of the public to Times Square. Instead, the festivities will be streamed live from the Times Square website (timessquareny.com). The actual ball drop will be at midnight New York time — 5am here. However, celebrations kick off at 11pm Irish time, with the “lighting and raising” of the ball, and music from Gloria Gaynor, Billy Porter and Machine Gun Kelly (not all together, sadly).

Closer to home and more convenient in terms of getting a solid night’s sleep will be New Year celebrations from Edinburgh, where Hogmanay is to be marked by a livestream event featuring “150 glowing LED drones”. Zooming about at speeds of up to 25mph, the drones are to be choreographed to “create words and symbols, birds, animals and mythical creatures”.

With all these events, the sense of occasion will of course be tinged with melancholy. It’s been a dreadful year. Everyone will hope 2021 is better. Or at least not any worse.

“The idea is craic. But not ‘delusional craic’,” says Smith of RTÉ’s NYE Countdown Show. “We don’t want to pretend the world isn’t in the state that it’s in. It’s been a weird Christmas for everybody. And a weird New Year is ahead of us, [so] we wanted something that said ‘entertainment’, something that said ‘craic’.”

NYE Countdown Show airs live at 10.45pm tonight on RTÉ One.