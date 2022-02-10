How to bring some sparkle to your table for Valentine’s Day

What’s in a name? To paraphrase Juliet of Capulet fame, that which we call a wine by any other name remains a wine. So why consider ‘sparkling wine’ any less a wine, just because it sparkles? After all, it is wine before those CO2 bubbles are cleverly captured within the bottle (or tank, as in Prosecco). Why do we too often confine bubbles to the pre-dinner billing instead of welcoming it to the table to pair with food?

It’s true that some fizzy wines are made to be a bit of frothy fun and nothing more serious than your average cheery plonk. However, many sparkling wines offer at least as much complexity as any half-decent wine that you’d happily drink with dinner, with the additional benefit of grease-busting bubbles — one of the reasons Champagne is a classic pairing with smoked salmon.

Some offer far more complexity than many still wines, particularly those bottle-fermented as per the traditional method used in Champagne, but also in French Crémant, Spanish Cava, Italian Franciacorta, English sparkling wine and many new-world examples. That second fermentation involves adding extra yeast and sugar to a bottle of relatively low-alcohol wine and then sealing to capture the CO2.

The best sparkling wines often age for extensive periods on their lees (the spent yeast) before disgorging to remove the lees. The resulting autolysis (or ‘self-digestion’ of the yeast cells by their own enzymes) produces amino acids that promote those gorgeous biscuity, bready or acacia notes associated with bottle-fermented bubbles.

Each of this week’s wines are bottle-fermented, and most of them are blends of one or more of the three grapes used in Champagne, namely Chardonnay, Pinot Noir or Pinot Meunier. In the case of the Cava, Chardonnay’s elegance is elevated by Macabeo; while both cool-climate New World examples enjoy the robust structure we expect from Pinot-led bubbles.

The wine of the week boasts that food-friendly verve so typical of Alsace wines, courtesy of the Riesling in the mix, while the English Crémant hails from a limestone-based Kimmeridgean terroir similar to Champagne’s. Each element — the autolytic notes, the grapes, the climate and terroir, plus wine-making choices like malolactic fermentation (softening of acids), bâtonnage (stirring of lees) and partial oak-ageing (as in the Roederer) — bring layers of complexity to the table. These wines are more than worthy of a range of starters and mains, and would make a special home-cooked dinner more special.

Other decent options include the generous Arestel Cava Brut (Lidl, €10.81), approachable Gran Troya Brut Cava (SuperValu, €12), rich Comte de Senneval Brut (Lidl, €19.66), well-balanced Pierre Darcy Brut (SuperValu, €20), pungent Delacourt Brut (M&S, €30) and wonderful Bollinger Rosé (O’Brien’s, reduced to €60), while Dunnes have a Valentine’s discount on all of their bubbles.

René Muré Crémant d’Alsace Cuvée Prestige Brut N/V, Alsace, France

€31.95, 12.5pc, Mitchell & Son outlets, mitchellandson.com

With lemon tart and passion fruit aromas, bristling acidity and crisp minerality, this field blend of Pinot grapes (from blanc to noir) and Riesling, is deliciously tangy, bright and sunny.

Pair with: Prawns à la plancha, seafood platters, seared tuna with mango-chilli salsa, and chicken tagine with apricots and preserved lemon.

Graham Beck Vintage Brut Rosé 2014, Western Cape, South Africa

€33, 12.5pc, selected independents including 64 Wine; wineonline.ie

Elegantly restrained and quietly powerful, with a salmon-pink hue, red fruit aromas and a poised palate that hangs soft summer fruits on a firm backbone in classy Pinot Noir-led style.

Pair with: Porc Normande, Italian porchetta, or delicate, savoury Chinese dishes.

Dominio de la Vega, Cava Brut Reserva Especial 2013, Penedes, Spain

€34, 12pc, Honest2Goodness Glasnevin; h2gwines.ie

Twice voted the best Cava in Spain (by Enoforum) and for good reason, combining developed notes of hazelnut, dried fruits and toast with power, complexity and richness on the palate and a clean, mineral finish.

Pair with: Saffron-scented paella, fragrant biryani, baked oysters or gratin of scallops.

Petaluma Croser Vintage 2013, Piccadilly Valley, South Australia

€34.95, 13pc, selected O’Brien’s stores nationwide

Pure class, with thrilling tension between rich complexity and tangy freshness, from its expressive bouquet of acacia, crème fraîche and mango, through to its fresh attack, creamy mid-palate and long, zesty finish.

Pair with: Meaty fish cooked on the bone, like monkfish or whole roast turbot with beurre blanc or béarnaise.

Louis Roederer Brut Premier, Champagne, France

€59.95, 12pc, selected independents including thecorkscrew.ie

From the producers of Cristal comes this bracing beauty with rich, generous layers to match its energetic freshness, citrus-drenched acidity and chalky salinity.

Pair with: Grilled shellfish, lobster bisque, prawn or hake tempura, pork dumplings or smoked fish.

