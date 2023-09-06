Is bottomless prosecco going to be killed off by climate change?

Climate change is threatening prosecco vineyards in Northern Italy. Hannah Twiggs explores what this means for bottomless brunchers, al fresco drinkers and the future of sparkling wines

Picture this. The group chat has finally settled on a date and we are going out. Out out. Women of most ages know how serious this is. There was probably a spreadsheet involved. Boyfriends and husbands have been dispatched to the pub. Children and dogs have been dropped off at the sitter. Dignity has been left at the door. One of us is waiting for it to be cancelled so we can stay at home with our loungewear and girl dinners (it’s probably me).