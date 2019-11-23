The new Vinho Verde

There a few theories about how Vinho Verde got its name. First thing, it is not a grape or a blend, it is a designated region in the north of Portugal for the production of wine. And according to António Braga, the chief winemaker at Quinta de Azevedo, it's the only wine region in the world which is not named after an actual place. Geographically, it is not just one province; as the largest wine region in Portugal, it starts inland and south of Porto and stretches up to the Spanish border, with a good portion of it running along the Atlantic coast.

There a few theories about how Vinho Verde got its name. First thing, it is not a grape or a blend, it is a designated region in the north of Portugal for the production of wine. And according to António Braga, the chief winemaker at Quinta de Azevedo, it's the only wine region in the world which is not named after an actual place. Geographically, it is not just one province; as the largest wine region in Portugal, it starts inland and south of Porto and stretches up to the Spanish border, with a good portion of it running along the Atlantic coast.

Chances are, you are very familiar with the light, easy-drinking style of white wine that is generally referred to as Vinho Verde. It has a small bit of summery spritz and a touch of residual sugar, and certainly if you've ever holidayed in Portugal, you are likely to have had a nice refreshing glass as a sundowner. Vinho Verde means 'green wine', and people often think that this refers to the green tinge in the wine, but in the region, a Vinho Verde wine may be red, white or rosé.

The general consensus is that the name refers to the lush green countryside. If you're an Algarve person, you need to move a bit north. This is a much cooler region of Portugal, two large rivers run through it - the Douro and Minho - and with average rainfall of 1,200mm a year, it is wetter than the east coast of Ireland. I saw this for myself in October, when I visited Quinta de Azevedo in the Barcelos commune in the northwest of Portugal. The rain was bouncing off the orange tiled rooftops of the village houses and pounding down on the vineyards.

It's an interesting region, because unlike the Duoro, where vines and olive trees dominate, here, wine has been secondary until relatively recently. With the most fertile soil in Portugal, the best land was used to grow cereals, vegetables and raise livestock, and the vines were grown on the outskirts of the plots, generally at a height on pergolas, with crops underneath. The grapes were harvested, allowed to ferment and the wine was often bottled before the fermentation had fully finished, resulting in a slight spritz in the wine from the residual CO2. These days, if you're drinking this style of wine from the region, the spritz you get is from the addition of a squirt of CO2 at bottling.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In