The wine buff: A toast to the new decade

I don't know about you, but I find it hard to believe that it was 20 years ago when we were all worrying about planes dropping out of the sky when the clock struck 12 to ring in the new millennium. Time flies, as they say, and here we are, gearing up for a new decade.

For me, it's always an occasion to raise a glass of very nice bubbly, but until recently I had no idea of the origin of the 'toasting' tradition. Until a fellow wine scribe, Kate Hawkings, asked on Twitter about the origin of clinking glasses, and this in turn led to a discussion on toasting. One theory dates it back to the Romans. When a poor-quality wine was all that was on hand, a piece of toast was put in the jug to soak up the acidity and add some flavour. However, the first written record was in the 16th century and appears in Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor, when Falstaff demands, "Go fetch me a quart of sack; put a toast in't" - sack being a fortified white wine, and the toast literally meaning toast.

So not a very auspicious start to the grand act of toasting, but by the 18th century, this tradition had climbed the social scale to honour people, present and absent, and from there emerged 'the toast of the town'.

If we were to pick a toast of the town in Ireland this year, it would have to be Jurica Gojevic, the head sommelier at Adare Manor and the one-Michelin-star Oak Room restaurant there, who was crowned UK and Ireland Sommelier 2020 by Michelin. This is the first year of this hugely prestigious award, so it's doubly wonderful to see it land on such a fine sommelier in Ireland.

