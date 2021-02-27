| 5.3°C Dublin

Feeling Grü-Vee: Austria’s gorgeous Grüner Veltliner has many fans — but don’t overlook the country’s other exciting blends

Austria has become an exciting producer of quality wines with its continental climate ensuring food-friendly freshness and ripe fruit character, writes Aoife Carrigy

A selection of Austria's quality wines Expand

A selection of Austria's quality wines

Aoife Carrigy

Call it what you like — ‘Grüner Veltliner’ to be formal, 'Grüner’ for first-name terms, or 'Grü-Vee’ as some dub it — but Austria’s versatile darling of an aromatic white grape is a force to be reckoned with. Austria worked hard to rise from a hawker of bulk wines in the 1970s via an adulteration scandal in the mid-1980s, to become an exciting producer of quality wines with exacting wine regulations.

It is also a world leader in organic, biodynamic and sustainable certification. (In the Nordic government-run wine retailers’ 2019 review of 300 sustainable certifications, Sustainable Austria was one of just 14 programmes to meet their strict criteria). Not only has Grüner lead the charge in transforming its native country’s wine reputation, but it is now helping to shine some reflected glory on an eclectic range of aromatic white wines following in its wake, including fascinating local varieties like nutty Neuburger and the firm yet fleshy Rotgipfler, alongside traditional field blends known as Gemischter Satz.

One of the most rewarding aspects about Austrian wine is its diversity: though Grüner Veltliner accounts for a third of its vineyard plantings, red wine grapes account for another third (more on that next week). The final third is comprised of other white wine grapes, including Welschriesling, Riesling, Pinot Blanc (Weissburgunder), Müller-Thurgau, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Muscat (Muskateller). This range is supported by a diversity of soil and terroir, under the common context of an extreme continental climate that ensures food-friendly freshness and ripe fruit character.

