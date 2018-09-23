Former Justice Minister Nora Owen reveals what it’s like to care for a loved one who is living with dementia

Former Justice Minister Nora Owen has revealed what it’s like to care for a loved one who is living with dementia.

Former Justice Minister Nora Owen has revealed what it’s like to care for a loved one who is living with dementia.

Nora and her husband Brian (85) celebrated 50 years of marriage earlier this year. But the former Fine Gael politician, who was justice minister from 1994 to 1997, is caring for Brian who has dementia and needs help with tasks like showering, shaving and toilet breaks.

Last night, she told RTE’s Ray D’Arcy Show that there is still a stigma about dementia in Ireland.

“I think there’s still a stigma attached to it. People look as they looked the day before they’re diagnosed, the same the next day,” she explained to host D’Arcy.

“You kind of worry if you’ve to say to somebody ‘my husband has dementia’. You’re just afraid how they’ll cope with it because they don’t understand what it actually means.”

“The early years can be quite slow in the deterioration, and then it can, as the doctor says, the graph can begin to slip, and then if you get any kind of a fall or a bad chest infection even, and you can drop down another layer.”

“People said to me ‘is it a bit like minding a child?’ and I said ‘no, because when you’re minding a child they’re learning. You know, they’re learning to tie their shoelaces, they’re learning to get dressed. Whereas someone with dementia is unlearning everything they knew, step by step. And that’s the sad bit about it.”

Earlier this year the former Fine Gael politician previously revealed how dementia has affected Brian.

"In later years, there are personal things that begin to happen to someone with dementia. Bathroom breaks, showering, shaving, all of that begins to be a bit of a problem.”

“So you try to keep that as quiet as you can and do it yourself quietly.”

“The condition manifests itself in so many different ways… it comes and it hits people and you just have to adjust to your new life.”

Brian, a talented sketcher and painter, is unable to concentrate on his artistic world for long periods now. But he still loves the outdoors and nature, Nora said.

“There are things that you can do that can make things easier. Because people with dementia, they love the outside, they love nature.”

“His concentration is poor so he’ll do a little bit of sketching and then he’ll lose interest in it.”

“You are constantly adjusting your life, and it’s sad that Brian isn’t able to paint anymore, but we have his paintings all around the house.”

“It’s crucial that the carer stays as positive as possible. I have to be frank, I’m not always as positive as I should be and there are times when I maybe walk down to the other end of the house, just to stop myself getting cross.”

“Because it is frustrating if something has gone missing, something has been moved, and you know Brian has done it, and you’re trying to get him to tell you where it is and he doesn’t have a clue, and I’m finding it hard at times, and I just have to walk away.”

“If you’re not feeling 100 per cent yourself, that’s when caring for someone with dementia becomes very difficult. That’s why you hear the sad stories of the carer being unable to carry on.”

She added: “We are lucky. We both have pensions. So we can cope with paying someone for some extra help. Other people can’t.”

The former politician admitted that only in the last two years has she properly come to terms with Brian’s condition.

“I didn’t face the term dementia for many years. In fact, it’s true to say that it was probably about two years ago before I began to use that word to friends.”

Online Editors