Trish Deseine: I fell in love in lockdown

The Antrim-born food writer and cookbook author  fell for a man she met online just as Europe went into lockdown. The couple now live together in rural Normandy

Trish Deseine. Photo: Geoff Pugh/REX/Shutterstock Expand

Trish Deseine. Photo: Geoff Pugh/REX/Shutterstock

As told to Katie Byrne

‘I lived in Ireland for many years but I came back to France because my children were here and at my age, on my own, it wasn’t easy to get a mortgage and settle down in Ireland, and much easier in France.

I came to a really rural part, which is in striking distance of Paris, to be near my kids. And I just thought, I’m going to try [online dating] again because I do believe in it and I think, as you get older, it’s a great way of meeting people.

For people my age (56), there has been a lot of stigma attached to online dating. I haven’t done it that much but I haven’t had bad experiences of it. I tried online dating after I was divorced 10 years ago and it was a really positive experience.

