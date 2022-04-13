| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five reds to pair with Irish spring lamb this Easter

Our wine expert chooses some eclectic styles that are a great match for different types of lamb dishes

Five wines to pair with your Easter feast Expand
Finca las Cabras Rioja Reserva 2013, Spain Expand
Rabl Pinot Noir 2016, Langenlois, Austria Expand
Château Billeron Bouquey St Emilion Grand Cru 2018, Bordeaux, France Expand
Château Billeron Bouquey St Emilion Grand Cru 2018, Bo Expand
Corte alle Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva 2016, Tuscany, Italy Expand
Château Billeron Bouquey Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018, Bordeaux, France Expand

Close

Five wines to pair with your Easter feast

Five wines to pair with your Easter feast

Finca las Cabras Rioja Reserva 2013, Spain

Finca las Cabras Rioja Reserva 2013, Spain

Rabl Pinot Noir 2016, Langenlois, Austria

Rabl Pinot Noir 2016, Langenlois, Austria

Château Billeron Bouquey St Emilion Grand Cru 2018, Bordeaux, France

Château Billeron Bouquey St Emilion Grand Cru 2018, Bordeaux, France

Château Billeron Bouquey St Emilion Grand Cru 2018, Bo

Château Billeron Bouquey St Emilion Grand Cru 2018, Bo

Corte alle Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva 2016, Tuscany, Italy

Corte alle Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva 2016, Tuscany, Italy

Château Billeron Bouquey Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018, Bordeaux, France

Château Billeron Bouquey Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018, Bordeaux, France

/

Five wines to pair with your Easter feast

Aoife Carrigy

Spring lamb season has sprung, and this weekend roast lamb will take pride of place in many Easter feasts, as is tradition from Eastern Europe down to Italy and Greece and more recently in Ireland too. Even when it falls late, Easter heralds the start of lamb season rather than its peak, as we can see from the many young lambs still in our fields. Of all meats, lamb’s flavour evolves throughout that season, from mild and sweet to more robust as the animal ages.

This seasonality complicates the idea of “classic wine pairings” for lamb, as does the cut of meat, how it is cooked and what accompaniments you serve. Bordeaux blends, for example, are a classic match with medium-well roast lamb, particularly a herbaceous Cabernet-led blend from Left Bank Médoc. As today’s wine of the week reminds us, however, softer varieties like Pinot Noir can sing with the sweeter notes of spring lamb, such as juicy little cutlets served pink. Cool-climate Pinots, Cabernet Franc or lighter Italian reds like Valpolicella and Chianti bring a natural freshness that is great for cutting fattier dishes based on minced lamb. Tender milk-fed lamb is a delicacy in Spanish regions like Rioja and Ribera del Duero, where young sucklings roasted on open fires are served with local oak-aged Tempranillo-based red wine.

Most Watched

Privacy