Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain's new television series and book will see her simplifying things in the kitchen.

'We've become really pretentious' - Former GBBO winner Nadiya sees nothing wrong with canned potatoes and microwave cooking

The cook (34) will be endorsing the use of cheaper ingredients or frozen and canned foods in cooking, and she insists that society has become "pretentious".

"When you're in the public eye, there's a pressure to conform, so to write a book and make a series about the way I live and the way I cook has been so liberating," she said.

"It's easy to be pushed and shoved, but I'm not easily manipulated. I think 'no' must have been my first word because I don't let anybody tell me what to do!

"There's nothing wrong with using frozen and canned food. There's nothing wrong with using a microwave."

"There's nothing in this series I'm ashamed of," added the mother-of-three.

"It's the way I cook.

"What's happened to society is we've become really pretentious.

"But there was a time in my life where I really had to choose between boiling potatoes and paying my gas bill, so I'd buy a can of potatoes.

"We need to step back, stop being pretentious, and think about the fact some people struggle for money.

"Why not use cheaper ingredients? If something doesn't poison us, I think we should eat it."

