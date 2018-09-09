'Very disappointing' - Oktoberfest beer festival cancelled in Cork with one week to go
15,000 people will be refunded the price of their tickets for Oktoberfest in Cork, an event which was cancelled less than one week before it was due to take place.
The annual festival, which has been in place in the city for nine years, was due to return from September 14 to 22, but the decision was made to axe the event after meeting "significant resistance" from the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), according to organisers.
"We exhausted all efforts to resolve the few concerns they had however due to the frustration of the application and lack of support from the Cork Vintners, the deadline passed where we could not proceed with the plans without risking significant losses and disruption for all involved," organisers wrote in a Facebook post.
"We started Oktoberfest Beag nine years ago during the recession and it's [sic] popularity has grown from strength to strength each year."
The VFI's Cork branch lodged objections about the strength of the alcohol being served, as well as concerns for the safety of customers and service staff in the city centre after 10:30pm, when the event ends, according to the Irish Examiner.
Online Editors
