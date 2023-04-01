We Irish love wines from Rioja — here are five to try

There’s more to this popular wine region than meets the eye, including some excellent whites

The DOCa Rioja has been one of the most popular wine regions among Irish drinkers for decades, beloved for its consistent quality year upon year and its easily navigated classification system as much as its Tempranillo-led character. Even if you can’t remember the exact definition of Crianza, Reserva and Gran Reserva in terms of barrel and bottle age, you probably have a sense of how each style will taste, moving from younger and more fruit-forward to older with more oak influence and developed flavours. (That definition? At least two years old for Crianza, with one in oak and one in bottle; three-plus years for Reserva, with at least one in oak; and five years old or more for Gran Reserva, with at least two in oak.)