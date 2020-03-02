Warm winter puts a freeze on German ice wine

German vineyards will produce none of the country's famous ice wine this year because a warm winter has made it impossible.

The break in production, the first in many years, was announced by the German Wine Institute yesterday.

The institute said none of the country's wine regions saw the temperature low of -7C necessary to produce the costly golden wine, made from grapes that have been left to freeze on the vine.

A succession of warm winters have cut into ice wine production recently, the institute said, noting that in 2017 only seven producers managed to make it, and only five it in 2013. "If warm winters become more frequent over the coming years, ice wines from Germany's regions will soon became an even more expensive rarity than they already are," said spokesman Ernst Buescher.

Freezing the grapes before they are crushed concentrates the sugar and leads to an intensely sweet, golden wine often served with dessert. It has always been expensive because of low volumes.

Workers must race into the vineyards to bring the grapes in with only a few hours' notice when the temperature falls.

Vineyard owners also face the risk that grapes set aside for ice wine will rot on the vine before the hard freeze comes.

Irish Independent