Freediver Claire Walsh: ‘A bit of vulnerability and bravery can go a long way to make a very ordinary, mundane life feel extraordinary’

Claire Walsh (40) is a freediver, author and speaker. From Leixlip, Co Kildare, she lives in Bray with her husband Boud y.

​What were you like growing up?

As the eldest of four, I was a bit bossy. I spent a lot of time in my head, creating stories and playing with teddies. I used to put on plays with my cousins. I was the director, writer, star, producer and I did wardrobe too. We were always acting out scenes from The Sound of Music. We have home videos of us singing So Long, Farewell. When I think of my childhood, I also think of water and swimming sessions.

​Three words to describe yourself.

Playful, curious and heart-on-sleeve.

​​What attracts you to the sea?

That sense of calm I get from being in or on or under the water. In my book I talk a lot about mental illness. But suddenly, there is this element – the sea – to hold all of your emotions and it mimics your emotions. The sea isn’t just this clear blue water. It’s rough, powerful, playful and caressing and holds everything. When you’re experiencing emotions that feel too big for your body and you feel a physical representation of them, it places you in the world so you feel less alone.

I found freediving at a point in my life when I was looking for meaning and purpose. I suppose you’d call it the up of depression. I was 32. I was single, lonely, rudderless and looking for a sense of home geographically but also in myself.

​You decided to say yes to life, and yes to adventures. How did that help?

A little bit of vulnerability and bravery can go a long way to make what might seem like a very ordinary mundane life feel extraordinary. Saying yes to things was the game-changer. But that game-changer changes again and again and you have to commit to that decision again and again wherever you go. You only have one shot at life, so you may as well give it a good whack.

​To the uninitiated, what even is freediving...?

The first type of dive is called static apnea – lying still on the surface of the water. This is going to be your longest breathhold. That is my Bohemian Rhapsody moment. I hold it for the length of five minutes and 50 seconds, the length of the song. The reason why I love it and hate it is because you’re alone with your thoughts. It’s the best opportunity to touch base with what’s going on in your life. I sing songs in my head to combat intrusive thoughts.

​Describe free immersion.

It’s magical. You’re pulling down on a rope. I’ve pulled myself as a vertical and then you go into freefall. At about 23 metres, you become negatively buoyant and you start sinking. It’s quite a dreamlike state. It’s like flying. You go deep in the water and my favourite part is feeling the cold water rush over your feet like a caress.

​Who inspires you and why?

My husband, Boudy. He is Egyptian. He approaches things with a calm consistency and a quiet sense of bravery and assuredness that bowls me over frequently.

​What drives you?

Connection. I love hearing people’s stories when they share the messy parts that I can relate to, because it gives me a sense of hope and motivation.

​Best advice you give.

Just step into the arena. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Try it anyway.

​You have long Covid. How has that affected you?

I first contracted Covid in January 2021 and even now I’m still feeling the effects. My main symptom is chronic fatigue. There are some days when I can’t get out of bed, and I need help to have a shower.

​What do you do for laughs?

Messing in the water, and having the craic with my pals. Men and women, different ages and different backgrounds. They’re an eclectic, wonderful bunch.

‘Under Water: How Holding My Breath Taught Me How to Live’ by Claire Walsh is published by Gill Books and is out now