Five summer reds that are perfect to serve chilled

You know those days when all you want is a nice warm lager? Nope, me neither. (See also: warm cola). Temperature matters when serving drinks. When I worked behind a bar in Western Australia, where the half-pint ‘middy’ glass trumps the 425ml ‘schooner’ beloved by most other Aussies, I was kept busy by the many rounds of little beers that a large gang of big fellas could put away. Had they just drunk pints, my work would have been cut by half. But those pints would have warmed up unpleasantly midway, what with big hands and balmy air. And nobody wants warm beer.

None of this is news, of course, but it’s worth wondering why, and how, that applies to wine. Temperature affects how drinks taste and smell to us. The warmer a drink, the more volatile its aromatic compounds. Meanwhile, colder temperatures desensitise our palates to sweetness (hello cola!) while sensitising us to bitter notes like hops or tannins. Broadly speaking, colder drinks are more refreshing, warmer drinks more expressive. In wine terms, chilling accentuates structure and reins in fruity aromas and sweetness, and best practice is more nuanced than that very general rule of ‘cold whites, room-temperature reds’.

Even the simple truth about serving beer cold becomes nuanced once you start to define ‘cold’ or ‘beer’. English cask ale is served at cellar temperature (10-13C), rather than the 6-10C spectrum for most other beers, with lagers at the cooler end. Ice-cold Bud or Guinness Extra Cold are clever ploys to sell beer to people who don’t particularly like it: chill a drink down enough and it will taste of little.

Likewise, varied levels of ‘cold’ apply to different white wines — and some reds too. Most whites are served chilled (6-10C) to accentuate their crisp, refreshing qualities, but full-bodied, mature or oaked whites are more expressive when lightly chilled (10-13C), so you can leave your best Burgundy white out of that ice bucket. Equally, most reds are served at room temperature (15-18C) to soften tannins and coax out their aromatic compounds (which are less volatile in red wines). However, lighter, fruity reds really sing when lightly chilled (10-13C); less than an hour in a fridge fine-tunes the structure to reframe that abundant fruit. Beaujolais’ young, fruity Gamay are classic reds for chilling, but Burgundy’s Pinot Noir can also be served cellar-cool, thanks to light tannins. Savagnin-based ‘vin jaune’ white wines share a sweet spot of 10-13C with elegant Alpine reds. Still unconvinced? Chill a glass of any of this week’s wines for 30 minutes, compare with a room temperature sample and judge for yourself. Wine of the week Expand Close Domaine Rolet ‘Arbois’ Poulsard 2018, Jura, France / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Domaine Rolet ‘Arbois’ Poulsard 2018, Jura, France Domaine Rolet ‘Arbois’ Poulsard 2018, Jura, France, 12.5pc €25.50

A delicate, crunchy red with slightly sappy, smoky notes like last night’s lingering bonfire. At room temperature, this pale russet, old-vine Poulsard can taste lean and mean; when chilled, it drinks like rosé but with richer red fruits (pomegranate and strawberry) that bloom on the finish. Think summer salads with fresh cheese or fish. Independents, including Pinto Wines, Searsons, Sweeney’s Expand Close Mandrarossa Frappato Costadune 2019, Terre Siciliane IGT, Italy, 13pc €20 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mandrarossa Frappato Costadune 2019, Terre Siciliane IGT, Italy, 13pc €20 Mandrarossa Frappato Costadune 2019, Terre Siciliane IGT, Italy, 13pc €20

Sicily’s Frappato grape produces a vibrant, fruity and fun red that tastes perfect lightly chilled for sunny drinking, with Sicilian couscous perhaps, or seared tuna. Abundant cherry-berry fruit, subtle sweet spice and a generous velvet quality is balanced by edgy vigour, a herbal twist and dry finish. Sweeney’s, The Vintry, DrinkStore, firecastle.ie Expand Close Adega de Penalva Tinto 2019, Dão DOC, Portugal, 12.5pc €14.95 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adega de Penalva Tinto 2019, Dão DOC, Portugal, 12.5pc €14.95 Adega de Penalva Tinto 2019, Dão DOC, Portugal, 12.5pc €14.95

This medium-bodied blend of granite and schist-grown Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz and Jaen grapes has an inherent freshness that is nicely accentuated by light chilling to frame its expressive fruit. Ripe tannins and sweet spices match well with grilled meats with Middle Eastern seasoning. McHugh’s, Grapevine, The Vintry, thecorkscrew.ie Expand Close Pedro Parra ‘Vinista’ País 2019, Itata Valley, Chile, 12pc €25.99 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pedro Parra ‘Vinista’ País 2019, Itata Valley, Chile, 12pc €25.99 Pedro Parra ‘Vinista’ País 2019, Itata Valley, Chile, 12pc €25.99

The País grape from the remote, cool-climate Itata Valley produces a pale, refreshing red with delicate red fruit and peppery floral notes that are accentuated by chilling, and pair well with fish. Look too for Outer Limits Cinsault from Itata (€23.99) with its riper fruit and tannic structure. Green Man Wines, wineonline.ie Expand Close Eddystone Point Pinot Noir 2018, Derwent Valley, Tasmania, Australia, 13pc €20.95 (from €22.95 until July 18) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eddystone Point Pinot Noir 2018, Derwent Valley, Tasmania, Australia, 13pc €20.95 (from €22.95 until July 18) Eddystone Point Pinot Noir 2018, Derwent Valley, Tasmania, Australia, 13pc €20.95 (reduced from €22.95 until July 18)

From a windswept north-eastern corner of cool-climate Tasmania, this pale cherry-red Pinot is charming at room temperature with notes of spiced morello cherry and punchy raspberry fruit and leaf. Chilling tightens the structure and highlights the herbal notes. O’Briens Wine, obrienswine.ie