Aoife Carrigy: five prize-winning oaked wines to try

There was a distinctly old-school flavour to the top wines at the recent Irish Wine Show, hosted by the National Off-Licence Association (NOffLA), with many winners owing much of their charm to that age-old if oft-abused winemaker’s tool of oak.

It’s there in the Red Wine of the Year 2020-2021, the rewardingly complex Lopez de Haro Rioja Crianza. Rioja’s classifications decree that any wine labelled ‘Crianza’ or ‘Reserva’ spend at least a year ageing in 225-litre oak barrels, plus one or two respectively in the bottle. (Gran Reserva wines spend five years ageing, including two in oak.) Rioja’s red-fruit character might be layered with sweet vanilla, cinnamon and coconut spices of the American white oak traditionally used here, or the smoky, toasty, subtle vanilla notes of French oak that some of the region’s winemakers now also use.

More controversially, that oak influence is there in two Gold Star-winning Chardonnays, one from the highest vineyard in Rioja and the other from fog-cooled coastal vineyards of California. Oaked Californian Chardonnays have a lot to answer for, in terms of reputational damage done to both oak and Chardonnay by subtle-as-a-sledgehammer styles. They even spawned a modern archetype of the wine world, the ABC (‘Anything But Chardonnay’) drinker who struggles to disassociate this noble grape from cloying tropical fruits maxed out with buttery vanilla and coconut spice notes. When handled well, as in the DeLoach Heritage Reserve Chardonnay (Wine of the Year 2020-2021), it can be a very different beast.

Read More Read More DeLoach has been family-owned since the 1970s, though the current family is that of Burgundy’s Jean-Claude Boisset. Burgundians know a thing or two about both Chardonnay and oak. Local expressions of the grape range from lean, mineral-edged, unoaked wines from cool-climate Chablis to Côte de Beaune beauties from further south where skilful oaking adds rich and creamy complexity. Oak doesn’t come cheap, from the raw material itself to the skilled labour required to create and maintain barrels. When value-focused wineries cut corners by swapping barrels for oak chips or staves dunked into stainless steel tanks, the results weren’t pretty. The consumer pushed back, and today’s winemakers are often more judicious in their approach, using the good stuff but less of it — especially for white wines which can be easily overpowered by its presence. Barrel-fermenting offers a more subtle influence than barrel ageing, and even more so if blended with oak-free wine, as in our wine of the week. Each of these wines is a winner in its own category, divided by price (under €10, €15 or €20), colour and origin (new or old world). They can be found in most NOffLA members, including groups like Carry Out, O’Donovan’s and Molloys, where you can also pick up a booklet featuring all 45 Gold, Silver and Bronze Star winners. Wine of the Year: DeLoach Heritage Reserve Chardonnay 2018, California, USA €19.95, 13.5pc, NOffLA members nationwide Expand Close Wine of the Year: DeLoach Heritage Reserve Chardonnay 2018 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wine of the Year: DeLoach Heritage Reserve Chardonnay 2018 Applying Burgundian know-how to the fog-cooled Californian Coast grapes of an exceptional harvest, this predominantly unoaked Chardonnay is blended with enough barrel-fermented Chardonnay to bring some richness without dominating. Think honeydew, mango and papaya, buttery macadamia and good acidity lending structure to a generous body. Pair with a roast bird or creamy risotto. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Lopez de Haro Rioja Crianza 2017, Rioja, Spain €14.95, 13.5pc, NOffLA members nationwide Expand Close Lopez de Haro Rioja Crianza 2017 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lopez de Haro Rioja Crianza 2017 This Red Wine of the Year offers real bang for buck, with red plums and cranberry, orange peel and cloves, sandalwood and balsamic note. Ripe tannins and welcome freshness lending structure to all that complexity. Just the job for a Sunday roast. Conde Valdemar Reserva 2012, Rioja, Spain €19.95, 13pc, NOffLA members nationwide Expand Close Conde Valdemar Reserva 2012 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conde Valdemar Reserva 2012 This unusually old yet potent Reserva marries precise tannins with notes of wet forest, vanilla-scented prunes, balsamic and liquorice. Savour with cured meats. El Coto ‘875m Finca Carbonera’ Chardonnay 2018, Rioja, Spain €19.95, 13pc, NOffLA members nationwide Expand Close El Coto ‘875m Finca Carbonera’ Chardonnay 2018 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp El Coto ‘875m Finca Carbonera’ Chardonnay 2018 Barrel-fermented and aged for three months in new French oak, with punchy notes of toasted pineapple and vanilla yoghurt and bright high-altitude acidity to cut through creamy casseroles. Rioja Vega Semi-Crianza 2019, Rioja, Spain €9.95, 14pc, NOffLA members nationwide Expand Close Rioja Vega Semi-Crianza 2019 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rioja Vega Semi-Crianza 2019 With just four months in oak, this bargain of a wine has a lot to offer, from soft and juicy fruits seasoned with hints of coffee, coconut, pepper and spice, to ripe tannins and a fresh finish. Drink on its own or with charcuterie, pasta or pizza. Grapevine If you’re new to the analytic process of tasting wine (as opposed to drinking it), having a visual prompt for its potential aromas, flavours and textures can really help. Sevgi Tüzel-Conghaile of A Wine Idea is a Turkish-born, Galway-based oenologist and viticulturist who specialises in wine tastings, workshops, education and consultancy, and her free downloadable infographic guide makes a great resource for upping your tasting game. awineidea.ie Read More

Read More