Ireland's most expensive nursing home opened in Dublin last week - and it has the air of a five-star boutique hotel.

Foxrock care home with luxury on the menu will cost residents up to €96,000 a year

For those for whom money is no object and who are keen to live out their last years in the lap of luxury, the Four Ferns in the well-heeled suburb of Foxrock might fit the bill.

Gold-standard features in the home include a daily ''five-star'' turndown service and meals from an a la carte restaurant.

When loved ones come to visit, residents can even book a private dining experience with an executive chef to treat their guests.

