Trish Deseine: I fell in love in lockdown

‘I lived in Ireland for many years but I came back to France because my children were here and at my age, on my own, it wasn’t easy to get a mortgage and settle down in Ireland, and much easier in France.

I came to a really rural part, which is in striking distance of Paris, to be near my kids. And I just thought, I’m going to try [online dating] again because I do believe in it and I think, as you get older, it’s a great way of meeting people.

For people my age (56), there has been a lot of stigma attached to online dating. I haven’t done it that much but I haven’t had bad experiences of it. I tried online dating after I was divorced 10 years ago and it was a really positive experience.

I feel online dating is like social media. Whatever you attract — whether it’s a person or a follower — I think is always a real reflection of what you’re giving out. The love you take is the love you make!

Andrew and I met through Guardian Soulmates. I literally put up my profile at midnight and at 5am there was a message from him. It was the first time he had ever gone on to the site.

Andrew is from London and I was here in rural France. His job allows him to work from anywhere so we met up physically very quickly because I don’t think it’s ever a good idea to let virtual contact go on for too long.

We met in early January and he came over two or three times. The last time he came was just as [French President Emmanuel] Macron made that grim announcement before the first lockdown. And he just didn’t leave!

It sounds soppy, but when you meet someone who is absolutely right for you, you just know. And when we met, everything clicked.

It sometimes feels like we’re in a mature relationship — and that’s a lovely thing. All the little daily habits that in another type of relationship might take you much longer to discover about the other person, we’re thrown straight in there. How do you empty the dishwasher? Who does the laundry? All the unromantic stuff.

We’re living in the same house in close quarters and, suddenly, very, very quickly, we’re dealing with all of that. But we’re also dealing with it during the romantic stage. So I’m finding all those things quite charming still — thank goodness!

There was obviously a huge ebb and flow in our behaviours and anxieties in the early days of the pandemic, but we’re really able to talk things through. The most difficult thing for Andrew is not seeing his kids, or at least being so far from them. At least mine are only two hours up the road.

If there is any secret to relationships at our age, I think it’s always keeping in mind that you want it to work and that nothing is perfect. Obviously nothing is 100pc perfect, but if all the big things that you know after half a lifetime are important in relationships are in place, then you know you’ve got a really solid base.

The romantic side is incredibly important — Andrew is romantic and so am I — but things like politics and the way you are with your children are more important. Andrew has three boys and one girl, just like me, and they’re all about the same ages. He’s divorced, and so am I. So we’ve been through the big events in life and it creates so much common ground. We like the same music, we have the same taste in the way we like the house to be decorated. He’s brought some of his stuff over and obviously there is going to be a bit of friction — there are a few lamps I’m not crazy about, but on the whole!

Expand Close Trish Deseine at her lockdown 'home office': her kitchen table in France / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Trish Deseine at her lockdown 'home office': her kitchen table in France

We’re on the same page about Covid too. We’re both being extremely careful due to medical reasons, and if one person has medical reasons, then that’s both people. I think the people who are being extremely careful don’t say anything — they just get on with things.

Having gone through a lot of time living with other people, you know these things are going to be important for when the sparkle and the fairy dust might run out. Maybe it won’t but it’s good to know all the important stuff is there.

The one area where we’re not completely in sync, and which is important, is food. He’s a vegetarian, almost vegan, so that, for me who was brought up in butter, has been a challenge, but it’s been a very creative challenge. Food-wise, if I’d been on my own in lockdown, it would have been carnage!

I held off on the sourdough baking but we grew vegetables. We must have harvested 50 kilos of tomatoes. We feel very lucky to be surrounded by nature. It gives you some sort of control when everything feels out of control.

We also built up, very quickly, these little rituals in our week. We’re careful about having a weekend, so we have our Friday night fish and chips and bubbles, and a Sunday roast. I think those things wouldn’t have been as important if they hadn’t been instigated around the pandemic. It just gives a bit of texture to the week.

Because of the pandemic, a lot of people are not going to have much choice in meeting other people and starting up relationships rather than going online — but it’s definitely not something to be afraid of. I know the stigma isn’t there for kids today but for people of my generation, online dating is not quite as common. My advice is to just go for it. You have nothing to lose and everything to win.

I think the most important thing is to be truthful and honest and really analyse what it is that you want for yourself. And to be in a good place yourself. When everything is lined up for you and you feel content and secure and happy, then you’re in a good place to start a relationship.

My relationship with Andrew was a big jump in but we were pretty sure that we were right for each other. It just felt absolutely obvious and absolutely right — and it has turned out brilliantly.”