The 20 best supermarket wines under €15

Aoife Carrigy picks the top bottles from Aldi, Lidl, SuperValu, Dunnes, Tesco and M&S
Marks &amp; Spencer Palataia Pinot Noir 2021, Pfalz, Germany, 13.5pc, €11; Aldi Specially Selected Greco di Tufo 2021, Campania, Italy, 13pc, €11.99; SuperValu Dona Paula Blue Edition, Mendoza, Argentina, 14pc, €12 (from €15.99 until March 1); Dunnes Stores Château Béchereau Bordeaux Supérieur 2015, France, 14pc, €14 Expand
Tesco Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso, 2020, Italy, 14pc, €15; Tesco Tesco Finest Montepulciano d&rsquo;Abruzzo 2019, Italy, 13.5pc, €12; SuperValu Fado Friendship Reserva 2020, Vinho Regional Lisboa, Portugal, 13.5pc, €13.99 (€10 until March 1); Lidl Corte alle Mura Chianti Riserva 2019, Tuscany, Italy, 13pc, €7.99 Expand
Lidl Gunn Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Marlborough, New Zealand, 13pc, €11.99; Aldi Hardys Chapter &amp; Verse Chardonnay, South Eastern Australia, 13pc, €7.69; Tesco Tesco Finest Vinas del Rey Albariño, Rias Baixas, Spain, 13pc, €14; Marks &amp; Spencer M&amp;S Found Furmint 2021, Tokaj, Hungary, 11pc, €12 Expand
Aldi Specially Selected Lebanese Red, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, 14pc, €10.99; Tesco Tesco Finest Picpoul de Pinet 2021, Languedoc, France, 13pc, €12; Aldi Kooliburra Clare Valley Riesling 2020, Australia, 12pc, €8.99; Marks &amp; Spencer M&amp;S Classics No 6 Valpolicella Ripasso 2020, Italy, 13.5pc,€15 Expand
Dunnes Stores Château de l&rsquo;Auberdiere Muscadet Sèvre et Maine sur Lie 2020, France, 12pc, €11.65 (€9.32 in March); SuperValu Lady B Monastrell-Syrah, Yecla, Spain, 14.5pc, €10 (RRP €15); Lidl Hachón Reserva 2017, Ribera del Duero, Spain, 14pc, €11.99; Dunnes Stores Château Vaugelas Fût de Chêne 2020, Corbières, France, 13.5pc,€12 Expand

Aoife Carrigy picks the top bottles from Aldi, Lidl, SuperValu, Dunnes, Tesco and M&S

Aoife Carrigy picks the top bottles from Aldi, Lidl, SuperValu, Dunnes, Tesco and M&S

Aoife Carrigy picks the top bottles from Aldi, Lidl, SuperValu, Dunnes, Tesco and M&S

Aoife Carrigy

There is a veritable sea of wine under €15 swimming around in the aisles of your local supermarket. Much of it is grand, some of it very good. Having tasted my way through a lot of them, however, I can confirm that some of it really isn’t very good at all, particularly when you get down below €10. The whites often have very little aromatic character, and just have acidity levels to distinguish them; for the reds, my most common tasting note was ‘lean and mean’ and a lack of fruit, never mind complexity. Fine perhaps for a big bash if you want something cheap to crack open late in proceedings when no one is paying attention anymore, but not the kind of cheerful bargain to earmark for repeat purchases.

Today’s round-up highlights the latter: wines worth getting to know better, all under €15. I’ve mostly focused on core ranges available year-round, and have flagged any from seasonal or limited-run promotions. Many of those promotions are annual, such as SuperValu’s current Spanish and Portuguese wine event, or the French wine sales that hit the shelves in several supermarkets throughout September.

