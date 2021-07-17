Experiment with field blends and other Austrian summer gems

Writing recently about red wines worth chilling put me in mind of one of my favourite Austrian reds, the gorgeously giddy ‘Puszta Libre!’ from biodynamic winemaker Claus Preisinger. The retro presentation is modelled on 1920s lemonade bottles, and the wine itself is a blend of Austrian grapes Sankt Laurent and Zweigelt made in a ‘Burgenland Beaujolais’ style: light and juicy and rather lovely wine for quaffing over easy chats. A pure delight when served from the fridge, it’s the kind of wine I’d love to be handed by a host on arrival at a favourite restaurant or a friend’s back garden, with some tangy salami and chorizo to whet or sate the appetite.

Zweigelt itself is a versatile grape that can range from light and juicy styles that chill well for summer drinking to richer autumnal or weighty wintry expressions, but with a trademark perfume lifting its generous fruit. I’ve rounded up a couple more seasonally appropriate Zweigelt here, but look too for expressive Türk Blauer (€17, whelehanswines.ie); juicy Tinhof Noir (€21, h2gwines.ie), or the chill-worthy Zull Lust & Laune (€15.95, obrienswine.ie).

Also featured today are two intriguing Gemischter Satz. This quintessentially Austrian white wine is popping up on well-stocked shelves and well-considered lists, often abbreviated to the more approachable ‘Gem Satz’.

Translating loosely as a mixed-bag field blend — or literally "mixed set" — Gemischter Satz is best understood as a traditional approach rather than a defined style. A mix of at least three grape varieties are grown together and fermented together (rather than blended later, as is more typical in varietal blends). It is strongly associated with Vienna, which boasts unusually extensive vineyards within its city limits. Almost a third of these 637 hectares are planted as field blends, and the tradition is important enough here to have its own Wiener Gemischter Satz DAC since 2013. It is both the wine served in the city's "heurigen" for easy tavern drinking, and one with great potential for versatile expression of terroir and talent. With its mix of early- and late-ripening grapes, this field-blend approach traditionally made sense for smallholder farmers hedging bets on unpredictable vintages. Happily, the alchemy of what can be up to 10 different varieties can also produce a rewarding complexity with potential for accentuating diverse notes within paired food. If you're looking for something to match with lots of flavours, in your favourite restaurant or your own back garden, Gem Satz is a smart choice. Twinned with a summery Zweigelt, you have wines with both charm and sense of place. Wine of the week Claus Preisinger 'Puszta Libre!', Burgenland, Austria

Claus Preisinger 'Puszta Libre!', Burgenland, 12pc, €18-20

Besides following Steiner’s biodynamic principles in 64 parcels within 19 hectares of vineyards, winemaker Claus Preisinger describes himself as a “quality fanatic” who follows gut feelings rather than local wine laws, and a “purist” in the cellar, where he ferments this beauty in stainless steel with ambient yeast before ageing in large foudre vats. Chill to accentuate the acidic structure and low tannins that frame floral-scented raspberry fruits; serve with pulled pork or a roast bird.

Green Man Wines, Sweeney's D3, 64 Wine, Baggot Street Wines, wicklowwineco.ie Prieler 'Gemischter Satz Kalkterassen' 2020, Burgenland

Prieler 'Gemischter Satz Kalkterrassen' 2020, Burgenland, 13pc, €23

Pretty summer drinking with country-garden and stone-fruit aromas and sunny tangy flavours to offset Mexican or Asian dishes, this organic field blend includes Muscat, Grüner Veltliner, Sauvignon Blanc and Welschriesling grown on limestone terraces by an acclaimed Austrian vintner.

64 Wine, Blackrock Cellar, Eleven Deli, Wine Upstairs, franksdublin.com Wellanschitz 'Neckenmarkt' Zweigelt 2019, Burgenland, Austria

Wellanschitz 'Neckenmarkt' Zweigelt 2019, Burgenland, Austria, 13pc, €18.50

Warm and supple with cherry and plum fruits, balanced by white pepper spice, crunchy freshness and a pleasing dry rasp on the finish, this Zweigelt from the Ödenburg mountains on the Hungarian border is a juicy match for charcuterie, carpaccio or lightly spiced Chinese broths.

Wines Direct, Mullingar & Arnotts, winesdirect.ie Bernhard Ott Gemischter Satz 2018, Wagram

Ott Gemischter Satz 2018, Wagram, 12pc, €23.90

A generous apéritif or salad pairing with peppered orchard-fruit aromas, this biodynamic field blend of Welschriesling, Pinot Blanc, Grüner Veltliner and Sauvignon Blanc is harvested early for pristine acidity.

Listons, Margadh, The Fumbally, The Lamplight, thecorkscrew.ie Waltner Ried Halterberg Zweigelt 2019, Wagram

Waltner Ried Halterberg Zweigelt 2019, Wagram, 13pc, €17

Flirty and fruit-forward with red cherries, plum, raspberry and violet aromas, a fresh yet fleshy structure and a dry herbal twist, this is a fun match for summer grazing platters of cheese, charcuterie and cold meats from Zweigelt grown in black earth and loess on south-facing slopes.

Grapevine, Dalkey; onthegrapevine.ie