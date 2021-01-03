The social drinker

For me, the new year usually provokes a flurry of drink-related resolutions that almost invariably include drinking more cocktails, more Champagne and buying more random bottles at auctions, where wine often sells for peanuts because the quality is so variable. Like most other people, I'm generally disappointed when I look back on last year and realise that I have done rather less than I had hoped.

Covid-19 has thrown us out of our groove. When it comes to drinking, the excise statistics from the Revenue Commissioners show we are drinking a little less alcohol than normal overall, due to the virus. We are cutting down on beer and spirits but ratcheting up wine consumption.

My plan for the rest of the pandemic is to drink a little less by switching more often to low-alcohol wines and low-alcohol spritzers.

By low-alcohol, I don't mean the generally awful de-alcoholised wines which are essentially expensive grape juice. What I mean is naturally low-alcohol wine, such as Riesling from Germany's beautiful Mosel region, which can be half the level of a full-bodied red. This is thanks to the Mosel's cool climate, which results in lower sugar levels in the ripened grapes and therefore less alcohol in the finished wine.

Mosel Rieslings are wonderful. They generally have attractive floral and citrus aromas, combined with a little acidity, which make them a great accompaniment to fish and shellfish. The inexplicable prejudice against German wines among both suppliers and consumers mean it is not always easy to find good examples. SuperValu has some, including two bottles from the Albert Glas (€14.75) vineyard, but they are 12.5pc and 12pc so very close to normal levels of alcohol.

O'Brien's has a classic example of what I'm talking about, a Selbach Riesling Mosel (€13.95, pictured) that is just 10.5pc. Marks & Spencer is a also a good starting point. It has a Sumika range (€11) that has 8.5pc alcohol and a rather special 2017 Marlborough Rosé (€16) at 9.5pc. Another chain with a good, and relatively cheap Riesling is Tesco. Tesco Finest Mosel Steep Slopes Riesling (€12) is 11.5pc and a very reasonable example of the sort of floral aroma that makes Mosel Rieslings so special. l

Sunday Indo Life Magazine