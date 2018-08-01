'It’s not every day that a film star walks into your cafe, but that’s exactly what happened at the Happy Pear in Greystones when Russell Brand walked through the door of the vegetarian favourite on Monday.

'We're honoured Russell Brand visited us - maybe next time he'll come for a swim' - Happy Pear duo

Although they might be calm and collected most of the time from their dedication to meditation and mindfulness, the twins behind the Happy Pear, Stephen and Dave Flynn, have revealed they were just as starstruck as everyone else when they heard that Brand had dropped by for lunch.

Stephen told the Diary that the twins were massive fans of the English comedian, who was once married to singer Katy Perry and has starred alongside big names such as funny man Jonah Hill in Get Him to the Greek.

Stephen said it had been an honour for them to have Brand as a customer, and although they didn’t serve him themselves, the twins said it was “amazing” that he had called in.

“I love Russell Brand – I think he’s great and I really like what he stands for. I really admire the fact that he’s big into meditation and mindfulness and is trying to create a better world,” said Stephen.

“He’s someone Dave and I have admired for a long time and I love his new book, Recovery, so it’s amazing that he visited the cafe.”

It wasn’t the first time that Brand had crossed paths with the brothers – Stephen said he met him a few years ago, and if it ever happens again, getting the actor to join them for one of their early-morning swims is high on the priority list.

“I hope to meet him again soon,” he said. “I met him a few years ago with Jamie Oliver and was really honoured to meet him then, so looking forward to, hopefully, us all going swimming!”

Comedian and activist Brand (43), who has been vegetarian since he was 14, has said: “You shouldn’t eat animals, it’s mean to them.” In 2014, he became a vegan.

Brand took to social media to share his love for the popular Wicklow restaurant with his 607,000 Instagram followers.

He described the twins’ cafe as “a culinary utopia full of beautiful people”, which was an accolade the twins were more than happy to receive.

“It was really nice of him to put up a post on social media,” said Stephen. “I felt really honoured.”

The twins replied to Brand, saying: “Russell you legend! Thanks so much for visiting! Keep up the fab work and being you! Hopefully see you again some time.”

Brand isn’t the only famous fan of The Happy Pear. Last year, President Michael D Higgins also visited the Church Street cafe.

