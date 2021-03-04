Mother’s Day is almost upon us, and this year’s celebrations may be a little lonelier than usual, especially for those of us who haven’t met our loved ones in many months.

While a gift can’t compensate for not seeing one another in person, it can let our mothers know we’re thinking of them, whether it’s with a luxurious hamper or a simple greeting card.

Here, we round up the best Irish gifts to consider this Mother’s Day.

Flowers and greeting cards

For an affordable bouquet, take a look at ElmgroveFarm.ie. Based in Meath, they have colourful Irish-grown tulips and daffodils for €25, which includes a donation to the Irish Cancer Society, or more elaborate options for €50, all available for nationwide delivery.

Those living in Dublin and Wicklow can get Appassionata Flowers’s best-selling vintage-style roses and lisianthus from Dunnes Stores (FoodDelivery.DunnesStores.com). Priced from €60 to €100, the bouquets can be delivered up to 10km from the Cornelscourt store.

Appassionata Flowers, from €60, fooddelivery.dunnesstores.com

Those seeking something with a longer life than the usual bunch of flowers may be interested in Wexford-based florist Tara Hill’s special offer of a fresh spring wreath on Mother’s Day and a beautiful bouquet to follow — a gift your mam can enjoy now and later (€80, TaraHillFlowers.ie).

Sending a thoughtful, handwritten card is always appreciated, and there are many Irish designs to choose from. Dublin illustrator Conor Merriman took inspiration from 1950s advertising for his greeting cards (€3.50, ConorMerriman.com), while Paper Bear creates a range of intricate pop-up cards, such as its beautiful lavender bouquet, cute mother fox, or the nostalgic scene of a mother and child on a swing (from €4.50, PaperBear.ie).

For a greeting card with a difference, there are chocolate cards from the Chocolate Manor in Castlerock (€6.50, TheChocolateManor.com). Available in white, gold or ruby Belgian chocolate, the “cards” are printed with a special Mother’s Day message and packaged in a presentation box, with additional options to personalise with your own note.

Fashion and beauty

If she’s looking to upgrade her lockdown loungewear, check out the luxe knitwear from Lucy Nagle’s collaboration with Pippa O’Connor — the merino wool bolt jumpers are a particular favourite (€100, LucyNagle.com). KDK’s digital-print scarves, inspired by Irish landscapes and landmarks, make a lovely gift, particularly the soft pink Skellig scarf (€69.95, Avoca.ie), which would be ideal for staying snug and stylish on socially distant walks.

For a special piece of jewellery, there’s Ennis-based Naiiad’s pretty hammered ring bracelet (€58, GiftedfromIreland.com) or bring some sunshine into her life on gloomy days with the sun stud earrings by NJO Designs (€88, NJODesignsJewellery.com).

If she’s spent lockdown getting serious about decluttering, she might fancy something from the range at the Organised Store, such as the velvet-lined jewellery box in blush or taupe (€26.99, OrganisedStore.ie), or one of the popular containers featured in hit Netflix series The Home Edit.

Beauty lovers can indulge with the Bia Pamper Care Kit from Codex Beauty, which includes the brand’s hero product — the Skin Superfood cream for face, hands and body — along with two nourishing bar soups (€60, CodexBeauty.com).

Bia Pamper Care Kit, €60, CodexBeauty.com

If Mother’s Day usually means a spa day, she can recreate the experience at home with Edvard and Pink’s curated kits. The spa boxes are designed to help skin recover, rehydrate or glow — the most wallet-friendly option (€100, EdvardandPink.ie), which contains a brightening serum, antioxidant ampoules and a gently exfoliating mask.

Food and drink

Afternoon tea is a favourite Mother’s Day tradition, so bring the treats to your own living room with an at-home tea. The K Club offers a selection of sandwiches, scones and desserts for collection or delivery in Kildare and Dublin (€35pp with a minimum two person order, KClub.ie), while the Westbury’s famed afternoon tea at home offers tea, scones, pastries and two teacups and saucers for €120 for two (DoyleCollection.com/Hotels/The-Westbury-Hotel).

If you won’t get to be together on Mother’s Day, there are plenty of covetable hampers and care packages to spoil her with. WineLab has a selection of gift boxes, starting with the Little Moments box of three wines, which includes Prosecco, Sauvignon Blanc and Rioja, as well as a card designed by Irish printmakers JANDO (€49, WineLab.ie).

If she’s more of a cocktail lover, Stillgarden Distillery has mini hampers featuring three bottles of its Cosmo, Spent-Spresso Martini, and Raspberry Soiree cocktails, along with a Stillgarden glass and vibrant greeting card (€40, StillgardenDistillery.com).

For foodies, there’s the party box from Donegal Farmhouse Cheese, containing Kilard cheddar, apple chutney, pepper relish and sourdough crisp bread (€32.50, DonegalFarmhouseCheese.ie), or send her breakfast in bed from afar with the hamper from Galway’s Gourmet Tart Co (€70, GourmetTartCo.com). Available to collect free from their Salthill store or to deliver nationwide, it is filled with honey-baked granola, handmade apricot jam, raspberry mini meringues, Bell Lane coffee and a bottle of Prosecco, as well as a pair of Irish Socksciety socks and a cookie that reads “mum”.

Rua Delicatessen in Castlebar is selling a Mother’s Day Bosca, loaded with homemade shortbread, mini lemon and pistachio slices, handmade chocolates, a Floral Lab candle and a choice of Rua coffee or Clement & Pekoe tea, as well as a postcard that can be handwritten with your personal note (€50, RuaDelicatessen.BigCartel.com).

From Sligo, Pudding Row the Grocer has put together an all-Irish Comfort Kit which includes a diffuser by Flora Lab, loose leaf tea by Wall & Keogh, macaroons, caramel squares, and a Cointreau and pistachio brownie. There’s also a handwritten card by Donegal designer Maggie Marley for a personalised touch (€70, PuddingRow.ie).

Comfort kit, €70, PuddingRow.ie

Homewares

For a cosy gift, there are the knitted blankets from Dublin brand At Home, made from 100pc pure new wool in traditional Irish honeycomb patterns (from €100, AtHome.Style), or Cork candle studio Somas’s soy scented candles (€29.95 from Avoca.ie).

Blankets from At Home, from €100, AtHome.Style

Plant lovers will enjoy the kits from Lil Plot, which allow you to grow your own indoor tree from seed. The options range from the best-selling eucalyptus to pomegranate, olive and lemon tree (€29.99, reuzi.ie).

If you don’t fancy sending fresh flowers, consider one of the pressed flower frames from WildBird Studio in Dublin. You can choose from a gorgeous array of flowers in a Victorian-style copper frame from €40.95, (WildBirdStudio.ie).