| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The best bottles to snap up in SuperValu’s Iberian wine sale

There are plenty of great bargains up for grabs for fans of Spain and Portugal’s dynamic offering

Our wine expert's pick of the Iberian deals available in SuperValu Expand
200 Gallons Reserva Alicante Bouschet 2021, Península de Setúbal, Portugal, 14.5pc, €10 (RRP €14.99) Expand
3000 Años 2017, DO Bullas, Murcia, Spain, 15pc, €15 (RRP €23) Expand
Laudum Natura Organic Petit Verdot 2019, DO Alicante, Spain, 14pc, €10 (RRP €14.99) Expand
Marqués de Riscal Reserva XR 2016, Rioja, Spain, 14pc, €20 (RRP €35) Expand
Torres Salmos 2015, Priorat, Spain, 14pc, €20 (RRP €32) Expand

Close

Our wine expert's pick of the Iberian deals available in SuperValu

Our wine expert's pick of the Iberian deals available in SuperValu

200 Gallons Reserva Alicante Bouschet 2021, Península de Setúbal, Portugal, 14.5pc, €10 (RRP €14.99)

200 Gallons Reserva Alicante Bouschet 2021, Península de Setúbal, Portugal, 14.5pc, €10 (RRP €14.99)

3000 Años 2017, DO Bullas, Murcia, Spain, 15pc, €15 (RRP €23)

3000 Años 2017, DO Bullas, Murcia, Spain, 15pc, €15 (RRP €23)

Laudum Natura Organic Petit Verdot 2019, DO Alicante, Spain, 14pc, €10 (RRP €14.99)

Laudum Natura Organic Petit Verdot 2019, DO Alicante, Spain, 14pc, €10 (RRP €14.99)

Marqués de Riscal Reserva XR 2016, Rioja, Spain, 14pc, €20 (RRP €35)

Marqués de Riscal Reserva XR 2016, Rioja, Spain, 14pc, €20 (RRP €35)

Torres Salmos 2015, Priorat, Spain, 14pc, €20 (RRP €32)

Torres Salmos 2015, Priorat, Spain, 14pc, €20 (RRP €32)

/

Our wine expert's pick of the Iberian deals available in SuperValu

Aoife Carrigy

SuperValu’s annual Spanish and Portuguese wine promotion is back from next Thursday, February 9, until the end of February, with treats for red wine lovers of many persuasions. Spain is among the most dynamic countries in today’s wine world, straddling a wide berth of choices from traditional wine styles like the old-school oak-aged Rioja alongside up-and-coming little DO regions ripe for discovery, where indigenous grapes are being grown organically with care, attention, and an eye to a sustainable future. Today’s selection rounds up some bargains worth bagging, some of them limited in stock and likely to sell out fast.

Rioja fans should set their sights on two highlights, both representing contrasting sides of this region’s modern development in recent decades. Marqués de Riscal needs little introduction: its traditional-style Rioja is a benchmark for the Irish palate with its emphasis on the sweet-savoury influence of American oak. The ‘XR’ (or Extra Reserva) in today’s Reserva is not an official DO classification but references the Riscal winemaker’s code for particularly fine barrels to be kept for family consumption; these have been released as a limited-edition wine since the 2015 vintage.

Most Watched

Privacy