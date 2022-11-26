| 9.2°C Dublin

‘You’ve no choice but to raise prices’: why the €20 main course is off the menu

Irish restaurateurs face a double whammy of rising costs and customers feeling the bite of inflation. Here, they outline their fears — and their hopes the public will understand their dilemma

Chef Gaz Smith at Michael's restaurant in Mount Merrion, Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

John Meagher Twitter Email

Restaurants are in a bind. Energy bills are rising just as inflation eats into customers’ spending power. Many have been forced to increase their prices — and the days of the €20 main course are over, according to one leading chef. Offering a quality meat or fish main course for that price is “impossible”, says Gareth “Gaz” Smith, who runs three busy restaurants in south Co Dublin and has just won a major international award for his cookbook And For Mains.

Despite having a large, loyal customer base, he says he is far from immune from the pain being felt in his industry. Escalating costs and more price-conscious consumers mean the run-up to Christmas this year is an especially challenging one for hospitality.

