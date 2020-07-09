| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The wine buff summer pours: The other side of the​​​​​​ Loire​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

To kick off our Summer Pours series, sommelier Katie Seward picks some overlooked gems from one of the world's top wine regions

Katie Seward. Picture: Marshall Kappel Expand
Nicolas Reau,  Clos des Treilles Expand
Clau de Nell, Grolleau, 2016, 12%,  €36.50 Expand
Les Dimes, Vouvray, 12.5%, €15.95 Expand
Domaine Bellivière Expand
La Vigne des Sablons Expand

Close

Katie Seward. Picture: Marshall Kappel

Katie Seward. Picture: Marshall Kappel

Nicolas Reau,  Clos des Treilles

Nicolas Reau,  Clos des Treilles

Clau de Nell, Grolleau, 2016, 12%,  €36.50

Clau de Nell, Grolleau, 2016, 12%,  €36.50

Les Dimes, Vouvray, 12.5%, €15.95

Les Dimes, Vouvray, 12.5%, €15.95

Domaine Bellivière

Domaine Bellivière

La Vigne des Sablons

La Vigne des Sablons

/

Katie Seward. Picture: Marshall Kappel

The Loire Valley is an outstanding wine region of rolling hills over tuffeau limestone, with 87 appellations dotted along the banks of France's longest river as it winds for a thousand kilometres from the Ardèche to the Atlantic. The third-largest wine producer in France, it is a wine drinker's paradise.

A few weeks pre-pandemic, I returned to the Loire for the first time since childhood, when my wine-loving parents would bundle us into the car and whisk us on the ferry to Roscoff. From there we would drive a few hours south to Sancerre, taking in as many châteaux and salons as possible during our two-week holiday. Earlier this year, I spent a few days between La Dive Bouteille in Saumur and some smaller fairs in Angers for a marathon week of tastings.

Serving and selling wine over the past few years, I have noticed a drift towards weightier whites and lighter reds. The Loire Valley is renowned for some of the world's greatest Sauvignon Blancs and Cabernet Francs, but beyond these two giants of the region, there are other often-overlooked grapes, each with their own inherent style.