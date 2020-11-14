Aoife Carrigy: Greece’s white wines may scream ‘sunshine in a glass’ but their reds are worth exploring too

In this wintry weather, Aoife Carrigy has been tempted by the comfort of Greece’s rich, often intense reds

Way back at the tail end of summer (remember that notion?) I suggested channelling those holiday feels with a characterful glass of Greek white wine. It’s well and truly wintry by now, but lately I’ve been tempted back by the comfort of Greece’s rich, often intense reds. Greece’s white wines summon up the diverse landscape of its islands, from the volcanic slopes of Santorini where the Assyrtiko grape reigns supreme to the sun-baked interiors of Crete where the bayleaf scented Dafni grape is queen. The most celebrated of its reds comes not from the islands but from the mainland, which includes the large peninsula of Peloponnese, directly west of Athens.

Most significant in Peloponnese is the wine appellation of Nemea. Key producers include Gaia, creators of that wonderful Wild Ferment Assyrtiko at its Santorini outpost. Here, however, it is Greece’s most widely-planted grape, Agiorgitiko (St George), that rules — with wildly diverse expressions. Depending upon elevation and yields, it ranges from plump easy-drinking to spicy and robust to an elegant, refreshing style emerging from vineyards as high as 900 metres.

Some winemakers use carbonic maceration to fast-track a light-bodied wine from this small, thick-skinned grape, others utilise its high tannins and affinity with oak to maximise its ageing potential. Elsewhere in the peninsula, young winemakers are exploring regions like Patra or Monemvasia-Malvasia in the far north and south for their fragrant white and sweet wines respectively.

The recent International Xinomavro Day celebrated one of Greece’s most rewarding red grapes. Its translation as ‘sour black’ (xino meaning sour or acid, mavro black) suggests the style of wine this indigenous grape offers. For these, we need to travel up to Greece’s most northerly borders in Macedonia. The premium appellation of Naoussa produces monovarietal expressions that are comparable to Barolo in their taut power. With age, the tannins provide a textured backdrop to the high aromas of tomato, olive and dried fruit that can develop. This rather singular style can be an acquired taste, and elsewhere in Macedonia winemakers often blend with international grapes for a more approachable style — as in our wine of the week, from nearby Thessaloniki. There are plenty more red grapes worthy of exploration from beyond these well-established regions — including aromatic Limnio, concentrated Mavrotragano, floral Moschofilero, sweet spiced Vlahiko and complex sun-dried Liatiko — though few make it to our shores. From Crete, the thin-skinned Kotsifali grape more often turns up in blends, but the excellent Lyrarakis winery makes a good case for a single varietal expression. If you’re curious about the more than 300 indigenous Greek varieties, winesofgreece.org is well worth a browse. WINE OF THE WEEK Kamara Pure ‘Nimbus Russus’ 2017, Thessaloniki

€27.95, 13.5pc, Wines Direct (Dublin and Mullingar), winesdirect.ie

The Kioutsoukis family use permaculture principles and organic methods to produce low intervention wines with no filtration or added sulphites. This dark and broody blend fleshes out Xinomavro’s savoury notes with Merlot’s ripe charms, Syrah’s spice and layers of complex oak character. Think black olive, liquorice, dried fruit and dark chocolate and the kind of edgy tannins that will love hard cheeses, peppered steak or intense game. Kir-Yianni Ramnista Xinomavro 2016, Naoussa, Macedonia

€24, 13.5pc, Grapevine Dalkey, Barnhill Stores, The Corkscrew, cabotandco.com

Whatsapp Kir-Yianni Ramnista Xinomavro 2016, Naoussa, Macedonia From a single vineyard comes this elegant expression of Xinomavro’s potential: think sour cherry with high notes of pot pourri and orange peel plus meaty savoury under-notes, and persistent fine-grained tannins worthy of Beef Wellington. Gaia Agiorgitiko 2018, Nemea, Peleponnese

€18.65, 14pc, O'Brien's Wine, obrienswine.ie

Whatsapp Gaia Agiorgitiko 2018, Nemea, Peleponnese A cheery wine with a light touch despite its high alcohol. Vanilla-spiced plum compote and earthier notes plus decent acidity make a match for rustic tomato-based stews. Lyrarakis Kotsifali 2018, Crete

€16, 13pc, Redmonds, Green Man Wines, greenmanwines.ie

Whatsapp Lyrarakis Kotsifali 2018, Crete Inviting aromas of sour cherry, violets and subtle sweet spices lead to a dry palate with soft tannins and some juicy acidity to complement piquant Mediterranean-style dishes. Kir-Yianni Paranga Red 2017, Macedonia

€17, 13.5pc, Grapevine Dalkey, The Corkscrew, cabotandco.com

Grapevine If you're looking for drinking buddies on a dark midweek night, you'll be in excellent company at one of L Mulligan Grocers virtual tastings. This coming Thursday, November 19 (7.30pm via Zoom) showcases the idiosyncratic Otterbank Beers, the solo project of Declan Nixon who is also head brewer of the excellent Yellowbelly. Expect much experimentation with mixed fermentation and barrel ageing. Tickets from lmulligangrocer.clickandcollection.com