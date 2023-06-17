Forty years of Pride Week: ‘We were angry. We were annoyed. But we also wanted to have a joyous time’

On June 25, 1983, 200 people marched through Dublin city centre demanding equal rights and visibility for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community. Here, those who joined the first official Pride march share their memories of that day and talk about the fateful chain of events that brought them on to the streets

Dublin Pride marchers gather outside the GPO on June 25, 1983. Picture: Pauline O’Donnell/Private Collection

Tanya Sweeney Today at 03:30