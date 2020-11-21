Young Chef of the Year and chocolatier Gráinne Mullins’ Christmas bakes

When it comes to Christmas dessert in our house we have a second option as my brothers don’t like the typical fruit cake. Every year I pick a “showstopper” cake but I always want one that is easy to prepare and that will hit the “sweet spot”.

I make my own hazelnut praline, but filling it with a salted caramel or even hazelnut spread would be a delicious alternative.

Chocolate sponge:

3 eggs

300g soft light brown sugar

Seeds of 1 vanilla pod

100g dark chocolate

3 tbsp cocoa powder

200g flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 pinch salt

50g spent grain flour (Bia sol)

150g milk

200g oil

50g ground hazelnuts

Chocolate buttercream:

250g butter, softened

100g dark chocolate

1 tbsp cocoa powder

500g icing sugar

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 170°C. Lightly grease a 15cm round cake tin and line with greaseproof paper.

2. Whisk together the eggs, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.

3. Break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a bowl over a pan of simmering water, stirring occasionally, ensuring that the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Alternatively, melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl in a microwave for 30 seconds, giving the chocolate a little mix, repeating until the chocolate is fully melted. Remove the chocolate from the heat and allow it to cool slightly.

4. Mix together the cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, salt and spent grain flour. Sieve to incorporate air and remove any lumps of flour.

5. In a separate bowl mix the milk and oil together and slowly incorporate this to the egg mixture while continuously whisking.

6. Fold the chocolate into the egg mixture until fully incorporated. Gently fold in the flour and ground hazelnuts.

7. Pour the mixture into the pre-prepared tin and bake for approximately 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out semi-clean with small amount of cake on it. Because this is a fudgy cake there may be a small amount of cake but it should not be runny.

8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 20 minutes in the tin.

9. Transfer cake to a wire rack to cool completely.

Chocolate Buttercream:

1. Using the paddle attachment beat the butter with an electric beater or stand mixer until light and fluffy.

2. Melt the dark chocolate as above.

3. Sieve together the cocoa powder and icing sugar.

4. Add the icing sugar mixture a tablespoon at a time to the whipped butter and mix until completely incorporated.

5. Slowly add the melted dark chocolate and continue to mix.

Assembly:

Cut the cake in half, through its centre. Spread a quarter of the buttercream onto the bottom half of the chocolate sponge, and add your hazelnut spread of choice, and place the second half on top. Cover the cake with the remaining buttercream, and store in the fridge until ready to serve, or serve immediately. Top with candied hazelnuts.

Peppermint Bark

My sister-in-law, Lynsey, introduced me to Peppermint Bark last January. It is addictive! She had bought all of the ingredients but it didn’t work for her the first time and she wanted some “professional advice”. As there are just four ingredients, this makes it very easy to make with the kids if you follow my few hints and tips.

I recommend that you use better quality chocolate as it will give a superior end product. Tempering the chocolate is important but by following my simple tips you should be able to temper without needing a thermometer.

You can also alter the recipe and leave out the peppermint oil and sprinkle with your choice of fruit and nuts.

Ingredients:

500g dark chocolate

500g white chocolate

5 drops peppermint extract/oil

100g candy canes

Method:

1. Line 20cm x 20cm square baking tray with greaseproof paper.

2. Place 350g dark chocolate in a micro-wave proof bowl. Heat for 30 seconds. Remove from microwave and stir well. Return to microwave and heat on 15-second intervals stirring well between each until chocolate is completely melted. Add in the remaining chopped dark chocolate and continue to stir until all of the chocolate has melted.

3. Spread the dark chocolate evenly into the bottom of your prepared tray. Set aside in a cool area (do not refrigerate).

4. Place 350g white chocolate in a microwave proof bowl and repeat step 2. Stir in peppermint extract.

5. Spread the white chocolate evenly (and gently) over dark chocolate layer.

6. Place your candy canes in a zip lock bag and crush with a rolling pin.

7. Immediately sprinkle the candy canes over the white chocolate.

8. Place the bark in the fridge until completely set.

9. Break it into pieces and enjoy!

Christmas Spiced Biscuits

These lightly spiced biscuits are the ideal Christmas treat and may just be the perfect treat to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve! Have fun with your cookie cutters and use anything from a star to a snowman for a fun activity with children.

Ingredients:

175g plain white flour

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp ground ginger

2 pinches salt

1 tsp baking powder

120g soft light brown sugar

120g butter

1 whole egg

300g instant royal icing

Method:

1. Combine dry ingredients. Add the flour, spices, 1 pinch salt and baking powder to a bowl. Mix until combined.

2. Cream the sugar, butter and 1 pinch salt in a stand mixer, beat the sugar and butter until fluffy, about 10 minutes, scraping the bowl and paddle as needed. Creaming for a long time adds air to the dough, making it lighter and easier to handle.

3. Add the egg and beat until incorporated. Then, add the dry ingredients and mix until the dough begins to come together.

4. Transfer the dough to a clean counter, and lightly knead it gently to form a ball. Pat into a disc and refrigerate for 1 hour.

5. Remove the dough from the fridge and let it rest for about 15 minutes, so it’s easier to roll. Place it in between two sheets of parchment paper and roll it out until about 0.5 cm thick.

6. Using a seasonal cookie cutter, cut the dough. Use a spatula to loosen the dough from the parchment paper and place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, leaving some space in between them to account for spreading when baking.

7. Bake at 150°C until they are golden brown, rotating the baking sheet halfway through for even browning. Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly on the pan, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

8. Make up the royal icing, beating it until it’s thick enough to be able to cover the biscuits with a just-dripping blanket.

9. Carefully ice the cold biscuits and scatter sparkles or sprinkles if you’d like. When the icing is set, enjoy!

