Aoife Carrigy: Greece’s white wines may scream ‘sunshine in a glass’ but their reds are worth exploring too

The country’s mainland produces rich reds that are perfect for colder days and comfort food

Aoife Carrigy

Way back at the tail end of summer (remember that notion?) I suggested channelling those holiday feels with a characterful glass of Greek white wine. It’s well and truly wintry by now, but lately I’ve been tempted back by the comfort of Greece’s rich, often intense reds. Greece’s white wines summon up the diverse landscape of its islands, from the volcanic slopes of Santorini where the Assyrtiko grape reigns supreme to the sun-baked interiors of Crete where the bayleaf scented Dafni grape is queen. The most celebrated of its reds comes not from the islands but from the mainland, which includes the large peninsula of Peloponnese, directly west of Athens.

Most significant in Peloponnese is the wine appellation of Nemea. Key producers include Gaia, creators of that wonderful Wild Ferment Assyrtiko at its Santorini outpost. Here, however, it is Greece’s most widely-planted grape, Agiorgitiko (St George), that rules — with wildly diverse expressions. Depending upon elevation and yields, it ranges from plump easy-drinking to spicy and robust to an elegant, refreshing style emerging from vineyards as high as 900 metres.

Some winemakers use carbonic maceration to fast-track a light-bodied wine from this small, thick-skinned grape, others utilise its high tannins and affinity with oak to maximise its ageing potential. Elsewhere in the peninsula, young winemakers are exploring regions like Patra or Monemvasia-Malvasia in the far north and south for their fragrant white and sweet wines respectively.

