Foxrock care home with luxury on the menu will cost residents up to €96,000 a year
Ireland's most expensive nursing home opened in Dublin last week - and it has the air of a five-star boutique hotel.
For those for whom money is no object and who are keen to live out their last years in the lap of luxury, the Four Ferns in the well-heeled suburb of Foxrock might fit the bill.
Gold-standard features in the home include a daily ''five-star'' turndown service and meals from an a la carte restaurant.
When loved ones come to visit, residents can even book a private dining experience with an executive chef to treat their guests.
The dining services have been designed by Derek Reilly, culinary director for northern Europe at Aramark, the US catering giant that owns the Avoca chain.
Residents also have their own personal hairdresser on hand to ensure they are looking their best, while a professional beautician is on call for private makeovers.
The residents each have their own five-star en-suite bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a formal Victorian courtyard garden and woodland trail. En-suite bathrooms will have an array of luxury VOYA products for pampering.
But the cost doesn't come cheap.
The €36m nursing home - the most expensive ever built in Ireland - will cost up to €96,000 a year for residents.
Costs run to €1,850 per week depending on the agreed package of services.
The home, which is almost full, was built by the Willis family. Chief executive Cillian Willis is a former rugby player with Connacht and Leinster, and a cousin of Brian O'Driscoll.
The owners say the care home will offer an "unrivalled standard of accommodation and care for senior residents in south Dublin".
Designed by award-winning architect Michael Freaney, of Reddy Architecture, it also features an art gallery and a hanging sculpture by Killybegs native Alva Gallagher, whose works have been widely exhibited and are held in private collections worldwide.
Sunday Independent