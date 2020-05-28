US hard seltzer sensation White Claw beloved by millennials launches in Ireland

White Claw, the low-calorie, sparkling alcoholic drink dominating the US market is making its debut in Ireland.

The hard seltzer drink launched in the US in 2016 and reports 60% market share amid the burgeoning creative alcohol sector.

Its core ingredients - sparkling water, tripled distilled spirit and natural fruit flavour - have revolutionised the alcohol market appealing towards younger calorie conscious generations more concerned with health and wellness trends.

White Claw is particularly popular among millennial and Gen Z drinkers, appealing to both men and women breaking the traditional gendered affiliations of men drinking beer and women preferring wine.

According to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey on millennial drinking habits, there is a 50:50 share of men and women preferring hard seltzer and White Claw is most popular with younger drinkers.

It launches in Ireland on June 1 and appeals to its core demographic by using 'gluten-free triple distilled spirit' and 'just 2g carbs'.

Mark Anthony Brands International, based in Donnybrook, already has an impressive portfolio of beverages and launched White Claw Stateside four years ago, during which time its sales have grown 300%.

