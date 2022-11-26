| 9.2°C Dublin

The 50 best wines to buy for Christmas 2022

From cheap and cheerful party-friendly bottles, to the best bubbles and blowout treats to celebrate, and the top picks to pair with your Christmas Day feast, here are 50 festive drinks to see through the season

A selection of festive drinks to try Expand

A selection of festive drinks to try

Aoife Carrigy

Christmas is coming early this year, at least in terms of thinking about ordering or organising wine for the festive season. There are different factors at play when choosing wine for Christmas compared to the rest of the year, when you can be largely informed by your own personal preferences or whatever you fancy drinking.

Over the coming weeks, however, you’ll need to consider who else you’ll be pouring for and how that plays into cost and styles of wine. If there’s a large gathering of cross-generational family, now might not be the time for your funkiest natural wine; if it’s a thirsty gang who’ll be paying more attention to the juicy gossip than the juice in their glass, you might want to hold back on your budget, and save that spend for a personal treat to be enjoyed with more intimate company on a quieter afternoon or evening.

