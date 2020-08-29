Zero heroes: the best alcohol-free offerings for mindful drinking

As much as it's at odds with what Ireland is famous for, alcohol-free is increasingly the choice of the many rather than the few. At The Virgin Mary, Ireland's first completely alcohol-free bar and online store, we offer a full range of non-alcoholic drinks, from beers and ciders, to wines and alt-gins.

I never tire of seeing how pleasantly surprised people are when we serve them up something that isn't sickly sweet. We are on a mission to solve the 'what-to-drink-when-you're-not-drinking' dilemma and change the way people drink and socialise for the better; many of these alcohol-free drinks are available for home consumption.

Seedlip is the brand that got the industry buzzing back in 2013 when it developed the world's first range of distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Creating a completely new category of drink isn't something that happens every day. This alcohol-free alternative spirit (or "alt-spirit") has no alcohol, no calories and no sugar, but what it does have is layers of flavour and aroma that provide the means to enjoy an elegant drink that isn't an apologetic sparkling water. There are three varieties in the range, with Seedlip Grove 42 being my personal favourite. Its heady citrus notes pair well with tonic and a twist of orange peel.

Ceder's is a more recent addition to the alt-gin sector, and with its cucumber freshness it's great for a summer spritz - pour 40ml of Ceder's Crisp and 100ml of alcohol-free sparkling wine (we favour Copenhagen Sparkling Tea) into a large wine glass filled with ice, top with 100ml of tonic water and garnish with a ribbon of fresh cucumber. Other interesting alcohol-free spirits that go far beyond alt-gins include Everleaf Bitter Aperitif and the ingenious plant-based Three Spirit range, known for its social elixir properties.

Award-winning German winemaker Johannes Leitz has created 'Eins Zwei Zero', a range of excellent alcohol-free wines made with new technology that sees the alcohol vacuum-distilled at low temperatures, ensuring the wines retain more of their wine-like attributes.

There has been an explosion in the number of impressive alcohol-free beers and ciders over the last few years. Other categories have struggled to create products that carry body and flavour without the vector of alcohol, but beer-makers have excelled. One of the best ciders is from Braxzz in Amsterdam. It's the kind of 'sessionable' thirst quencher that won't leave you reeling with regret the next morning. My other top picks would be the all-natural Brewmaster by Dundalk Bay Brewery and Distillery Co and Mikkeller Drink'in the Sun, a delicious, pale, American-style wheat ale with vibrant citrus and tropical fruit on the nose.

Vaughan Yates co-founded The Virgin Mary Bar in Dublin, currently closed. Its online shop is open. thevirginmarybar.com

Drink of the week: Seedlip Grove 42

€29.99-€33, from thevirginmarybar.com; Tesco; Drinkstore, Stoneybatter

A zesty and complex, citrus-forward blend of three types of orange and uplifting spice distillates. Orange and mandarin peel and pith top notes, with juicy blood orange undertones open up to a stalky, grassy character. Clean, fresh notes of ginger and lemongrass with a dry finish from a subtle peppercorn prickle. Two other options in the Seedlip range are Garden 108, a floral blend of peas and hay and Spice 94, aromatic and complex, with allspice, bark and citrus.

Copenhagen Sparkling Tea Blå (blue)

€20, from thevirginmarybar.com, Wilde @ The Westbury Hotel

Copenhagen Sparkling Tea Blå contains 13 different organic teas, three are fine white teas lending a signature softness and elegance. With high complexity and long taste, it works as an aperitif, and with food.

Braxzz Oaked Cider

€3, from thevirginmarybar.com

This refreshing alcohol-free cider from a Dutch craft brewery brewing in Germany is inspired by traditional dry ciders from the UK. Both fresh and fermented apples are combined with hops and an oak-wood finish to produce a rich, complex profile.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ceder's Crisp

€25, from thevirgin marybar.com; SuperValu; wineonline.ie

Bottled in Sweden, this is a refreshing blend of classic gin botanicals (juniper, coriander and citrus), with cucumber, lavender, camomile and South African botanicals, rooibos and buchu, from the Cederberg Mountains of the Western Cape.

Leitz One-Two-Zero Riesling

€15, from thevirginmarybar.com

A fresh Riesling with typical hints of lime, citrus fruit on the nose; surprising notes of rhubarb and red apples, as well as a refreshing mineral component. It shows an unusually dry and long finish.

Grapevine

Until the end of the year Dublin wine merchant, Mackenway Wines, will donate 100pc of the profits from sales of Chateau Ksara wines to the Lebanese Red Cross. Located in the Bekaa Valley, Chateau Ksara was founded in the middle of the 19th century by Jesuit priests and is the oldest and largest winery in Lebanon. The popular Réserve du Couvent is a dry organic red that's a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah. mackenway.com

