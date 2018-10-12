America’s queen of cooking Martha Stewart surprised a Dublin shop this week when she popped in for some baking purchases.

'We were told someone quite famous is about to come in' - Martha Stewart makes surprise visit to Dublin shop

Stewart’s driver called into The Kitchen Whisk, a cookware shop on Wicklow street in Dublin, to alert them that a famous customer was about to walk through their doors.

The cook was in Dublin to speak at the Bank of America-backed Global Forum for women business leaders in the Shelbourne hotel.

Kate Masterson (26), the shop owner, told Independent.ie: “She had a look around and bought a few things. I told her that I was 26 and had opened the business just a year and a half ago. She was lovely and we got a photo together in the shop.”

“One of the staff there has been a huge fan and she was in her element; she has all her cookbooks. She was telling her ‘I have them all by my bedside’.”

Stewart bought cookie cutters, a knife for cutting bread dough and some tea towels.

“She was in for about 15 minutes; she was lovely. She was able to have a browse around and we got a photo.”

“It was just perfect that she came into her shop, the Queen of cooking.”

