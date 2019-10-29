Fright night: The families that scare together

The parish priest is one of the most enthusiastic participants of the Leap Scarecrow Festival, which features a Witches Dance, a bonfire and hundreds of gory outdoor exhibits.

The ancient festival of Halloween, which takes place on October 31, is believed to have its roots in the pagan Gaelic festival of Samhain, which marks the beginning of winter.

For generations, people have celebrated October 31 with fun activities. Families carve pumpkins and turn them into jack-o-lanterns, consume mountains of traditional barmbracks with the secret gold ring hidden inside, light bonfires, dress up in horror costumes and call to the neighbours (trick-or-treating).

Afterwards, many throw Halloween parties, play old games such as bobbing for apples, and watch horror films. In recent years more and more people have also begun to decorate their homes with specially-made horror decorations.

Two years ago, when Fr Kevin Blade, who has lived and worked all over the world, moved to this remote village on the Wild Atlantic Way, he was fascinated by the Leap Scarecrow Festival which begins several days before Halloween and continues into early November.

"People come to Leap from all over the region to see the ghouls and the witches in the village," says Fr Blade, who adds that the local Halloween high jinks usually incorporate a current affairs theme.

"Last year, for example, I had the witches and the ghosts and the ghouls - but I also had the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in the garden because of the talks. This year I decided to go with Boris Johnson and Brexit. I have the mannequin, the suit, shirt and tie and I'm awaiting the arrival of a rubber Boris Johnson mask," he said, adding that the parochial lawn will play host to a crowd of sound-sensitive - and loud - Halloween spooks.

"When you clap your hands all the witches and ghosts and clowns in the garden light up and say things like Happy Halloween.

"I've worked in South Africa, Romania and Texas, but I was amazed at how the people of this village take such a huge interest in Halloween. Everyone gets involved here, and there's great zeal about it."

In the Dublin suburb of Stillorgan, Halloween is an equally huge deal for the Berry family whose blood-spattered House of Horrors is not just the location of a colourful Halloween party, but a destination for sightseers from all over the neighbourhood and beyond.

In fact, October 31 is more exciting than Christmas Day for Siobhan Berry, her husband Dave and their two daughters Ashleigh (10) and Jessica (8) who go to enormous lengths to create the perfect horror atmosphere, with lashings of fake blood, bats, spider webs, skeletons in the windows and corpses in the garden. They dress up, play scary music and serve Blood Punch and Eyeball Popcorn to their terrified guests.

"Dave loves Halloween, and we decorate the house every year," says Siobhan. "We really do go crazy for Halloween! It's not so much Christmas but Halloween that's our big thing!

"Every year we run a Halloween party for the neighbourhood," she says, adding that it often takes a full day to get the house into a sufficiently hair-raising state for the event.

This year, Siobhan and Dave plan to celebrate October 31 as a zombie bridal couple. Jessica will dress as a zombie Gaolbird and Ashleigh will be a mummy.

Creepy music will pump from the speakers, Siobhan says, as guests play Witch Pinata and Halloween games and enjoy some gory refreshments - as founder of the successful mummycooks.com website, Berry puts her professional cookery skills to good use on this most terrible of nights, serving everything from carved pumpkins spilling horrible hummus 'vomit' to Scary Spider cupcakes.

"We all love it! Dave has very fond memories of Halloween as a child. We get to have all our friends and neighbours over. It's the one time of year we get to see all the neighbours together. It's very much a big social occasion for us."

From floating Grim Reapers to tombstones on the front lawn, father-of-three Dave Roche's imaginative approach to - and abiding love of - Halloween harks back to a happy Co Limerick childhood with seven siblings.

"I grew up in a family of eight in Foynes, and Halloween was the big event of the year," he recalls. "Our sisters helped us to dress up and we all went out and met everyone. There are great memories from those days! My own kids love Halloween too."

Now living in Newport, Co Tipperary, with his wife Denise - another Limerick native and big fan of October 31 - Dave confidently expects his three young sons to consume up to five Halloween barmbracks in the run-up to the big night, all the while squabbling happily over who gets the gold rings. Thomas (4) will be dressing up as Batman, while 10-year-old Ollie plans to go out trick-or-treating as a zombie hurler. Their middle son, JJ (8) hadn't made his mind up about his costume by the time the Irish Independent talked to the family.

"I love seeing the excitement around Halloween - it's a little bit scary and different and silly and we all get a great kick out of it," says Dave, who gathers the whole family together to decorate the Roche home and garden in truly fearsome fashion.

"We'll have skeletons hanging from the tree in chains, and coming up out of the ground," he laughs, adding that guests can expect tombstones in the front garden, and a Grim Reaper floating overhead. Glowing pumpkins will add to the eerie atmosphere.

"The kids all carve their own faces in the pumpkins," says Dave. Indoors will be just as petrifying, with gruesome ghouls and ghosts lurking in the corners, their faces spookily lit by hanging lanterns and terrifying tea-lights.

Once their cousins arrive, the Roche boys all go out trick-or-treating, returning much later, laden with goodies, to enjoy a scary movie before finishing off the night with a spine-chilling ghost story at bedtime.

IT executive Sharon Geoghegan, her husband Mike, and their three children, Ava (13), Michael (12) and Ella (10), go all out to recreate the sensational US-style Halloween that the children enjoyed for many years.

"All of us love Halloween," declares Sharon, who lived in the US for 20 years, returning to Ireland with her family just six years ago. "All of our children were born there, so they grew up with the US-style Halloween, where every house was decorated, there were Halloween lights on the streets and treats galore!"

In comparison, the children found the Irish Halloween much more low-key, she said, adding that she and Mike decided to bring a taste of the USA's Halloween frenzy to their Rosscahill neighbourhood in the quiet Co Galway countryside.

"For us it's about making sure that we make a big deal of Halloween for the children. We have a set of Halloween decorations that we built up over many years, so all our windows are decorated and there are gel decorations on the door. We have orange and black light bulbs for atmosphere. We decorate several rooms in the house with lots of different Halloween figures."

This year, Ava plans to dress as a dark angel, Ella as a zombie cheerleader and Michael is going as Jason Voorhees from the movie Friday the 13th.

Once the neighbour's teenage daughter has done their Halloween makeup, they all go trick-or-treating, after which neighbours and friends congregate in the Geoghegan house for a mega-Halloween bash.

