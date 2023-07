The horse breeder on her inspirational husband, dark humour, and her charity drive

Frances Smullen is able to find 'the lighter side of life'. Photo: Mark Condren

Frances Smullen (50) is a horse breeder. Her late husband, the jockey Pat Smullen, died in 2020 after they had established the Pat Smullen Pancreatic Cancer Fund. Born in Kilkenny, Frances lives in Edenderry, Co Offaly, with their three children, Hannah (20), Paddy (16) and Sarah (13).​