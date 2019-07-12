Two young Irish chefs shortlisted for prestigious international award

Two young Irish chefs have been shortlisted out of 2,400 applicants for a prestigious international award.

Chefs Arlen Oretega from One Pico restaurant and Nicolas Fagundes from Chapter One restaurant were among those selected for the shortlist.

The judging panel for the shortlist included Jess Murphy from top Galway restaurant, Kai.

Each chef was asked to demonstrate their "technical skills, creativity and a personal belief in the transformative power of gastronomy as a device for positive change in society" in their application.

From next month until December 2019, the competitors of each region will compete in 12 regional challenges. Each region will have a jury composed of leading independent chefs, who will judge the candidates’ signature dishes and select the regional winners of the four awards.

By the end of December 2019, finalists will be chosen and will compete in the grand finale in June 2020.

"Every time we are amazed by the variety of ideas and the great passion shown by the candidates”, said Andrea Sinigaglia, General Manager of ALMA, the world renowned training centre for Italian cuisine.

“We are excited to see how they will perform first on a local, and then on a global scale.”

Online Editors