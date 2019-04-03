Dublin chef Robin Gill has promised his new London restaurant will pour the best Guinness in the city when it opens next month.

Dublin chef Robin Gill has promised his new London restaurant will pour the best Guinness in the city when it opens next month.

'We'll pour the best Guinness in London' - Irish chef Robin Gill to open new restaurant next month

Darby’s at the Embassy Gardens development in Nine Elms is the latest venture by the Masterchef Ireland judge who runs The Dairy, Counter Culture and Sorella.

Gill said: “It is my biggest project to date.”

“Darby’s will provide a true taste of Ireland and we’re looking to pour the best Guinness in London or at least as good as the Guinea Grill [a pub and restaurant in London’s Mayfair].”

An on-site bakery, an in-house butchery, house-made charcuterie and a grill for cooking over-fire will all feature at Darby’s.

The restaurant will reflect Robin Gill’s almost fanatical obsession with the highest quality ingredients, many of which are sourced from his own farm in West Sussex, a spokesperson said.

Gill began his career at Dublin’s La Stampa Restaurant, before moving to Marco Pierre White’s three-Michelin-starred, The Oak Room, in London. He has worked at two-Michelin-starred Don Alfonso 1890 on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons alongside Raymond Blanc, Noma and Frantzén.

Upon his return to the UK, he stumbled upon an old ramshackle building in Clapham. After some dubious negotiations, a few beers and with the support of his wife, Sarah, Gill took on the site in November 2012, and on St Patrick’s Day 2013, he opened the award-winning restaurant The Dairy.

Gill’s most recent project, in January 2018, was the relaunch of The Manor as Sorella, a local Italian restaurant inspired by his years working on the Amalfi coast.

Here in Ireland, Gill has cooked at and contributed to many events including Food on the Edge in Galway and The Big Grill in Dublin. He has also collaborated with Airfield Estate in Dublin.

Online Editors