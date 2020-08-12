| 14.3°C Dublin

Waste not, want not: What do you do with a bounty of food?

Fried courgettes on toast, anyone? This is the time of year when GIY-ers get creative with an abundance of summer veg, writes Katy McGuinness

Food mountains: Sarah McNally at McNally&rsquo;s Family Farm in Balrickard, North County Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Sarah McNally&rsquo;s current favourite meal is fried courgettes on buttery toast with salt Expand

Katy McGuinness

'I almost feel sorry for the courgettes," says Sarah McNally of McNally Family Farm in Balrickard in North County Dublin. "Everyone is so excited to see them at first, because they are the start of the real summer vegetables, but by now everyone wants the tomatoes and aubergines and the courgettes are a hard sell."

It's a sentiment that will resonate with GIYers around the country, as those courgettes keep on coming. Home-growers report bumper crops and vegetables that seem to morph from delicate, slender fingers into full-blown marrows overnight. But after the excitement of the first few, and a couple of courgette fritter meals (cookbook author Diana Henry posted a great recipe for a version with halloumi on her Instagram last week) what's to be done with them - and with the abundance of other seasonal vegetables to be picked up for a song at farmers' markets and farm shops all over the country?

The McNallys grow everything on their organic farm from seed - they are one of the only vegetable growers in Ireland to do so - and, as a consequence, predicting the scale of each crop is difficult.