Three tasty recipes from Rachel Allen to make with your tomato crop

 

Of all my favourite summer produce, tomatoes are definitely the most versatile. Technically a fruit, but prepared like a vegetable, the tomato is impossible to replace. Used in everything from soups, stews and chutneys to salads, sauces and breads, summer eating would be different without the glorious tomato.

Applauded for their high levels of the antioxidant lycopene and myriad different vitamins and minerals, like all fruit and vegetables, tomatoes are at their best flavour and peak nutrition when they haven't flown halfway across the world to get here.

One of my favourite things to eat while in Spain in the summertime is gazpacho, and seeing as I won't be getting there this year, I've been making it at home instead.