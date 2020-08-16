The social distancing drinker

My 18-year-old son used the lockdown to fish at the end of Dun Laoghaire pier with an army of east Europeans and other smart foreigners who appreciate that most underrated of fish: the mackerel.

The happy result of his latest hobby is that we now have a regular supply of beautiful grey, silver and blue mackerel, as well as the usual stories of the 'one that got away'.

As we all know, mackerel is not only relatively easy to catch, it is also full of healthy omega-3 oils and quick to prepare in the oven, or on the frying pan or barbecue.

With so much fresh mackerel coming into the house these days, I have been thinking about what to drink along with this magnificent oily fish.

The answer is something crisp and zesty, to cut through the oily taste. Almost every wine guide recommends a Sauvingnon Blanc from New Zealand or Chile, and I have to say I agree in this case. The lemon and gooseberry flavours of a Sauvignon Blanc are an excellent match for mackerel, as well as other oily fish such as tuna, sea bass or swordfish.

Luckily, Sauvignon Blanc is never very difficult to find. Lidl has a decent Sauvignon Blanc called Cimarosa (€8.95), which is a good starting point. Perhaps a better version, however, is Dunnes Stores's Costero Sauvignon Blanc Reserva 2018, Leyda Valley (€12) which is zesty and crisp, and an excellent contrast to oily fish.

Another good and freely available alternative would be another zesty wine from the same country - Insight Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2018 (at the time of writing, it is €12.95 from O'Brien's but usually retails for €18.95).

