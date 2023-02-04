The best bottles to snap up in SuperValu’s Iberian wine sale

SuperValu’s annual Spanish and Portuguese wine promotion is back from next Thursday, February 9, until the end of February, with treats for red wine lovers of many persuasions. Spain is among the most dynamic countries in today’s wine world, straddling a wide berth of choices from traditional wine styles like the old-school oak-aged Rioja alongside up-and-coming little DO regions ripe for discovery, where indigenous grapes are being grown organically with care, attention, and an eye to a sustainable future. Today’s selection rounds up some bargains worth bagging, some of them limited in stock and likely to sell out fast.

Rioja fans should set their sights on two highlights, both representing contrasting sides of this region’s modern development in recent decades. Marqués de Riscal needs little introduction: its traditional-style Rioja is a benchmark for the Irish palate with its emphasis on the sweet-savoury influence of American oak. The ‘XR’ (or Extra Reserva) in today’s Reserva is not an official DO classification but references the Riscal winemaker’s code for particularly fine barrels to be kept for family consumption; these have been released as a limited-edition wine since the 2015 vintage.

Marqués de Cáceres, on the other hand, made its name as an innovator of a modern, fruit-forward Rioja. Its winery was established in the 1970s after the Forner family returned from four decades of exile in France since the Spanish Civil War. They brought home Bordeaux’s love of French oak used in a supporting role to the fruit. At just €15 (RRP €30), its 2015 Gran Reserva is a steal that will be snapped up fast.

For an indulgent steak dinner, either of today’s Torres beauties would be great matches, either from Priorat or its northerly neighbour of Costers del Segre. It’s here that the sustainability focused Torres has built its modern, gravity-run winery and manages 200ha of certified organic vineyards, some dedicated to reviving indigenous varieties and researching how vines can adapt to climate change.

The sale features several good-value organic wines, including the rich Petit Verdot featured below, the rustic Camino del Bosque blend of dry-farmed Garnacha and Cariñena, and the fresh and friendly Lady B Monastrell-Syrah (all €10, from RRP €15). Known as Mourvedre in France where it is the ‘M’ in the Rhône’s GSM blends, the Monastrell stars as today’s wine of the week. Hailing from the little-known DO Bullas (one of Murcia’s three, along with the better-known Yecla and Jumilla), this impressive wine would be good value even at its full RRP of €23.​

Wines of the week

3000 Años 2017, DO Bullas, Murcia, Spain, 15pc, €15 (RRP €23)

Featuring old bush-vine Monastrell blended with Syrah, this rich red balances its high alcohol and coaxes the best of both varieties through very careful winemaking in terms of grape selection, fermentation, and restrained use of French oak. The result is a textural wine with silky body and velvety tannins, and a welcome freshness thanks to its high-altitude microclimate. Think rich, black fruits with cedar, vanilla and a bitter herbal twist. Go stews and ragus. SuperValu

200 Gallons Reserva Alicante Bouschet 2021, Península de Setúbal, Portugal, 14.5pc, €10 (RRP €14.99)

From a sea-cooled peninsula near Lisbon, aged in ‘double casks’ of American oak (for the sides) and French oak (top and bottom), this is a rich, sweet red for Dada fans, with lush mouthfeel, tannic grip, and opulent notes of vanilla, molasses, mocha and black fruits. Go spicy burgers. SuperValu

Laudum Natura Organic Petit Verdot 2019, DO Alicante, Spain,

14pc, €10 (RRP €14.99)

From a pioneer of organic wine in Alicante, where the Med-meets-continental climate suits the late-ripening Petit Verdot, this is intense, earthy, full-bodied and dry with bold but balanced tannins and forest berry, wild herb and vanilla aromas. Try venison or black bean stew. SuperValu

Marqués de Riscal Reserva XR 2016, Rioja, Spain, 14pc, €20 (RRP €35)

With Tempranillo and Graciano aged in American oak for 24 months, this has complex aromas of heady vanilla and baking spice, sweet smoke and a touch of balsam overlaying sweet black and red fruits and a layered, silky mouthfeel with polished tannins. A versatile food wine. SuperValu

Torres Salmos 2015, Priorat, Spain, 14pc, €20 (RRP €32)

One of two meat-friendly treats from Torres (the other being the organic Purgatori from the more northerly DO of Costers del Segre) based on Garnacha, Cariñena and Syrah, here aged in French oak for 14 months. Silky, dense and elegant with oak-framed cassis and plum, savoury meaty notes and dark spices. SuperValu