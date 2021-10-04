From ghost hunting to a world of wonder at the zoo: 15 outings to plan this October

October is here and there are plenty of activities on offer across the country if you’re willing to wrap up warm.

So, as we pack away our summer clothes and prepare ourselves for the winter months, here are 15 autumnal activities to enjoy.

Dublin Zoo has announced the return of Wild Lights. This year’s theme is ‘Around the World’. It sees illuminated versions of global landmarks in the Phoenix Park. The night-time experience returns from October 28 and runs until January 9.

2. Ballycross Apple Farm

At Ballycross Farm in Bridgetown, Co Wexford, you can search for the perfect pumpkin in their Pumpkin Patch and meet the resident Ballycross witch in the Witches Village. Enjoy a picnic or take a tractor ride to the farm.

3. Derry Halloween Festival

Events are taking place throughout the month of October to mark the Derry Halloween festival, one of the largest of its kind in the world. You can embark on ancient spirit hunts, walking tours, and hearing tales of the Walled City. A firework display will end the festival on October 31.

4. Cork Jazz Festival

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is back this year and runs from October 22 to 25. New York hip-hop legend Mos Def will headline the event for its 43rd year and it will also feature such stars as Mick Flannery, Susan O’Neill, Mack Fleetwood, DJ Jenny Greene and Kit Downes.

5. Jail Of Horror Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast

The Jail of Horror, described as one of Belfast’s most fearsome scare attractions, is returning for Halloween 2021 and runs October 21-31. Visitors will enter the Victorian jail and face their fears on an intense journey where there’s only one way out.

6. Pumpkin Patch with kids Halloween Tour

A child-friendly scary tour around Crumlin Road Gaol Belfast is also available. After the tour, children can make their way to the pumpkin patch and pick out a pumpkin to bring to the carving station to create their very own Halloween masterpiece.

7. Bear Essentials

Children can find, create and customise their own teddy bear at Bear Essentials in Co Cavan. They can then venture outside for a picnic or visit the largest collection of teddy bears in Ireland.

8. Hook Lighthouse

Hook lighthouse in Co Wexford offers guided tours all year round of the 800-year-old medieval tower. Climb the 115 well-worn steps and hear tales of medieval times and life as a light keeper. Take in the spectacular view from the balcony and enjoy the visitor centre with gift shop, artwork shop, exhibits and café.

9. Glasnevin Cemetery

Tour the tombs at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, a 19th-century graveyard in which more than 1.5 million Irish citizens are buried. Enjoy an expert guided tour and gain an insight into life in Victorian-era Dublin.

10. Airfield Estate

Airfield Estate boasts 38 acres of land right in Dundrum, south Dublin. The estate includes a working farm, a number of stunning gardens and multiple walking trails. There is also a farmers’ market every Friday and Saturday with fresh locally grown produce.

11. Belfast International Arts Festival

Belfast International Arts Festival returns on October 6, and this year’s programme includes theatre, dance and music performances as well as a variety of talks to enjoy live and from home. The festival also explores a range of contemporary issues such as gender equality and the climate crisis.

12. West Cork Whale Watching

The rich waters off west Cork attract minke whales, fin whales, and humpback whales to feed. Enjoy a unique wildlife encounter on a purpose-built whale-watching vessel, the Holly Jo, which provides the ideal platform for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

13. Skywalkers

Skywalkers is Ireland’s longest rope bridge, installed high above the River Delligeenagh. The 34m-long structure is at Kells Bay House & Gardens at Kerry's Skellig Coast. Brave Skywalkers will be able to cross the river 11m (36ft) in the air.

14. National Birds of Prey Centre

Located on the grounds of Russborough House, Co Wicklow, the Birds of Prey Centre is home to more than 40 breeds of bird of prey, including the golden eagle, white tailed sea eagle and red kite. Visitors are given an expert guided tour of the birds and the chance to handle some of the hand-reared birds, such as a barn owl.

15. Sligo Live Music Festival

The festival runs from October 22 to 31 with two of Ireland’s most renowned acts as its first headliners. Glen Hansard will play IT Sligo’s Knocknarea Arena on October 24 and the Coronas perform there on October 30.