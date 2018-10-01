Three restaurants in Cork have been awarded a Michelin star.

The awards were announced this evening in London.

A Michelin star has been awarded to Mews in West Cork "for the fine craftsmanship of chef Ahmet Dede at this seasonal coastal restaurant Ireland".

Ichigo Ichie has also been awarded a star for Chef Takashi Miyazaki's "dips into the traditions of Japanese cooking but adds his own interpretation".

And for having "the confidence to know when to leave a dish alone", chef Rob Krawczyk was also awarded a star.

