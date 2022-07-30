The 40 best summer wines to sip in the sun

Every summer deserves a new favourite white wine discovery, and whatever your budget, there are crisp, clean and refreshing whites worth getting to know. Today’s selection includes classic varietal wines that can be relied upon to deliver freshness — grapes like Picpoul de Pinet, Pecorino and Verdicchio – but also some aromatic surprises with a crisp bite in their tail.

Matteo Correggia, Roero Arneis DOCG 2019, Piedmont, Italy, €20, 13pc

Lovely crisp and clean lunchtime drinking — especially with griddled courgette and simple white fish — but with some breadth and flesh to balance all that grapefruit zest freshness, and hints of bitter almond and apricot blossom keeping the clean and fresh bouquet interesting. An Italian varietal wine worth getting to know. Barnhill Stores, Morton’s, soitalianfoodandwine.com

Vinedos Verticales La Raspa 2021, Sierras de Malaga, Spain, €18.95, 13pc

From steep Andalusian hills comes this blend of Moscatel de Alejandría and local Doradilla, with a very pretty bouquet of white flowers and candied fruit, but drinking dry, clean and fresh with some candied citrus and saline notes on the finish. Pair with salty or creamy bites. Brindle, Green Man Wines, Manning’s Emporium, Blackrock Cellar, Searson’s Nude Wine Company, A Taste of Spain, baggotstreetwines.com

Clos del Rey La Sabina Blanc 2019, Côtes du Roussillon, France, €19.95, 13pc

This sunny wine has delicate white flower aromas, some ripe tropical fruits and a touch of nuttiness. On the palate, it is medium-bodied, very dry, and refreshingly zesty, with a long mineral finish. A smart wine, stylishly packaged, based on Vermentino and Grenache Blanc grown in granitic soils at 500m and handled with minimal intervention, this is gorgeous summer lunch drinking, especially with seafood. Searsons; searsons.com

Roc’h Avel Terre de l’Elu Anjou Blanc 2019, Loire, France, €30, 13pc

From a husband-and-wife team who practise organic viticulture, this Chenin Blanc-led blend with Grolleau Gris and Sauvignon Blanc is gorgeous stuff, with a bouquet of tangerine cream, country-garden flowers and a twist of aniseed, leading to ripe citrus and saline freshness on the juicy, bold and tangy palate. Ideal for seafood or summer salads. Selected independents, whelehanswines.ie

La Marca di San Michele Saltatempo Verdicchio, Marche, Italy, €21.50, 12.5pc

If you don’t know Verdicchio, this pure and super-fresh biodynamic expression is a great place to start. Produced in the birthplace of Verdicchio, where the ancient limestone seabed provides a taut mineral frame for all those delicate notes of white flowers, orchard fruit and subtle spice. Drink with or without Italian food. MacCurtain Wine Cellar, Lilith, Boujee Booze, Lennox Street Grocer, Fallon & Byrne, Mitchell & Son, Sheridans, Greenman Wines, 64 Wine, siyps.com

Contesa Pecorino 2021, Abruzzo DOC, Italy, €20, 13pc

Pecorino grapes can be relied on for freshness, but often bring texture and aromatic nuance to bolster their trademark crispness, too. Here there is a touch of almond skin, salt and smoke to the bouquet, leading to salted lemon, lime, and grapefruit on the slightly spicy palate. A smart pairing for simple fish dishes, or just with nibbles of hard sheep’s cheese perhaps. Honest2Goodness, Glasnevin; h2gwines.ie

Beauvignac Picpoul de Pinet 2021, Les Costières de Pomérols, €12.95, 13pc

Picpoul is a great go-to for crisp summer drinking, and a good-value alternative for fans of Pinot Grigio who want to broaden their horizons and up the freshness quotient. Think quince and apple aromas, with yellow apples, white flowers and pink grapefruit on the palate. A lovely picnic choice. Molloy’s Stores; molloys.ie

Bright Summer Reds

Whether you chill them lightly to help frame the red summer fruits with a more finely tuned structure or enjoy them at room temperature for a more soft-edged expression, these red wines have been chosen as light, bright summer drinking — with or without the foods they pair so well with — with some keen value party starters as well as garden sipping treats included.

Le Charlatan Les Petit Canon 2021, Southern Rhône, France, €28, 11.64pc

A cheeky number from Irishman Killian Horan featuring Syrah brightened by pink Clairette Rose and white Bourbelanc, with vibrant and crunchy results. Think candied rhubarb and tart red fruit, light body and tannins, and some floral lift. Go tangy cheese. Neighbourhood Wine, Greenville Deli, 64 Wine, Loose Canon

Laurent Miquel Vendanges Nocturnes Night Harvest Merlot 2020, Languedoc, France, €50 for box of 6, 14pc

Looking for a quick-grab option for a garden party that won’t break the bank? This fruit-forward Merlot is harvested at night to preserve great freshness to carry all that rich berry character, with some welcome spice that works with burgers. Dunnes Stores

Bodega Cinco Leguas La Maldición Clarete 2020, Vinos de Madrid, Spain, €16.50, 12pc

Marc Isart of the Comando G trio helped redefine Garnacha, but here he turns his hand to Clarete, a white wine (Malvar in this case) blended with a touch of red (Tinto Fino) to thirst-quenching effect. Pale cherry-orange coloured, with fragrant notes of raspberry punch and earthy hay, drinking light and clean, with green tea tannins and a dry tangy finish. Pair with delicate flavours. Lennox Street Grocer, The Fumbally, Margadh, Drinkstore, MacCurtain Wine Cellar

Iria Otero Teixugo 2019, Galicia, €20.98, 12pc

A lithe, lively and delicate red from Ribeiro, featuring a non-traditional blend of local Sousón (for structure, depth and earthy notes) and Caino (for herbal lift and spice). Think pretty cherry blossom, tangy red fruits and a touch of eucalyptus. Very lovely stuff — and her Albariño is equally well-made and characterful. winespark.com

Les Poyeux Saumur-Champigny 2017, Val de Loire, France, €21.95, 13pc

Charming Loire Cabernet Franc that hits a sweet spot between juicy richness and tart freshness, thanks to elegant raspberry and black fruits framed by a herbal quality (think sage, garrigue and grilled green capsicum). Lovely summer drinking for pairing with mushroom and dill, white meats or lamb. Baggot Street Wines, Pete’s Provisions, The Parting Glass, The Coach House, O’Neills South Circular Road

Viñas Serranas Ciclón Rufete 2019, Salamanca, Spain, €21, 13.5pc

This blend of ancient local grapes, including old-vine Rufete, Aragonés and Calabrés from the Sierra de Francia mountains just south of Salamanca, is super fresh with very bright red fruits and a lovely twist of floral elegance, plus bite and depth thanks to some full-bunch fermentation and 10 months’ ageing in used oak barrels. A Taste of Spain, Fallon & Byrne, Redmonds, Pinto Wines, 64 Wine, MacCurtain Wine Cellar

Terre de l’Elu Maupiti 2020, Anjou, France, €29, 12pc

A light, stylish and very lovely Loire blend of Gamay, Cabernet Franc and Grolleau from old vines grown on schist-quartz soils, with a rather lean but supple tannic structure beneath all those pretty red fruits and savoury nuances. Grown-up summer drinking. Selected independents, mitchellandson.com

Picnic Perfect Pinks

Rosé is not just for summertime, but it sure does come into its own in the sunshine. It can also be superbly food friendly, whether a simple choice under screw-cap for a picnic, or something with more substance to serve at more elaborate tables. Today’s selection all finish dry, but offer a great diversity of expression between them.

Passion de Provence, Coteaux Varois en Provence, France, €9.99, 12.5pc

Lidl has had a broad rotating selection of rosés this summer, of which the Provencal have been particularly reliable (and the Mesquiriz Rosada from Navarra particularly fun, if there’s any left). This latest is voluptuous in body with notes of caramelised red fruit that stand up well to oily fish or creamy dishes. Lidl

Terre di Monteforte Pinot Grigio Rosato 2021, Veneto, Italy, €14.99, 12pc

Pretty candyfloss pink with clean aromas of cherry, apple and strawberries, this stylish rosato from Matt Thomson will challenge preconceptions of Pinot Grigio. Skin-contact and low-temperature fermentation bring savoury nuance. A crisp minerality makes it a lovely seafood pairing. Morton’s, La Touche Wines, Matson’s Wine Store, wineonline.ie

Belle Année Rosé Mirabeau 2021, Vin de France, €17, 12.5pc

This pale and delicate Grenache-Syrah rosé blend is a versatile and food-friendly option, with strawberry, watermelon and redcurrant notes, some zesty acidity, and a crisp, dry finish. Think ice-lolly fresh for casual lunchtime in the sunshine. Selected independents, carryout.ie, wineonline.ie

A Mano Primitivo Rosato 2021, Puglia, Italy, €19.99, 12pc

American winemaker Mark Shannon helped put Puglian Primitivo on the map by focussing on the potential freshness and concentration offered by quality fruit handled with skill. His gorgeous rosato is juicy, fleshy, ripe and fresh, with restrained expression of sweet cherries and plump plums. Pair with grilled shellfish or bold, tomato-based sauces. Avoca, wineonline.ie

Pittnauer König Burgenland, Austria, €22, 11.5pc

A Blaufränkisch-led blend with organic Zweigelt and St Laurent produced with minimal intervention and a little lees ageing, this is a picnic-perfect rosé with its pretty pink colour and zesty style that imbues crunchy red berries, redcurrant and blood-orange notes with some thirst-quenching acidity and a crisp, dry finish. Selected independents, Frank’s, theallotment.ie

Villa Maria Blush Sauvignon 2021, New Zealand, €15, 12.5pc

Fans of Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc should give this blush version a whirl. The pale-pink hue comes from the addition of Merlot, which also softens Sauvignon’s edges and brings some raspberry and cranberry notes to the capsicum, lime and passionfruit character. A good choice for pairing with Thai salads or curries. Widely available, including Tesco

Fun Refreshing Fizz

We’re spoilt for choice in terms of fun fizz that won’t break the bank — and whether you’re a Prosecco drinker, a Cava fan or a pét-nat aficionado, you probably already have a few go-to favourites. Today’s selection goes in a different direction: four frizzantes with a fun attitude, whether semi-sweet but perfectly pitched, or dry red semi-sparklers like a classic Lambrusco.

Castillo de Peralada, Cresta Rosé Frizzante, Catalunya, Spain, €16.95, 12pc

Fun Catalonian peachy-pink fizz that is semi-sweet but with a crispness to its juicy berry finish. Perfect early evening refreshment with salty snacks, or fish and chips after a day at the seaside. An aromatic blend of Tempranillo, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon with all the berry fruit promise of each of those. Selected independents, boutiquewines.ie

Rosso Matilde Lambrusco Mantovano, Lombardy, Italy, 12pc, €20

Good Lambrusco can be a delight. A lightly frizzante red wine with a pleasantly rasping dryness, it is undeniably rustic as a style yet with an elegance of its own. This is a blend of Lambrusco Salamino and Ancelotta grapes, with tart cherry and violet notes. Perfect with a rich pasta or risotto. Barnhill Stores, Next Door Wicklow

Bulli Sampagnino Rose, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, €18, 12.5pc

A semi-sparkling blend of white Monterosso with a touch of red Barbera from Colli Piacentini in northern Italy, this is made with love to be drunk with sunshine. Spontaneous fermentation and no added sulphites, it bursts with tangerine and wild strawberry and sings with some delicate floral notes. Pair with salty fried snacks. Sheridans, Greenman Wines, Lilith, Fallon & Byrne, Nelly’s, The Wine Pair, This Is It Ennistymon, boujee-booze.com

Borga Raboso Vino Frizzante, €18, 11.5pc

A lightly sparkling ruby-coloured fizz that would be most at home chilling in a gurgling stream while you picnic in the sunshine. This is rustic yet sassy, dry and fresh and thoroughly quaffable, with tangy red fruits and some light but rasping tannins. Think roast chicken sandwiches, cured meats or fried snacks. The beer-style cap helps keep the effervescence light, and makes for easy popping, too. Margadh, The Wine Pair, Nectar Wines, Barnhill Stores, Mitchells, Spar Ashford, Da Mirco, martinsofflicence.ie

BBQ-friendly Whites

For pairing white wines with barbecued food, you’ll want something with enough body and breadth to stand up to the bold flavours of the grill and marinades, and ideally at an approachable price if there’s a gang expected. I’ve thrown in an orange wine too, and a couple of real treats worth splashing out on for more intimate gatherings.

Villalta Soave DOC 2021, Italy, €10.99, 12pc

A crowd-pleasing and solid value option for serving to a casual gang, with enough broad body to stand up to barbecued flavours, and tangy zesty freshness balancing the ripe yellow fruit notes of guava, yellow plums and apples. Selected Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace

M&S Found Fetească Regală, Romania, €10.50, 11.5pc

From one of Romania’s leading wineries who champion local grapes like Fetească Regală (or Royal Maiden), this aromatic white is perfumed with peach blossom and honeysuckle, candied apple and white peach. A slightly off-dry profile makes it a good pairing for barbecued tuna with chilli-mango salsa. Marks & Spencer

Júlia Florista Vinho Branco, Vidigal Wines, Lisboa, Portugal, €8 (summer promo) 12.5pc

Easy summer drinking blend of Muscat, Albillo and Fernão Pires with notes of apricot fruit and kernel and crisp pink grapefruit zest, some spice and a bite at the heart all that softness. The Júlia Florista Vinho Tinto (red) is an equally amenable crowd-pleaser, and both offer solid value. O’Briens Wine; obrienswine.ie

Korenika & Moškon Festival, Istria, Slovenia, €18.30, 13pc

Heady white flowers and cider tang meets kumquat, sea-buckthorn and tropical fruit salad in this very likeable if left-field expression of Malvazija and Pinot Blanc, fermented with wild yeasts and some light skin contact to give it a little food-friendly grip and complexity. A dry and quaffable orange wine to pair with middle-eastern spiced white meats. Wines Direct

Bouzeron Les Clous 2020, Les Champs de Thémis, Côte Chalonnaise, Burgundy, €29.50, 13.5pc

One for a more intimate barbecue, this is pure gorgeous and an exciting insight into the potential of the Aligoté grape in the right Burgundian hands, in this case from organically grown vines, some very old, and with skilful use of oak to support the rich stone fruit with spice and honey nut notes. The moreish result is plump, voluptuous and very classy. Share with good friends and pair with great seafood. Searsons; searsons.com

Plaimont En La Tradition 2019, Saint Mont AOC, France, €17.50, 13pc

This sunny blend of Gros Manseng, Arrufiac and Petit Courbu offers great bang for buck, with pretty notes of lychee, pineapple and peach and a fleshy mouthfeel kept in check by very crisp grapefruit zest on the finish. A lovely choice for any garden party, with a light salad supper or barbecued shellfish. Honest2Goodness, Glasnevin; h2gwines.ie

Vina Albali Chardonnay, Castilla, Spain, €7.99, 12.5pc

If you’re looking to get your garden party nicely oiled without breaking the bank, this simple Spanish Chardonnay punches about its weight with a soft broad mouthfeel and pear and citrus fruit character. Pair with finger food or barbecued chicken wings. Selected Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace

Vinalthau Viognier, Côtes de Thau IGP, France, €11.95 (summer promo), 13pc

A simple but smart wine from eastern Languedoc to bring some sunny joy into an evening’s gathering, with sweet aromas of ripe mango and creamy white flowers, leading to grilled peach on the fat, broad and silky palate. A lovely pairing for barbecued shellfish and tropical fruit salsa. Mitchell & Son; mitchellandson.com



BBQ-friendly Reds

You can go as many directions with what you cook on a barbecue — from veggie feasts to red-meat fests, shellfish and white meats — as with what red wine styles you serve with it: rich and ripe will stand up to sweeter marinades, bold and tannic to charred red meats, and spicy fruity reds to juicy sausages, or think fresher reds for seafood and white meats or for tarter marinades.

Marco Bonfante La Stella Barbera d’Asti, Italy, €19.95, 14pc

A versatile drop for a warm, summer garden gathering. Full-bodied and subtly oaked but balanced by an inherent freshness that stands up well to marinated meats. Consider a light chilling to accentuate the tangy edge of blackcurrant and maraschino cherry fruits. Blackrock Cellar, Baggot St Wines, D-Six, Higgins, Redmonds, Jus de Vine, La Touche Wines, Nectar Wines, The Winehouse, The Vintry, Deveney’s; deveneys.ie

Domaine de Cazaban Jours de Vigne Rouge, Aude IGP, France, €19.95, 13.5pc

A charming blend of organic Grenache-Carignan produced northwest of Carcassonne, with an exuberant and nuanced bouquet of fleshy raspberry, floral and slightly smoky aromas leading to vibrant red fruits on the generous palate. With both concentration and freshness, this is a lovely choice for a mix of white and red meats. Mitchell & Son; mitchellandson.com

Teofilo Reyes Ribera del Duero 2020, Spain, €13, 14pc

Good value intro to the concentrated power of Tinto Fino (Tempranillo) from this region of extreme temperature fluctuation, with concentrated berry and black fruit aromas overlaid with smoky American oak notes of vanilla and chocolate, and a punchy and dense palate structured by hefty but ripe tannins ready to take on charred red meats. Dunnes Stores

Hacienda Grimon Crianza 2019, Rioja, Spain, €21.95, 14pc

Rigorous grapes selection and extra-long ageing (16 months) in French and American oak produce a Crianza that punches above its weight with impressive body and concentration. Think tea-poached plums and sweet sandalwood spice aromas, peppered black fruit on the palate with beautifully integrated tannins and welcome lift. A stylish package to bring to a barbecue. Avoca, Martins, lecaveau.ie

Les Closiers Lirac 2021, Rhône, France, €16, 14pc

For pairing with juicy lamb burgers or fat sausages from the barbecue, this full-bodied and spicy Rhône blend of Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre and Cinsault brings nuanced notes of tobacco and mint to its stalky bramble fruit, helping to keep things fresh and food-friendly. Marks & Spencer

La Villa Real Reserva 2015, La Mancha DO, Spain, €14.99 (summer promo), 14pc

Cabernet Sauvignon but not as you know it. With expressive developed aromas of leather and tobacco-scented wild cherry and fermented red plums, and generous acidity giving lift to the tautly structured palate. A fresh take and a good match for acidic marinades and salad dressings. Molloy’s

Dealuri Fetească Neagra 2020, Romania, €8.99, 13.5pc

A bit of a bargain for fans of big and ballsy Zinfandel-style reds with ripe tannins and sweet notes of rich black fruits, vanilla and mocha-style American oak, this limited-edition blend of Romania’s local Fetească Neagra with Shiraz and Cabernet Franc squares up well to sweeter marinades and spiced burgers or kebabs. Aldi

De Martino Gallardía Cinsault 2021, DO Itata, Chile, €15-€17, 13.5pc

A light and bright barbecue-friendly red for pairing with fish and white meats, this hails from one of Chile’s coastal regions where sustainable viticulture includes dry farming (no irrigation) and ploughing with horses. Expect perfumed violet and crunchy red fruits, a light tannic frisson and plenty of fresh acidity. Selected independents, martinsofflicence.ie