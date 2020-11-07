| 2.8°C Dublin

Aoife Carrigy: five prize-winning oaked wines to try

It has come in and out of fashion with winemakers and drinkers alike but, when used well, oak can produce textured wines with a broad appeal

Aoife Carrigy

There was a distinctly old-school flavour to the top wines at the recent Irish Wine Show, hosted by the National Off-Licence Association (NOffLA), with many winners owing much of their charm to that age-old if oft-abused winemaker’s tool of oak.

It’s there in the Red Wine of the Year 2020-2021, the rewardingly complex Lopez de Haro Rioja Crianza. Rioja’s classifications decree that any wine labelled ‘Crianza’ or ‘Reserva’ spend at least a year ageing in 225-litre oak barrels, plus one or two respectively in the bottle. (Gran Reserva wines spend five years ageing, including two in oak.) Rioja’s red-fruit character might be layered with sweet vanilla, cinnamon and coconut spices of the American white oak traditionally used here, or the smoky, toasty, subtle vanilla notes of French oak that some of the region’s winemakers now also use.

More controversially, that oak influence is there in two Gold Star-winning Chardonnays, one from the highest vineyard in Rioja and the other from fog-cooled coastal vineyards of California. Oaked Californian Chardonnays have a lot to answer for, in terms of reputational damage done to both oak and Chardonnay by subtle-as-a-sledgehammer styles. They even spawned a modern archetype of the wine world, the ABC (‘Anything But Chardonnay’) drinker who struggles to disassociate this noble grape from cloying tropical fruits maxed out with buttery vanilla and coconut spice notes. When handled well, as in the DeLoach Heritage Reserve Chardonnay (Wine of the Year 2020-2021), it can be a very different beast.

