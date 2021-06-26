| 10.6°C Dublin

Five summer reds that are perfect to serve chilled

In wine terms, chilling accentuates structure and reins in fruity aromas and sweetness Expand
Domaine Rolet &lsquo;Arbois&rsquo; Poulsard 2018, Jura, France Expand
Mandrarossa Frappato Costadune 2019, Terre Siciliane IGT, Italy, 13pc €20 Expand
Pedro Parra &lsquo;Vinista&rsquo; País 2019, Itata Valley, Chile, 12pc €25.99 Expand
Eddystone Point Pinot Noir 2018, Derwent Valley, Tasmania, Australia, 13pc €20.95 (from €22.95 until July 18) Expand
Adega de Penalva Tinto 2019, Dão DOC, Portugal, 12.5pc €14.95 Expand

Aoife Carrigy

You know those days when all you want is a nice warm lager? Nope, me neither. (See also: warm cola). Temperature matters when serving drinks. When I worked behind a bar in Western Australia, where the half-pint ‘middy’ glass trumps the 425ml ‘schooner’ beloved by most other Aussies, I was kept busy by the many rounds of little beers that a large gang of big fellas could put away. Had they just drunk pints, my work would have been cut by half. But those pints would have warmed up unpleasantly midway, what with big hands and balmy air. And nobody wants warm beer.

None of this is news, of course, but it’s worth wondering why, and how, that applies to wine. Temperature affects how drinks taste and smell to us. The warmer a drink, the more volatile its aromatic compounds. Meanwhile, colder temperatures desensitise our palates to sweetness (hello cola!) while sensitising us to bitter notes like hops or tannins. Broadly speaking, colder drinks are more refreshing, warmer drinks more expressive. In wine terms, chilling accentuates structure and reins in fruity aromas and sweetness, and best practice is more nuanced than that very general rule of ‘cold whites, room-temperature reds’.

Even the simple truth about serving beer cold becomes nuanced once you start to define ‘cold’ or ‘beer’. English cask ale is served at cellar temperature (10-13C), rather than the 6-10C spectrum for most other beers, with lagers at the cooler end. Ice-cold Bud or Guinness Extra Cold are clever ploys to sell beer to people who don’t particularly like it: chill a drink down enough and it will taste of little.

