Time for all the Dads across Ireland to put their feet up this weekend!

Top foodie spots to treat your Dad at this weekend for Father's Day

Here are our top pick’s for you to treat your Dad on Sunday. 1. Greenes Restaurant in Cork city Greenes have launched a five-course lunch tasting menu especially for Father’s Day. Dishes include Pork Belly with Black Pudding, Apple, Kohlrabi, Sorrel and Teeling Whiskey Caramel; Monkfish with Sea Vegetables, Smoked Sausage, Dashi Cream, and sea Lettuce; Skeaghanore Duck with Carrot, Summer Greens, Red wine Jus; and a Woodruff Set Cream Pudding with Blackcurrant, White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut.

The cost is €40 euro per person and is available on Sunday 17th June only from 12.30pm to 2.15pm. 2. 1900 Restaurant, Harcourt Street, Dublin The A La Carte menu presents a wide range of starters including Ham Hock and Cabbage Terrine served with Fried Hen’s Egg, Wild Boar Black Pudding and Apple (€8.95); main courses like Loin of Wicklow Venison with Hazelnut Crust, Artichoke, Sweet Potato Mash, and Amaretto Jus (€23.95); and desserts like the 1900 Black Forest Gateau, 1900 Trio of Chocolate, Passion Fruit & White Chocolate Cheescake (€5.95).

3. Captain Americas Cookhouse & Bar Captain Americas is doing its annual ‘Dads Eat Free’ ( with one kid’s meal and one adult’s meal) special in all three branches on Grafton Street, in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and on South Main Street Cork. Dad’s get their main for free. 4. Tomahawk Steakhouse in Temple Bar Dad’s having dinner at Tomahawk Steakhouse in Temple Bar will get an ‘Old Man Fashioned’ cocktail for free. Dinner starts from 5pm, bookings available at www.tomahawksteakhouse.ie

5. Elephant & Castle in Dublin’s Temple Bar If your Dad is a wing man, Elephant & Castle in Dublin’s Temple Bar might be right up his alley. He’ll get a complimentary Irishtown Craft Beer free with his wings. Valid for all Dad’s when a main meal and kids meal is purchased. 6. Angelina's in Dublin Dad’s dining at Angelina's in Dublin will get a free pint of Heineken with their dinner on Father’s Day. Book ahead or pop in from 5pm. A wood fired pizza paired with a cool pint might be just what he needs.

7. Or maybe his own barbecue? And if he prefers to do the cooking himself, why not treat him to his own barbecue, currently on sale at Woodies. Phoenix 57cm Charcoal Kettle BBQ €95.99 Was €119.99 (Save €24.00) Product Code: 1144308

This compact, easy to assemble charcoal kettle BBQ will suit any novice. It even features a built-in ash catcher which helps keep your patio or garden clean and tidy by collecting any falling ash. Help your Dad to start smoking some meat this summer!

Online Editors