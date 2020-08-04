| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tipping point: Why cash is still king when saying 'thanks' for good service

Tipping tip: If you don&rsquo;t have cash on you, you can ask for cash back at the time that you pay the bill, which you can then leave as a tip Expand

Close

Tipping tip: If you don&rsquo;t have cash on you, you can ask for cash back at the time that you pay the bill, which you can then leave as a tip

Tipping tip: If you don’t have cash on you, you can ask for cash back at the time that you pay the bill, which you can then leave as a tip

Tipping tip: If you don’t have cash on you, you can ask for cash back at the time that you pay the bill, which you can then leave as a tip

Katy McGuinness

In April, barely a month into lockdown, the Central Bank reported that ATM withdrawals were down by 40pc; it's safe to assume that the trend will have continued. And while experts agree that the risk of contracting Covid-19 from handling money is low, many prefer not to take it.

Those of us working from home, getting our groceries delivered, going to the shops only when absolutely necessary and using contactless payment wherever possible may find that the notes in our wallets are the same ones that we took out of the wall back at the beginning of March, before the sky fell in.

So, as well as the other seismic changes that the pandemic has and continues to wreak upon us, it has fast-forwarded us into being a largely cashless society.