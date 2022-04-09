With costs rising, Susan Jane White on six simple ways to save energy (and money) in the kitchen

"If you’ve heated up the oven it’s already a sunk cost so make the most of it by cooking something on each shelf for later in the week."

This is poetry, not penury. Our energy is a finite resource, and the price per unit is rocketing. Instead of freaking out like a meerkat on acid, let’s embrace the challenge and get our poetry game on.

1 Go batch-it crazy. When you are making a curry, a sauce or a soup, double the quantities and freeze leftovers for another day. A full freezer works more efficiently and uses less energy than a half-empty one — who would have thought?

Scaling up your recipes means: less washing-up; less energy consumption; less schlepping to the shops in your energy-guzzling car; and more leisure time as you squirrel away the excess meals. Think of these home-cooked, healthy freezer meals as Mario Kart mushrooms. They will certainly give you an energy boost and lifeline when you most need it.

For me, batch cooking has transformed my relationship with my wallet and my sanity. Try it yourself and see.



2 Get familiar with oven orgies and cook several things at once. If you’ve heated up the oven it’s already a sunk cost so make the most of it by cooking something on each shelf for later in the week.

Roasted vegetables, for example, come in really handy to fill omelettes, sandwiches, pastry sheets and curries. You can provide instant nourishing meals simply by crowning the cooked veg with a poached egg, grated cheese and some sneaky nachos.

In my house, we bake slices of tempeh in tinfoil and trays of roasted veg all at once, to prepare our fridge and our bellies for the busy week ahead.



3 Like the Spice Girls say, “put it on, put it on”. Popping a lid on a pan when you are cooking has been shown to considerably reduce cooking time, as well as cut down on the use of energy-hungry extractor fans. Score.

And if you’re bringing water to a boil in a pan, put a lid on to keep the heat inside the pan and to speed up the boiling process. Better still? Switch to using the kettle instead of bringing a pan of cold water to the boil. A kettle will use way less energy, less money and less time. But remember to boil only as much water as you need.



4 Match the saucepan to the ring size. Seems obvious, but did you know that a small pan on a large ring can waste up to 40pc of the fuel used? Crazy, but true. And guess what? You’re shelling out for that energy so you may as well be burning cash.

The statistics on fuel consumption shoot up if your cooker is gas. Electric induction hobs are much more energy-efficient than gas hobs.



5 Learn to harness steam. Two awesome options to consider include a plug-in electric rice cooker (especially if your regular cooker uses gas) and a Cooking Cosy. Both harness steam to cook grains and rice, demanding very little energy to operate. I use mine most days. The Cooking Cosy is handy for off-grid activities too, such as camping.

The idea is simple. Instead of bringing carbs to the boil and then ‘simmering for x minutes’, you can use the Cooking Cosy to harness the steam, insulate the pot, and continue the simmering process without a direct heat source such as a flame. Just pop the pot on a wooden board. Genius. See cookingcosy.com.

Both the Cooking Cosy and a plug-in rice cooker will result in more mindful cooking, less steamy kitchens, and a long-term solution to energy wastage in the kitchen. Some rice cookers double up as slow cookers too, such as the Tefal 8-in-1. This is a win-win environmentally as well as financially.



6 Spot the energy thieves. We are told that appliances left on standby actually lap up a lot of electricity when you are not even using them. WTF? The most common appliances left on standby in my kitchen include the coffee machine, phone chargers, our digital radio and my digital blender.

I’m trying to develop a habit of switching off the appliance at the wall when I’m finished using it — and then high-fiving someone in the room each time I do this to celebrate my genius and to help normalise this new behaviour.

If no one is available to high-five, the cat gets a cuddle. Some energy companies say we can save up to 10pc of our electricity bills by policing the plugs. I’m happy to test this theory.