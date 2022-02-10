| 1.8°C Dublin

How to bring some sparkle to your table for Valentine’s Day

We too often confine bubbles to the pre-dinner billing instead of pairing with food

Sparkling wines can make a special home-cooked dinner even more memorable Expand

Aoife Carrigy

What’s in a name? To paraphrase Juliet of Capulet fame, that which we call a wine by any other name remains a wine. So why consider ‘sparkling wine’ any less a wine, just because it sparkles? After all, it is wine before those CO2 bubbles are cleverly captured within the bottle (or tank, as in Prosecco). Why do we too often confine bubbles to the pre-dinner billing instead of welcoming it to the table to pair with food?

It’s true that some fizzy wines are made to be a bit of frothy fun and nothing more serious than your average cheery plonk. However, many sparkling wines offer at least as much complexity as any half-decent wine that you’d happily drink with dinner, with the additional benefit of grease-busting bubbles — one of the reasons Champagne is a classic pairing with smoked salmon.

