Experiment with field blends and other Austrian summer gems

The best elegant Austrian wines to savour in the back garden this summer

Aoife Carrigy

Writing recently about red wines worth chilling put me in mind of one of my favourite Austrian reds, the gorgeously giddy ‘Puszta Libre!’ from biodynamic winemaker Claus Preisinger. The retro presentation is modelled on 1920s lemonade bottles, and the wine itself is a blend of Austrian grapes Sankt Laurent and Zweigelt made in a ‘Burgenland Beaujolais’ style: light and juicy and rather lovely wine for quaffing over easy chats. A pure delight when served from the fridge, it’s the kind of wine I’d love to be handed by a host on arrival at a favourite restaurant or a friend’s back garden, with some tangy salami and chorizo to whet or sate the appetite.

Zweigelt itself is a versatile grape that can range from light and juicy styles that chill well for summer drinking to richer autumnal or weighty wintry expressions, but with a trademark perfume lifting its generous fruit. I’ve rounded up a couple more seasonally appropriate Zweigelt here, but look too for expressive Türk Blauer (€17, whelehanswines.ie); juicy Tinhof Noir (€21, h2gwines.ie), or the chill-worthy Zull Lust & Laune (€15.95, obrienswine.ie).

Also featured today are two intriguing Gemischter Satz. This quintessentially Austrian white wine is popping up on well-stocked shelves and well-considered lists, often abbreviated to the more approachable ‘Gem Satz’.

