Celebrate the survival of thriving Argentinian Malbec

From its French beginnings, the legacy of Malbec lives on high in the Andes

On April 17, 1853, the then-president of Argentina, Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, rubber-stamped his vision for developing a world-class wine industry. His man for the job was French agronomist and ampelographer (grape varieties expert) Michel Aimé Pouget, whose task was to research French vines suitable for Argentina’s climes. He did so at Mendoza’s new Quinta Normal (agricultural school), following his similar experiments at Chile’s Quinta Normal de Santiago.