Feeling Grü-Vee: Austria’s gorgeous Grüner Veltliner has many fans — but don’t overlook the country’s other exciting blends

Call it what you like — ‘Grüner Veltliner’ to be formal, 'Grüner’ for first-name terms, or 'Grü-Vee’ as some dub it — but Austria’s versatile darling of an aromatic white grape is a force to be reckoned with. Austria worked hard to rise from a hawker of bulk wines in the 1970s via an adulteration scandal in the mid-1980s, to become an exciting producer of quality wines with exacting wine regulations.

It is also a world leader in organic, biodynamic and sustainable certification. (In the Nordic government-run wine retailers’ 2019 review of 300 sustainable certifications, Sustainable Austria was one of just 14 programmes to meet their strict criteria). Not only has Grüner lead the charge in transforming its native country’s wine reputation, but it is now helping to shine some reflected glory on an eclectic range of aromatic white wines following in its wake, including fascinating local varieties like nutty Neuburger and the firm yet fleshy Rotgipfler, alongside traditional field blends known as Gemischter Satz.

One of the most rewarding aspects about Austrian wine is its diversity: though Grüner Veltliner accounts for a third of its vineyard plantings, red wine grapes account for another third (more on that next week). The final third is comprised of other white wine grapes, including Welschriesling, Riesling, Pinot Blanc (Weissburgunder), Müller-Thurgau, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Muscat (Muskateller). This range is supported by a diversity of soil and terroir, under the common context of an extreme continental climate that ensures food-friendly freshness and ripe fruit character.

Most of Austria’s vineyards lie in its easternmost strip bordered by Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, where you’ll find all 15 Austrian DACs (the local, protected designation-of-origin term for regionally typical-quality wine). Stand-out DACs include Kremstal, Kamptal and Wachau, the latest to be certified. However, dynamic young Austrian winemakers and curious young international wine consumers are fostering change at quite a pace, so watch out too for non-DAC regions, such as Wagram and Thermenregion. Südsteiermark DAC in Styria produces stunning Sauvignon Blanc (such as Sattlerhof’s generous and precise ‘Gamlitz’ 2018, €30), while Vienna’s Gemischter Satz DAC is leading a revival in field blends that are vinified together. You’ll find well-priced introductions in Marks & Spencer (€12.50 for its sherbet-y Classics No. 30 Vom Löss) and O’Briens (currently €13.65 for the crisp, crunchy Zull Lust & Laune). With every €5–€10 you trade up, however, the payback is there, adding savoury depth, herbal complexity and a distinctive pepper spice that make Grüner superb with Asian fare. Look for quality producers like Loimer, Sepp Moser, Wachau and Waltner (plus Donabaum, Brandl, Pichler and Türk for Riesling) — and if you can blow the budget on a top-level ‘Smaragd’ Grüner or Riesling from Wachau DAC, go for it. Wine of the week Donabaum ‘Spitzer Point’ GrÜner Veltliner Smaragd 2017, Wachau DAC

€42 (€35 until next Saturday) 14pc, Wines on the Green, celticwhiskeyshop.com

If you can stretch to it, this Smaragd from mature south-facing vines is a knock-out with serious ageing potential — or to drink now with honey-roast salmon, pork or poultry to offset complex notes of smoked hay, ginger spice, quince membrillo and honeyed cream. (Alternatively, for €23, its ‘Peunt’ Federspiel offers smoky, vegetal aromas and a textural, spicy profile at a great price). Expand Close Donabaum ‘Spitzer Point’ GrÜner Veltliner Smaragd 2017, Wachau DAC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Donabaum ‘Spitzer Point’ GrÜner Veltliner Smaragd 2017, Wachau DAC Tinhof Neuburger Eisenstadt 2017, Burgenland

€25.50, 13pc, Honest2Goodness Glasnevin, h2gwines.ie

A distinctive nuttiness extends from the bouquet to the broad-textured mid-palate, with orchard fruit and hedgerow aromas and some sprightly mandarin zest on the finish. Pair with delicately handled oily fish, like poached salmon or mackerel sashimi. Expand Close Tinhof Neuburger Eisenstadt 2017, Burgenland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tinhof Neuburger Eisenstadt 2017, Burgenland Johanneshof Reinisch Rotgipfler 2017, Thermenregion

€22.50, 13pc, Terroirs D4, terroirs.ie

Rotgipfler is a cross between powerful Roter Veltliner and firm, full Savagnin. Its fleshy generosity, firm backbone and lychee and white peach aromas make it a versatile pairing for richer dishes. Expand Close Johanneshof Reinisch Rotgipfler 2017, Thermenregion / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Johanneshof Reinisch Rotgipfler 2017, Thermenregion Arndorfer Gemischter Satz 2018, Kamptal DAC

€22.50, 12pc, Sheridans; Rua Castlebar; siyps.com

A perfumed yet lean and dry blend of Grüner Veltliner and one-fifth Riesling, with notes of lemon curd, dried limes and jasmine, and a pithy citrus finish: think tomato-based fish stews or sea-fresh oysters. Expand Close Arndorfer Gemischter Satz 2018, Kamptal DAC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arndorfer Gemischter Satz 2018, Kamptal DAC Steininger Grüner Veltliner 2019, Kamptal DAC

€17.25, 12.5pc, Wines Direct, Mullingar; winesdirect.ie; and Arnotts D1

With dill and grapefruit aromas, this is spicy and full-bodied enough for a warming dinner of Asian-spiced baked fish, robust stir-fries or milder curries. Real bang for buck. Expand Close Steininger Grüner Veltliner 2019, Kamptal DAC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Steininger Grüner Veltliner 2019, Kamptal DAC Grapevine Wine-loving fine-diners may have enjoyed sommelier Cathryn Bell’s ever-curious, ever-charming wine service at Aimsir, Chapter One or Ashford Castle. Subscribers to her new WineRover.ie sommelier service (€15 a month) receive discounts on treats, like the limited-edition Wine Rover Chef Series, which pairs three mystery wines with three bespoke recipes from top chefs, such as Kai’s Jess Murphy. It costs €140, including delivery (or €125 for Wine Rover subscribers).

Read More