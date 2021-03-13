| 4°C Dublin

Sláinte! Eight Irish wines to try this St Patrick’s Day

Fancy sampling an Irish-made wine? Aoife Carrigy shares her top picks...

Aoife Carrigy

Lusca Cabernet-Merlot Irish Wine 2016, Lusk, Dublin; €49.50, 13pc, Celtic Whiskey Shop, terroirs.ie

David Llewellyn’s delicate charmer is in a Loire Cabernet Franc style, with papery aromas and raspberry, redcurrant and cherry sherbet notes that balance the fresh acidity and carry through on the surprising length. Pair with spiced beef broth.

