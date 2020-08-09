Three tasty recipes from Rachel Allen to make with your tomato crop

Of all my favourite summer produce, tomatoes are definitely the most versatile. Technically a fruit, but prepared like a vegetable, the tomato is impossible to replace. Used in everything from soups, stews and chutneys to salads, sauces and breads, summer eating would be different without the glorious tomato.

Applauded for their high levels of the antioxidant lycopene and myriad different vitamins and minerals, like all fruit and vegetables, tomatoes are at their best flavour and peak nutrition when they haven't flown halfway across the world to get here.

One of my favourite things to eat while in Spain in the summertime is gazpacho, and seeing as I won't be getting there this year, I've been making it at home instead.

A refreshing chilled soup made from tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and onions, typically gazpacho has a little bit of white bread in it, but I tend to omit the bread as in this recipe, right.

Gazpacho normally comes with little bowls of finely diced onion, peppers, hard-boiled eggs and croutons to scatter over the top, but this version, which has crab and avocado, is also divine.

The braised lamb with tomatoes, cannellini beans and rosemary recipe, far right, is perfect for chilly late-summer evenings. It's just as good, if not better, when it is reheated the day after it's made, and it also freezes well.

If you have lots of tomatoes and want to preserve them for the winter ahead, try drying them. I use the term 'sun-dried' loosely, as they can also be dried in your oven if you don't have a greenhouse or sunny window. And to make a delicious pesto out of these tomatoes, just blend them with some nuts, cheese, garlic and olive oil - see far right. Toss this pesto through pasta or serve it with lamb chops or goat's cheese for a delicious taste of summer all year.

If you want to use dried beans for the braised lamb with cannellini beans, tomatoes and rosemary recipe, soak 275g of cannellini beans in plenty of water for at least five hours, or overnight. Drain them and cook them in fresh water until they are tender - this will take about 45 minutes.

To peel a tomato, cut an 'X' through the skin with a knife, then drop it into boiling water for 10-15 seconds. Drain and peel.

Sun-dried tomato pesto

Makes 1 jar

You will need:

75g sun-dried tomatoes (see below)

1 large garlic clove, crushed or finely grated

75g pine nuts or cashew nuts

50g finely grated Parmesan or Gran Padano cheese

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

125ml extra-virgin olive oil

1 Put the sun-dried tomatoes in a blender with the crushed or finely grated garlic, whichever you're using, the pine nuts or cashew nuts, whichever you're using, the finely grated Parmesan or Gran Padano cheese, whichever you're using, and the balsamic vinegar. Season with a little sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and blend, adding in the extra-virgin olive oil once the pesto is almost fine.

2 Decant the pesto into a sterilised jar and cover it with a layer of olive oil. Pop on the lid and store the pesto in the fridge.

To make sun-dried tomatoes:

Cut the tomatoes in half crossways and arrange them in a single layer on a wire rack. Season them with sea salt and a few pinches of sugar, and drizzle with some extra-virgin olive oil. If you have a greenhouse or a warm sunny window in a conservatory, you can use it to dry the tomatoes over a period of several days, but otherwise put them into your oven ( a fan oven works really well for this) at the minimum temperature until they are totally dried out and wizened. This will take about 18-24 hours, depending on the size of the tomatoes (I sometimes turn them over halfway through).

Put the sun-dried tomatoes in sterilised jam jars and cover them with extra-virgin olive oil. A few basil leaves or a couple of sprigs of rosemary, thyme or marjoram added to the oil will make them especially delicious. Cover the jars with lids and store them in the fridge.

Gazpacho with crab and avocado

Serves 6

You will need:

800g ripe tomatoes, quartered

1 red pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

Half a cucumber, peeled and roughly chopped

8 spring onions, trimmed and roughly chopped

75ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar, balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar

Squeeze of lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 teaspoons caster sugar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 teaspoons fresh (or frozen and thawed) crab meat

1 avocado, peeled and finely diced

1 Place the quartered tomatoes in a blender with the roughly chopped red pepper, the roughly chopped cucumber and the roughly chopped spring onions. Add in the 75ml of extra-virgin olive oil, the sherry vinegar, the balsamic vinegar or the red wine vinegar, whichever you're using, the lemon juice, the garlic and the caster sugar, and season with some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

2 Blitz until smooth, then check the seasoning and add a little more sugar, sea salt or vinegar of your choice, if necessary. Push the soup through a fine sieve into a bowl, cover and place in the fridge to chill before serving.

3 To serve, stir the gazpacho as it can separate while sitting in the fridge. Pour it into bowls and scatter the crab meat and the finely diced avocado over the top, then drizzle with a little extra-virgin olive oil.

In season: Tomatoes

When tomatoes are in season, freeze them whole to make them last all year for cooking.

Braised Lamb with tomatoes, cannellini beans, and rosemary

Serves 6

You will need:

Olive oil for frying

1.5kg lamb from leg or shoulder, cut into 3cm-4cm pieces

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely diced

1 stick celery, finely diced

1 bay leaf

3 sprigs of rosemary

750g ripe tomatoes, peeled (see my Top Tip, left) and chopped

350ml white wine

350ml water

2 x 400g tins of cannellini beans

Potatoes, to serve (optional)

1 Preheat the oven to 160°C, 320°F, Gas 3.

2Heat a frying pan over a high heat. Drizzle a couple of tablespoons of olive oil into a frying pan and fry the lamb pieces, in batches, until they are golden brown on all sides, seasoning them with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper as you go.

3 Remove the browned lamb pieces to a casserole pot or saucepan and set aside. In the frying pan, fry the finely chopped onions, the finely chopped garlic, the finely diced carrots and the finely diced celery until they are golden brown, then season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add the onion, garlic, carrot and celery mixture to the meat you set aside earlier and then add the bay leaf, the rosemary sprigs, the chopped tomatoes, the white wine and the water.

4 Bring to a simmer, then cover with a lid and cook in the preheated oven for about 1-2 hours, or until the lamb is tender. Lamb leg meat will take about one hour to cook, but lamb shoulder will take a bit longer, perhaps one-and-a-half to two hours.

5 Drain the tinned cannellini beans and add them to the lamb for the last 15 minutes of cooking so that they heat up and absorb all the delicious flavours. Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve this dish piping hot as it is, or with some potatoes.

