Young Chef of the Year and chocolatier Gráinne Mullins’ Christmas bakes

The pastry chef, and founder of Grá Chocolates, shares some of her favourite festive treats

Grainne Mullins

When it comes to Christmas dessert in our house we have a second option as my brothers don’t like the typical fruit cake. Every year I pick a “showstopper” cake but I always want one that is easy to prepare and that will hit the “sweet spot”.

Grainne Mullin's Chocolate and Hazelnut Showstopper. Photo: Nathalie Marquez Courtney Expand

Chocolate and Hazelnut Showstopper

I make my own hazelnut praline, but filling it with a salted caramel or even hazelnut spread would be a delicious alternative.

