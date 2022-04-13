Five reds to pair with Irish spring lamb this Easter

Spring lamb season has sprung, and this weekend roast lamb will take pride of place in many Easter feasts, as is tradition from Eastern Europe down to Italy and Greece and more recently in Ireland too. Even when it falls late, Easter heralds the start of lamb season rather than its peak, as we can see from the many young lambs still in our fields. Of all meats, lamb’s flavour evolves throughout that season, from mild and sweet to more robust as the animal ages.

This seasonality complicates the idea of “classic wine pairings” for lamb, as does the cut of meat, how it is cooked and what accompaniments you serve. Bordeaux blends, for example, are a classic match with medium-well roast lamb, particularly a herbaceous Cabernet-led blend from Left Bank Médoc. As today’s wine of the week reminds us, however, softer varieties like Pinot Noir can sing with the sweeter notes of spring lamb, such as juicy little cutlets served pink. Cool-climate Pinots, Cabernet Franc or lighter Italian reds like Valpolicella and Chianti bring a natural freshness that is great for cutting fattier dishes based on minced lamb. Tender milk-fed lamb is a delicacy in Spanish regions like Rioja and Ribera del Duero, where young sucklings roasted on open fires are served with local oak-aged Tempranillo-based red wine.

Here in Ireland, our abundant supply of grassy fields gives distinctly nuanced flavour to our lamb, especially those from herb-rich marginal lands. This grass-fed character will become more pronounced over the coming months, with chefs often arguing that high summer is the best time for eating lamb. The truth is that Irish lamb can be eaten year round if you're willing to embrace the more intense flavours of fully grown mutton or year-old hogget, which currently would be yearlings born last spring. These richer meats make a great base for slow-cooked stews and hot pots, or for aromatic tagines and curries. The former work well with softer Grenache-based wines such as this week's Côtes du Rhône recommendation, as indeed could the latter — or you could soften those spices further with something a little sweeter such as Californian Zinfandel, Puglian Primitivo or Valpolicella Ripasso. Gathered today are some eclectic styles for a selection of lamb dishes. In all honesty, though, the key rule with food-and-wine pairings is not to overthink it. Try to balance the intensity of the wine and food flavours, have fun with complementary notes, and remember that acidity cuts fat and tannins accentuate spicy heat while sweetness softens it. Ultimately, drink what you fancy, paying attention to particularly delicious results so you can indulge in them again. Wine of the week

Rabl Pinot Noir 2016, Langenlois, Austria, 13.5pc, €26.95 (from €29.95)

An energetic and elegantly nuanced Kamptal Pinot, which deserves to be decanted to let its red fruit notes of raspberry, cherry and pomegranate really sing. Touches of green herb and layers of smoky, earthy aromas combine with fresh acidity, yielding tannins and some ripeness on the finish — making it a versatile pairing for everything from pink cutlets with mint yoghurt to lamb with anchovy, gamier slow-cooked dishes or even McGeough’s air-dried Connemara lamb.

O'Briens Wine stores; obrienswine.ie

Corte alle Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva 2016, Tuscany, Italy, 13pc, €9.99

Tea-poached plums and crunchy red fruit meet crisp acidity and easy tannins in this excellent midweek match for all things minced lamb, whether you’re going for burgers, meatballs or herbed kebabs with yoghurt and mint, while that freshness will work well with an Italian lamb ragù or chops with chimichurri. Lidl Expand Close Château Billeron Bouquey Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018, Bordeaux, France / Facebook

Château Billeron Bouquey Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018, Bordeaux, France, 14pc, €14.99

Don’t overlook Right Bank Bordeaux just because Left Bank blends are such a celebrated lamb pairing. This Merlot-led blend from a super vintage offers forest fruits, subtle clove and cigar-box notes, and a freshness that will do the job with lamb roasted Greek-style with lemon juice and garlic. Aldi Expand Close Finca las Cabras Rioja Reserva 2013, Spain / Facebook

Finca Las Cabras Rioja Reserva 2013, Spain, 14pc, €19.50

Twenty months in American and French oak and lots of bottle ageing lend soft balsam, liquorice and leather notes to the dried damson fruit of this Tempranillo-led blend, making for a versatile style that will work with roast lamb, slow-cooked cuts, Middle Eastern spices or shepherd’s pie.

The Wine Pair, The Old Bakery Store, LaHoya Greens, dinglewinecellar.ie, boutiquewines.ie

Château Beauchêne Côtes du Rhône Grande Réserve 2020, France, 14.5pc, €15 (from €18)

With enough tannic heft to cut the richness of lamb, but lots of fruit to round things out, try this with richer slow-cooked dishes like braised shoulder, stewed hogget, mild lamb curry or barbecued butterflied leg of lamb with tandoori spices.

Whelehans Wines; whelehanswines.ie