Sláinte! Eight Irish wines to try this St Patrick’s Day

Lusca Cabernet-Merlot Irish Wine 2016, Lusk, Dublin; €49.50, 13pc, Celtic Whiskey Shop, terroirs.ie

David Llewellyn’s delicate charmer is in a Loire Cabernet Franc style, with papery aromas and raspberry, redcurrant and cherry sherbet notes that balance the fresh acidity and carry through on the surprising length. Pair with spiced beef broth.

Cancedda O’Connell ‘G.n.Guerra’ Vino Rosso 2018, Sardinia; €29, 14pc, Neighbourhood Wine, thenudewineco.ie

From Dubliner Mick O’Connell, who wrote his Masters of Wine thesis on Sardinian wine, this is deceptively pale with smoky, sultry warmth, subtle clove spice fleshing out ripe raspberry and red cherry, bright acidity and crunchy tannins on the palate. Pair with chicken liver pate.

Cascina Val Liberata ‘Cenerina’ Vino Rosso 2018, Piemonte; €27.50, 12.5pc, Sheridans, 64wine.ie

A revelatory expression of near-extinct Slarina made by Offaly woman Deirdre O’Brien (and featuring beautiful artwork by her sister Louise), this is light and precise with depth and structure and a bright bouquet of sour cherry and dried flowers opening to meaty balsam notes. Bone dry with rasping tannins, think charcuterie or smoked game.

Maison Róisín Curley ‘Les Prévoles’ 2018, Beaune AOC, Burgundy; €46.95,13pc, Mitchell and Son, whelehanswine.ie

A super-value Burgundy from Mayo pharmacist Róisín Curley, decant this to coax out delicate red fruit, spice and floral hedgerow notes. On the palate it is bright, very fresh and fleshed out by elegant fruit, with food-friendly acidity that would suit goat cheese, bacon and choucroute or fattier white meats.

Domaine la Sarabande ‘Les Rabasses’ 2016, Faugere AOP, Languedoc; €13.95 (reduced from €16.68), 14.5pc, O’Briens Wine, obrienswine.ie

A punchy, potent and full-bodied Syrah-Mourvedre blend from Carlow-born, Kiwi-trained Isla Gordon, with notes of meaty black olives and peppered strawberry compote. Taut and dense, pair with rustic ragout and earthy stews.

Roka Furmint 2018, Kog, Slovenia; €25, 13pc, On the Grapevine, 64wine.ie

Leading wine writers Jancis Robinson and Andrew Jefford both rate Liam and Sinead Cabot’s wines, which the Westport-based pair make at the Slovenian vineyards and winery. A complex, nutty, spiced apricot and black lime beauty, pair with wild Irish salmon.

Les Deux Cols ‘Chemin des Fonts’ 2018, Côtes du Rhône; €27, 14.5pc, Searsons, siyps.com

One of several worth seeking out from winemaking trio Simon Tyrrell, Charles Derain and Gerard Maguire, this organic blend of Grenache and old-vine Syrah aged for 12 months in used barrels combines elegance, freshness and power. Pair with umami flavours.

Clonakilla Hilltops Shiraz 2019, Canberra, South East Australia; €33, 14pc, Mitchell and Son, wineonline.ie

Dr John Kirk first learned about wine at his parent’s Hydro Hotel in Ballyvaughan. He later studied bio-chemistry at Cambridge, produced Canberra District’s first commercial vintage and created one of Australia’s icon wines. His son Tim continues his legacy with beauties like this voluptuous silky but powerful Shiraz.